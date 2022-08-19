Moody's upgrades eleven classes of notes from auto lease ABS issued in 2020 and 2021

Approximately $658.4 million of asset-backed securities affected

New York, August 19, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has upgraded eleven classes of notes issued by five auto lease securitizations. The notes are backed by pools of retail automobile lease contracts originated and serviced by multiple parties

The complete rating actions are as follows:

Issuer: Ford Credit Auto Lease Trust 2020-B

Class C Notes, Upgraded to Aaa (sf); previously on Jul 24, 2020 Definitive Rating Assigned Aa2 (sf)

Issuer: Ford Credit Auto Lease Trust 2021-A

Class B Notes, Upgraded to Aaa (sf); previously on Jan 25, 2021 Definitive Rating Assigned Aa1 (sf)

Class C Notes, Upgraded to Aa1 (sf); previously on Jan 25, 2021 Definitive Rating Assigned Aa2 (sf)

Issuer: GM Financial Automobile Leasing Trust 2020-2

Class B Notes, Upgraded to Aaa (sf); previously on Jun 17, 2020 Definitive Rating Assigned Aa1 (sf)

Class C Notes, Upgraded to Aaa (sf); previously on Jun 17, 2020 Definitive Rating Assigned Aa2 (sf)

Class D Notes, Upgraded to Aa2 (sf); previously on Jun 17, 2020 Definitive Rating Assigned A2 (sf)

Issuer: GM Financial Automobile Leasing Trust 2020-3

Class B Notes, Upgraded to Aaa (sf); previously on Sep 29, 2020 Definitive Rating Assigned Aa1 (sf)

Class C Notes, Upgraded to Aa1 (sf); previously on Sep 29, 2020 Definitive Rating Assigned Aa2 (sf)

Class D Notes, Upgraded to Aa3 (sf); previously on Sep 29, 2020 Definitive Rating Assigned A2 (sf)

Issuer: Santander Retail Auto Lease Trust 2020-B

Class B Notes, Upgraded to Aa1 (sf); previously on Oct 28, 2020 Definitive Rating Assigned Aa2 (sf)

Class C Notes, Upgraded to A1 (sf); previously on Oct 28, 2020 Definitive Rating Assigned A2 (sf)

RATINGS RATIONALE

The upgrades were prompted by an increase in credit enhancement due to the sequential pay structure in addition to a non-declining reserve account and overcollateralization and strong residual value performance of the underlying lease contracts.

Moody's lifetime cumulative net credit loss expectation is 0.85% for Santander Retail Auto Lease Trust 2020-B, 0.50% for Ford Credit Auto Lease Trust 2020-B and 2021-A, 0.25% for GM Financial Automobile Leasing Trust 2020-2 and 2020-3.

Auto lease ABS are mainly exposed to residual value risk for vehicles that are turned in at lease maturity instead of being purchased by the lessee at the contractual residual price, since these vehicles then have to be remarketed and therefore are subject to risk of which the sales price is lower than the securitized residual value. If a vehicle is not turned in (that is, purchased by the lessee), then the securitization is not exposed to the risk of loss as the lessee pays the contractual residual value to the lessor, which passes it on to the trust. Residual value risk is typically the largest component of risk in an auto lease deal.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Global Approach to Rating Auto Loan- and Lease-Backed ABS" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/390478. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:

Up

Moody's could upgrade the notes if, given current expectations of portfolio losses, levels of credit enhancement are consistent with higher ratings. Moody's expectation of pool losses could decline as a result of a lower number of obligor defaults or appreciation in the value of the vehicles leading to a residual value gain when the vehicle is turned in at the end of the lease and remarketed. Portfolio losses also depend greatly on the US job market, the market for used vehicles, and changes in servicing practices.

Down

Moody's could downgrade the notes if, given our expectations of portfolio losses, levels of credit enhancement are consistent with lower ratings. Losses could rise above Moody's original expectations as a result of a higher number of obligor defaults or deterioration in the value of the vehicles leading to higher residual value loss when the vehicle is turned in at the end of a lease and remarketed. Portfolio losses also depend greatly on the US job market and the market for used vehicles. Other reasons for worse-than-expected performance include poor servicing, error on the part of transaction parties, inadequate transaction governance and fraud.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement, loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected loss for each rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

