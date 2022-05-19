Moody's upgrades bonds issued by Tesla Auto Lease Trust 2019-A

New York, May 19, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has upgraded four tranches issued by Tesla Auto Lease Trust 2019-A, an auto lease transaction sponsored by Tesla Finance, LLC (TFL; not rated). The notes are backed by a pool of closed-end retail automobile leases originated by TFL, who is also the servicer and administrator for this transaction.

The complete rating actions are as follows:

Issuer: Tesla Auto Lease Trust 2019-A

Class B Notes, Upgraded to Aaa (sf); previously on Nov 26, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned Aa2 (sf)

Class C Notes, Upgraded to Aaa (sf); previously on Nov 26, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned A2 (sf)

Class D Notes, Upgraded to Aa1 (sf); previously on Nov 26, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned Baa2 (sf)

Class E Notes, Upgraded to Aa2 (sf); previously on Nov 26, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned Ba3 (sf)

RATINGS RATIONALE

Today's action is primarily driven by the transaction amendments executed May 16, 2022 that provide additional support to effectively mitigate any legal final maturity risk for the notes resulting from elevated levels of end-of-term lease extensions in the pool. The amendments establish an Extended Lease Reallocation Reserve Account, which can be drawn as available funds in the event of a shortfall on each note's legal final maturity to pay down the note. The upgrades were also prompted by the recent strong residual value performance of the underlying lease contracts and accretion of credit enhancement due to the sequential pay structure in addition to non-declining reserve account and overcollateralization.

As of April 30, the pool contained 1,290 extended leases, composing 9.7% of the total number of leases in the pool. End-of-term lease extensions push back the lease maturity dates and subsequent residual value realization for the trust by up to six months typically. The legal final maturity dates for the Class A-3, A-4, B, C, D, and E notes are October 20, 2022, November 21, 2022, December 20, 2022, January 20, 2023, January 20, 2023, and May 22, 2023 respectively.

To address the risk of potential cashflow delays due to the lease extensions, funds in the Extended Lease Reallocation Reserve Account will be available to make senior interest payments or principal payments to the notes on their respective legal final maturity dates. The account was initially funded on May 16, 2022 by TFL in the amount of $39.8 million, or 13% of the outstanding note balance. In addition, the account will be funded monthly by retention of excess cash after all other trust payments have been made. Excess cash totaled between $10.0 million and $18.4 million in the last three reporting periods. The account will be further funded by TFL up to the difference between (1) the base residual value for active extended leases, and (2) 20% of the base residual value for leases which have passed their initial contractual maturity dates, although this funding is optional at the discretion of TFL.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Global Approach to Rating Auto Loan- and Lease-Backed ABS" published in September 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1264141. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:

Up

Levels of credit protection that are greater than necessary to protect investors against current expectations of loss could lead to an upgrade of the ratings. Moody's current expectations of loss may be better than its original expectations because of lower frequency of default by the underlying obligors or appreciation in the value of the vehicles leading to a residual value gain when the vehicle is turned in at the end of a lease and remarketed. The US job market and the market for used vehicle are primary drivers of performance. Other reasons for better performance than Moody's expected include changes in servicing practices to maximize collections on the lease or refinancing opportunities that result in a prepayment of the lease.

Down

Moody's could downgrade the ratings if the near-term note principal payments or funds in the Extended Lease Reallocation Reserve Account are not sufficiently large enough to reduce uncertainty of payoff by the legal final maturity dates. Levels of credit protection that are insufficient to protect investors against current expectations of loss could lead to a downgrade of the ratings. Losses could increase from Moody's original expectations as a result of a higher number of obligor defaults or a deterioration in the value of the vehicles securing the obligors' promise of payment. The US job market and the market for used vehicles are also primary drivers of the transactions' performance. Other reasons for worse-than-expected performance include poor servicing, error on the part of transaction parties, lack of transactional governance and fraud. TFL can exercise its option to retain excess cash instead of funding the Extended Lease Reallocation Reserve Account, potentially increasing the risk of the notes not paying off by the respective legal final maturity date, which could lead to a downgrade of the notes.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement, loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected loss for each rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Nicholas Monzillo

Asst Vice President - Analyst

Structured Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Deepika Kothari

Senior Vice President/Manager

Structured Finance Group

Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

