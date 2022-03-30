Moody's upgrades five Greek banks and maintains positive outlook

Limassol, March 30, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today upgraded the long-term deposit ratings of National Bank of Greece S.A. and Eurobank S.A. to Ba3 from B2, Alpha Bank S.A. to B1 from B2 and Piraeus Bank S.A. to B2 from B3. The outlook on the deposit ratings for all four banks remains positive. The rating agency has also upgraded the long-term deposit ratings of Attica Bank S.A. ("Attica Bank") to Caa2 from Caa3, and changed the outlook to positive from stable. In addition, Pancreta Bank S.A.'s deposit ratings of Caa2 were affirmed, and its outlook was also changed to positive from stable. A full list of affected ratings is provided at the end of this press release.

Today's rating action on Greek banks was driven by:

1) The strengthened institutional and governance conditions in the country that have prompted Moody's to raise its Â‘Macro Profile' for Greece to Â‘Weak +' from Â‘Weak'. The higher Â‘Macro Profile' has exerted upward pressure on all banks' Baseline Credit Assessments (BCA);

2) The improved asset quality and recurring profitability as of December 2021 reported by the four largest Greek banks, on the back of better operating and credit conditions, and continued implementation of their transformation plans; and

3) Attica Bank's rating upgrade was mainly driven by its recent capital increase that resulted in a higher notching based on Moody's loss given failure (LGF) analysis.

The positive outlooks reflect the rating agency's expectation that Greek banks will continue to improve their credit profiles over the next 12-18 months, and be in a good position to manage any new problem loans which may emerge as a consequence of the coronavirus pandemic and recent inflationary pressures.

RATINGS RATIONALE

-- BETTER INSTITUTIONAL AND GOVERNANCE CONDITIONS REFLECTED IN IMPROVED MACRO PROFILE FOR GREECE, EXERTING UPWARD PRESSURE ON BANKS' BCAs

Moody's said that the country's improved institutions and governance strength, as well as its better operating and credit conditions have prompted it to change Greece's Â‘Macro Profile' to Â‘Weak +' from Â‘Weak'.

The improved institutions and governance strength incorporates the rating agency's assessment of fiscal as well as monetary and macroeconomic policy effectiveness. Greece's public finances have been put on a much more solid footing during the past several years, with consistent and rising budget surpluses between 2016 and 2019 and primary surpluses exceeding targets set by the euro area creditors.

The rating agency also notes the improving credit conditions in the country, as reflected by the significant reduction of problem loans in the banking system. According to the Bank of Greece, NPEs to gross loans have reduced to around 13% in December 2021, from 30% in December 2020 and a peak of almost 60% in 2015. The progressive reduction in unemployment in recent years, which was at 12.8% in January 2022 from a peak of 28% in July 2013, has also helped reduce household and corporate indebtness. Domestic private-sector debt to GDP reduced to around 60% at the end of 2021, from 117% in 2014, reflecting banks' continued deleveraging of NPEs and GDP growth as economic conditions gradually normalise.

Accordingly, Moody's has revised its Macro Profile for Greece to Â‘Weak +' from Â‘Weak', which forms an integral part of the rating agency's banking scorecard and analysis, benefiting domestic banks' overall credit profiles. The improved Â‘Macro Profile' has exerted upward pressure on all banks' Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA), reflecting a more conducive operating environment that would likely help banks improve their prospects for stronger financial fundamentals going forward, Moody's said.

-- IMPROVED ASSET QUALITY AND RECURRING PROFITABILITY IN 2021 ENHANCE BANKS' CREDIT PROFILES

The rating rationale for this driver is discussed for each bank individually in the sections below:

-- NATIONAL BANK OF GREECE S.A.

National Bank of Greece S.A.'s (NBG) long-term deposit, counterparty risk assessment (CRA upgraded to Ba2(cr) from Ba3(cr)) and counterparty risk rating (CRR upgraded to Ba1 from Ba3) upgrades are mainly driven by the upgrade in its BCA to b1 from b3. The BCA upgrade by two notches was triggered by the improved macro profile for Greece, and also by the continued improvements in the bank's asset quality and profitability, combined with relatively stable capitalisation and funding conditions.

The bank's BCA upgrade takes into consideration the fulfilment of its target to achieve a single digit nonperforming exposures (NPE) ratio, through the drastic reduction of its problem loans. Following the completion on 20 December 2021 of its large NPE securitisation of €5.7 billion under the name Â‘Frontier' through the government's asset protection scheme (HAPS), NBG was able to achieve an NPE ratio of 7% as of December 2021 compared to 31.3% in December 2019. This is the second lowest ratio among its local peers, and positions the bank well to face any potential downside risks from any new inflows of impaired loans, especially from borrowers affected by the pandemic that received state support or forbearance measures. The bank's rating upgrade also considers its NPE provisioning coverage of 77.2% in December 2021, which is the highest among all Greek banks.

NBG's lower level of NPEs has also help it enhance its recurring profitability in recent quarters, as it reported a significant increase in profit after tax from continued operations in 2021 at €833 million from €590 million in 2020. This relatively strong performance was mainly driven by lower credit impairments, stronger core income, trading gains and reduced operating expenses. Moody's believes that NBG has the potential to further enhance its core earnings, through sustained new lending in 2022, higher fee income and more containment of its loan loss provisions and operating expenses, with the bank aiming to achieve a profit after tax over tangible equity ratio of around 10% in the coming years from the 8.1% achieved in 2021.

Moody's said that the ratings upgrade also considers the bank's comfortable capital position, with a reported common equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio of 16.9% and a capital adequacy ratio (CAR) of 17.5% in December 2021, with the fully-loaded ratios standing at 14.9% and 15.5% respectively. The bank's CAR improves further to 19% incorporating the sale of its subsidiary Â‘Ethniki Insurance' and its card acquiring business. The rating agency expects the bank's fully loaded CET1 to remain at around 15% by the end of 2022, which is comfortably above its regulatory requirements, benefiting from its improved internal capital generation on the back of earnings growth. Nonetheless, similar to its local peers, NBG has sizeable deferred tax credits (DTCs) in its capital structure, which remains a credit weakness as it will take many years for their full amortisation.

The positive deposit rating outlook reflects the potential for further improvements in NBG's underlying financial fundamentals, especially in its core earnings, in the next 12-18 months, which will exert upward pressure on its BCA. The positive outlook also considers Moody's view that the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the Greek economy is unlikely to leave lasting damage, while any negative effects on tourism from the sanctions imposed on Russia will be limited and any inflationary pressures will be manageable with more supportive measures recently announced by the government.

-- EUROBANK S.A.

Eurobank S.A.'s ("Eurobank") deposit rating and CRA/CRR upgrade is primarily driven by its BCA upgrade by two notches to b1 from b3 taking into account its strong financial performance and profitability in 2021, but also the significant improvement in its asset quality, with a NPE ratio of 6.8% in December 2021 (29% in December 2019) and prospects to reduce this further by year-end 2022. The strong progress in reducing the stock of impaired loans in the last two year was driven by the completion on 20 December 2021 of its €5.2 billion NPE securitisation (project Mexico) through HAPS. Moody's said that the bank's negative NPE formation in 2021 combined with its reduced annualised cost of risk and the NPE provisioning coverage of 69.2% are also positive credit drivers. Eurobank has almost fully cleaned up its balance sheet and continues extending new loans (loan disbursements in Greece at €7.8 billion in 2021), supporting its earnings. Any new impaired loan inflows, especially from borrowers that benefited from state-support programmes due to the pandemic that will come to an end, will likely be moderated by continued efforts of the bank to do more NPE sales and loan workouts.

Eurobank S.A.'s BCA upgrade also considers Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings S.A.'s ( the holding company of Eurobank S.A.) satisfactory financial results in 2021 with net profits at €329 million, which provides a very good proxy for the operating bank's performance. This was supported by a favourable 18.7% increase in its net commission income in 2021 and despite a 2.1% decrease in its net interest income on the back of the NPE sales and some net interest margin pressure (margin decreased to 1.84% in 2021 from 2% in 2020). The group was able to achieve a satisfactory 8.2% return on tangible book value as of December 2021, from a loss of €1.2 billion reported in 2020, supported also by the positive contributions of its international operations that provide some level of geographical diversification.

The group's reported CET1 ratio was a satisfactory 14.5% in December 2021 and its CAR at 16.8%, while its fully loaded CET1 increased to 13.6% in December 2021 from 12% in December 2020, suggesting that the bank has started to accumulate capital after many years of capital consumption. Moody's also notes, similar to other Greek banks, Eurobank's large proportion of DTCs in its capital, which somewhat weaken its loss absorbing capacity due to the long time it will take for their full amortisation.

The positive outlook reflects the potential for further improvements in the bank's earnings and credit profile, and also the upside potential for its overall financial performance stemming from the economic and credit growth potential in Greece over the next few years. As a result, Moody's expects these factors to exert upward pressure on the bank's BCA and accordingly on its deposit and debt ratings, over the next 12-18 months.

-- ALPHA BANK S.A.

Alpha Bank S.A.'s ("Alpha Bank") deposit rating upgrade is driven by its BCA upgrade to b2 from b3, which reflects its substantial progress in tackling its problem loans, with its group NPE ratio at 13% in December 2021, down from 42.5% in December 2020 mainly due to its Galaxy securitisation (NPEs of €10.8 billion) which was completed on 22 June 2021 in addition to other NPE securitisations and sales of almost €7 billion. Although Alpha Bank has plans to improve significantly its asset quality by decreasing its NPE balance to €1.1 billion by the end of 2024, it has yet to achieve its single digit NPE target and thus slightly lags behind some of its local peers. Moody's expects Alpha Bank to report a high single digit NPE ratio by the end of 2022, as it continues to implement its NPE reduction plan. The bank's NPE provisioning coverage was at 47% in December 2021, which is also lower than some of its local peers. Nonetheless, Alpha Bank was also able to reduce its underlying/normalised (excluding the one-off impairments against the NPE transactions) cost of risk over net loans to around 85 basis points in 2021 from 180 basis points in 2020.

Concurrently, the bank's BCA upgrade also captures its satisfactory capital position, following its share capital increase of €800 million in July 2021. The operating bank's (Alpha Bank S.A.) CET1 and CAR ratios were at 13% and 15.9% respectively as of December 2021, while the holding company's (Alpha Services and Holdings S.A.) corresponding ratios were at 13.2% and 16.1% (fully loaded ratios of 10.9% and 13.8%). The bank plans to progressively increase its fully-loaded CET1 ratio to around 15.1% by the end of 2024 mainly through internal capital generation. Moody's also notes Alpha Bank's large proportion (albeit lower than the sector) of DTCs, which represented around 62% of the bank's regulatory CET1 capital at end-December 2021 and will take a long time for their full amortisation.

The bank's gradually improving earnings profile is also a driving factor of the rating action, with a normalised profit after tax at the holding company of around €330 million in 2021 (€87 million in 2020), benefiting from new loan disbursements of €5.4 billion and a 21% growth in net fee and commission income. Nonetheless, incorporating one-off items into the holding company's income statement, its reported loss after tax was €2.9 billion, mainly due to the loss incurred from the sizeable Galaxy securitisation. The bank aims to achieve a return on tangible equity of around 10% by the end of 2024, compared to around 5% achieved in 2021 on a normalised basis and by eliminating any losses incurred from transactions and other one-off items.

The positive outlook for the bank's deposit ratings, is mainly driven by the prospects of more upward pressure on its BCA as the bank implements its business plan with a single digit NPE ratio and stronger recurring profitability.

-- PIRAEUS BANK S.A.

Piraeus Bank S.A.'s ("Piraeus Bank" or "Piraeus") deposit and CRA/CRR upgrades are mainly underpinned by the bank's BCA upgrade to b3 from caa1, which takes into consideration the NPE derisking of its balance sheet combined with its operating efficiency and new lending that will support its core profitability. With the on-going execution of its Sunrise plan, the bank has brought down its absolute NPEs to €4.9 billion in December 2021 from €22.5 billion in December 2020, which translates into an NPE ratio reduction to 13% from 45%. The bank's provisioning coverage was 41% as of December 2021, which is lower than the average for the sector. The BCA upgrade also considers the potential for further asset quality improvements during 2022, through a number of transactions targeting an NPE balance of around €3.4 billion and an NPE ratio of less than 8%. According to Moody's, the bank's track record so far provides confidence that these plans should be successfully executed, exerting additional upward pressure on its BCA.

The bank's BCA upgrade also considers its capital enhancing actions in 2021 amounting in total to around €3 billion, including €1.4 billion of share capital increase in April 2021 and €600 million of Additional Tier 1 (AT1) capital notes in June 2021. Moody's said that although a big part of these new common equity capital funds have been consumed to absorb losses from the NPE securitisations, Piraeus Bank's capital metrics were above its regulatory requirements but lower than its local peers. The bank's reported CET1 was at 11.1% and its CAR at 15.8% as of December 2021, compared to the 2021 regulatory requirements of 6.2% and 11% respectively that are likely to increase to 9.4% and 14.3% from 2023 onwards. The intention of the bank is to maintain a CAR of around 16% going forward through its organic capital generation, which will be challenging in view of the bank's fully loaded CAR of 13.5% as of December 2021 (completion of the IFRS 9 phasing is in January 2023). Similar to other Greek banks, Piraeus's capitalisation remains vulnerable to a large proportion DTCs, which represent a large proportion of the bank's CET1 capital and will take a long time to be fully amortised.

Another factor driving Piraeus Bank's rating upgrade is the favourable prospects for its underlying core profitability. The holding company (Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A.) has shown small decrease in net interest income (5% in 2021) on the back of the income attrition from the NPE clean-up partially offset by increasingly higher new loans (€6.5 billion in 2021), contribution from its bond portfolio and improved funding cost. In addition, Moody's notes the recurring operating cost containment (-4% excluding one-off items in 2021), the significant net fee income increase of 25% and a normalised cost of risk of 0.74% (excluding the fees paid to the NPE servicer) that set the foundation for Piraeus Bank to achieve a return on tangible equity of more than 10% by the end of 2024, from a normalised 7.1% in 2021.

The bank's positive rating outlook captures potential further improvements in its underlying financial fundamentals, especially on its asset quality and earnings profile, benefiting from the country's favourable economic prospects and lending opportunities stemming from its RRF. Moody's positive rating outlook is mainly underpinned by the upward pressure on Piraeus Bank's BCA, which nevertheless is still positioned lower that its three local peers.

-- ATTICA BANK S.A.

The upgrade of Attica Bank's deposit ratings and CRR reflects the bank's recent capital issuance of €240 million in December 2021, as part of its transformation plan, which enhanced its CET1 and CAR to pro-forma 12.2% and 15.6% respectively as of September 2021. The higher capital metrics allow the rating agency to use the 3% tangible common equity (TCE) over tangible banking assets (TBAs) in its LGF analysis, which reflects the increased protection that the rating agency expects will be afforded to depositors in a resolution scenario. Accordingly, the bank's deposit ratings are now positioned one notch higher than its BCA of caa3, from zero notches above the BCA previously, while its CRR is positioned three notches above its BCA from two notches before.

Moody's said that Attica Bank's BCA was affirmed at caa3, underpinned by the additional capital needed in order to reduce significantly its NPEs stock and implement its transformation plan, but also by its weak core profitability that will take some time to be restored through new lending. The bank's ambitious NPE reduction plan envisions the decrease of its NPEs to less than €10 million (subject to IFRS provisions) over the next 12-18 months, from €702 million and 43.4% as of September 2021. The bank is currently undergoing a due diligence process to quantify any provisioning gap, while it also reported a net loss of €27 million for the first nine months of 2021. Accordingly, additional provisions to be booked for year-end 2021 will likely lead to another loss-making year, which would trigger the DTC law for the second year in a row and create additional capital needs for the bank.

Concurrently, the bank's positive rating outlook reflects the potential clean-up of its balance sheet and improvements in its earnings profile, benefiting from the country's favourable economic prospects. Moody's positive rating outlook is mainly underpinned by the upward pressure on Attica Bank's BCA, which will be driven by the successful completion of its transformation plan, including additional capital to be raised, which still carries some implementation risks.

-- PANCRETA BANK S.A.

The affirmation of Pancreta Bank S.A.'s ("Pancreta Bank") BCA at caa3 takes into consideration its relatively low Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio of 7.3% in September 2021, the lowest among domestic rated banks. In addition, the bank's regulatory capital ratio is undermined by its high Deferred Tax Assets (DTAs) of around €66 million, of which €41 million are eligible for conversion to deferred tax credits (DTCs) under certain conditions and comprised approximately 40% of its CET1 as of September 2021. The BCA affirmation also considers Pancreta Bank's very-high NPE to gross loans ratio (including performing restructured loans) of 63.5% in September 2021. The cash provisioning coverage for these problem loans is relatively low at 35% in September 2021, which will make it more challenging for the bank to reduce/manage this high volume of NPEs through securitisations or sale. Concurrently, the bank's BCA also takes into account the need to expand and diversify its earnings, which are highly dependent on net interest income and on the local tourism sector, with relatively low fee income contribution.

The affirmation of Pancreta Bank's deposit ratings, CRR and CRAs is driven from the treatment of the bank's TLTRO funding in the rating agency's LGF analysis. In Moody's opinion, Pancreta's extensive usage of the TLTRO funding continues in order to take advantage of the favorable terms offered by the ECB, and is not used for funding its day-to-day operations. The bank has invested its TLTRO funding in Greek Government Bonds (GGBs) in order to boost its core income, which has inflated its balance sheet temporarily. Based on this assumption, Moody's in its forward-looking analysis of the credit profile of the bank has taken into account a more normalized funding structure for the purpose of assessing its financial metrics, as well as in applying its LGF analysis that considers risks faced by the different debt and deposit classes across the bank's liability waterfall.

The bank's positive rating outlook reflects the bank's plans to raise additional capital over the next 12-18 months which will facilitate the clean-up of its balance sheet and improvements in its earnings profile, which is likely to be enhanced by its recent announcement for the take-over of the HSBC operations in Greece. Moody's positive rating outlook is mainly underpinned by the upward pressure on Pancreta Bank's BCA, which will be driven by the successful completion of its share capital increase and the significant decrease of its NPE balance, a plan which continues to carry some implementation risks. Regarding the take-over of the HSBC operations in Greece, which has yet to obtain regulatory approval and is likely to be completed in the second half of 2023, the rating agency said that the details of the transaction are yet to be announced in order to be in a position to assess the exact impact on Pancreta Bank's credit profile.

RATING OUTLOOK

The positive outlooks reflect the rating agency's expectation that Greek banks will continue to improve their credit profiles, and be in a good position to manage any new problem loans as a consequence of the coronavirus pandemic. Moody's also expects that Greek banks will be relatively well placed to face any challenges in the economy due to inflationary pressures caused by Russian invasion of Ukraine, including a potential negative impact on the tourism industry.

The ratings would be under further upward pressure in the next 12-18 months, if the banks maintain their sound capital and liquidity, while fully implementing their transformation plans by further reducing their problem loans and leveraging the economic and credit growth potential of the Greek economy in the next 2-3 years. The EU's recovery and resilience facility (RRF) will likely benefit significantly Greece's real GDP growth, which could grow by around 3-4% on average during 2022-25, providing banks with good lending opportunities that will support their revenues.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Over time, upward deposit and senior debt rating pressure could arise for these banks following further improvements of the country's macro-economic environment, which will underpin better asset quality and profitability combined with stable capital metrics comfortably above requirements.

Although unlikely over the short-to-medium term, in view of their positive rating outlook, Greek banks' ratings could be downgraded in the event that their transformation and NPE reduction plans stall, resulting in no meaningful improvements in their recurring profitability. Any potential deterioration in the operating environment and in funding conditions from inflationary pressures or from any escalation of geopolitical developments could also have a negative effect on the banks' ratings.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1269625. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

..Issuer: Alpha Services and Holdings S.A.

Upgrades:

....Long-term Issuer Ratings, Upgraded to B3 from Caa1, Outlook Remains Positive

....Subordinate Regular Bond/Debenture, Upgraded to B3 from Caa1

Outlook Action:

....Outlook, Remains Positive

..Issuer: Alpha Bank S.A.

Upgrades:

....Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, Upgraded to b2 from b3

....Baseline Credit Assessment, Upgraded to b2 from b3

....Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Upgraded to Ba2(cr) from Ba3(cr)

....Long-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, Upgraded to Ba2 from Ba3

....Long-term Bank Deposit Ratings, Upgraded to B1 from B2, Outlook Remains Positive

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Upgraded to B2 from B3, Outlook Remains Positive

Affirmations:

....Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed NP(cr)

....Short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, Affirmed NP

....Short-term Bank Deposit Ratings, Affirmed NP

Outlook Action:

....Outlook, Remains Positive

..Issuer: Eurobank S.A.

Upgrades:

....Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, Upgraded to b1 from b3

....Baseline Credit Assessment, Upgraded to b1 from b3

....Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Upgraded to Ba2(cr) from Ba3(cr)

....Long-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, Upgraded to Ba1 from Ba3

....Long-term Bank Deposit Ratings, Upgraded to Ba3 from B2, Outlook Remains Positive

....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Upgraded to (P)B1 from (P)B3

....Junior Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Upgraded to (P)B2 from (P)Caa1

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Upgraded to B1 from B3, Outlook Remains Positive

Affirmations:

....Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed NP(cr)

....Short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, Affirmed NP

....Short-term Bank Deposit Ratings, Affirmed NP

Outlook Action:

....Outlook, Remains Positive

..Issuer: National Bank of Greece S.A.

Upgrades:

....Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, Upgraded to b1 from b3

....Baseline Credit Assessment, Upgraded to b1 from b3

....Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Upgraded to Ba2(cr) from Ba3(cr)

....Long-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, Upgraded to Ba1 from Ba3

....Long-term Bank Deposit Ratings, Upgraded to Ba3 from B2, Outlook Remains Positive

....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Upgraded to (P)B1 from (P)B3

....Subordinate Medium-Term Note Program, Upgraded to (P)B2 from (P)Caa1

....Subordinate Regular Bond/Debenture, Upgraded to B2 from Caa1

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Upgraded to B1 from B3, Outlook Remains Positive

Affirmations:

....Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed NP(cr)

....Short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, Affirmed NP

....Short-term Bank Deposit Ratings, Affirmed NP

Outlook Action:

....Outlook, Remains Positive

..Issuer: NBG Finance plc

Upgrades:

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Upgraded to (P)B1 from (P)B3

....BACKED Subordinate Medium-Term Note Program, Upgraded to (P)B2 from (P)Caa1

....No Outlook Assigned

..Issuer: Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A.

Upgrades:

....Long-term Issuer Ratings, Upgraded to Caa1 from Caa2, Outlook Remains Positive

....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Upgraded to (P)Caa1 from (P)Caa2

....Subordinate Medium-Term Note Program, Upgraded to (P)Caa1 from (P)Caa2

....Pref. Stock Non-cumulative, Upgraded to Caa3 (hyb) from Ca (hyb)

....Subordinate Regular Bond/Debenture, Upgraded to Caa1 from Caa2

Affirmations:

....Short-term Issuer Ratings, Affirmed NP

Outlook Action:

....Outlook, Remains Positive

..Issuer: Piraeus Bank S.A.

Upgrades:

....Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, Upgraded to b3 from caa1

....Baseline Credit Assessment, Upgraded to b3 from caa1

....Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Upgraded to Ba3(cr) from B1(cr)

....Long-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, Upgraded to Ba3 from B1

....Long-term Bank Deposit Ratings, Upgraded to B2 from B3, Outlook Remains Positive

....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Upgraded to (P)B3 from (P)Caa1

....Subordinate Medium-Term Note Program, Upgraded to (P)Caa1 from (P)Caa2

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Upgraded to B3 from Caa1, Outlook Remains Positive

Affirmations:

....Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed NP(cr)

....Short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, Affirmed NP

....Short-term Bank Deposit Ratings, Affirmed NP

Outlook Action:

....Outlook, Remains Positive

..Issuer: Pancreta Bank S.A.

Affirmations:

....Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed caa3

....Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed caa3

....Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed B3(cr)

....Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed NP(cr)

....Long-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, Affirmed B3

....Short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, Affirmed NP

....Long-term Bank Deposit Ratings, Affirmed Caa2, Outlook Changed To Positive From Stable

....Short-term Bank Deposit Ratings, Affirmed NP

Outlook Action:

....Outlook, Changed To Positive From Stable

..Issuer: Attica Bank S.A.

Upgrades:

....Long-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, Upgraded to B3 from Caa1

....Long-term Bank Deposit Ratings, Upgraded to Caa2 from Caa3, Outlook Changed To Positive From Stable

Affirmations:

....Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed caa3

....Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed caa3

....Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed B3(cr)

....Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed NP(cr)

....Short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, Affirmed NP

....Short-term Bank Deposit Ratings, Affirmed NP

Outlook Action:

....Outlook, Changed To Positive From Stable

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

