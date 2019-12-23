Moody's upgrades five and affirms eight classes of GSMS 2013-GCJ16

Approximately $747 million of structured securities affected
New York, December 23, 2019 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
upgraded the ratings on five classes and affirmed the ratings on eight
classes in GS Mortgage Securities Trust 2013-GCJ16, Commercial
Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2013-GCJ16
as follows:
Cl. A-3, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Jun
29, 2018 Affirmed Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-4, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Jun
29, 2018 Affirmed Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-AB, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Jun
29, 2018 Affirmed Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-S, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Jun
29, 2018 Affirmed Aaa (sf)
Cl. B, Upgraded to Aa1 (sf); previously on Jun 29,
2018 Upgraded to Aa2 (sf)
Cl. C, Upgraded to A1 (sf); previously on Jun 29,
2018 Upgraded to A2 (sf)
Cl. D, Upgraded to Baa2 (sf); previously on Jun 29,
2018 Affirmed Baa3 (sf)
Cl. E, Affirmed Ba1 (sf); previously on Jun 29,
2018 Affirmed Ba1 (sf)
Cl. F, Affirmed Ba3 (sf); previously on Jun 29,
2018 Affirmed Ba3 (sf)
Cl. G, Affirmed B3 (sf); previously on Jun 29,
2018 Affirmed B3 (sf)
Cl. PEZ**, Upgraded to Aa2 (sf); previously
on Jun 29, 2018 Upgraded to Aa3 (sf)
Cl. X-A*, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on
Jun 29, 2018 Affirmed Aaa (sf)
Cl. X-B*, Upgraded to Aa1 (sf); previously
on Jun 29, 2018 Upgraded to Aa2 (sf)
* Reflects Interest Only Classes
** Reflects Exchangeable Classes
RATINGS RATIONALE
The ratings on seven principal and interest (P&I) classes were affirmed
because the transaction's key metrics, including Moody's loan-to-value
(LTV) ratio, Moody's stressed debt service coverage ratio (DSCR)
and the transaction's Herfindahl Index (Herf), are within
acceptable ranges.
The ratings on the P&I classes, Cl. B, Cl.
C, and Cl. D, were upgraded based primarily on an increase
in credit support resulting from loan paydowns and amortization as well
as the significant increase in defeasance. The deal has paid down
28% since securitization and defeasance now represents 19%
of the current pool balance.
The rating on the interest only(IO) class, Cl. X-A,
was affirmed based on the credit quality of its referenced classes.
The rating on the IO class, Cl. X-B, was upgraded
based on an improvement in the credit quality of its referenced class.
The rating on the exchangeable class, Cl. PEZ, was
upgraded due to the credit quality of the referenced exchangeable classes.
Moody's rating action reflects a base expected loss of 1.8%
of the current pooled balance, the same as at Moody's last
review. Moody's base expected loss plus realized losses is now
1.3% of the original pooled balance, compared to 1.6%
at the last review. Moody's provides a current list of base
expected losses for conduit and fusion CMBS transactions on moodys.com
at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_SF215255.
FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:
The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking
view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance
that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's
credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected.
Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant
amount of loan paydowns or amortization, an increase in the pool's
share of defeasance or an improvement in pool performance.
Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline
in the performance of the pool, loan concentration, an increase
in realized and expected losses from specially serviced and troubled loans
or interest shortfalls.
METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION
The principal methodology used in rating all classes except exchangeable
classes and interest-only classes was "Approach to Rating US and
Canadian Conduit/Fusion CMBS" published in July 2017. The principal
methodology used in rating exchangeable classes was "Moody's Approach
to Rating Repackaged Securities" published in March 2019. The methodologies
used in rating interest-only classes were "Approach to Rating US
and Canadian Conduit/Fusion CMBS" published in July 2017 and "Moody's
Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only (IO) Securities"
published in February 2019. Please see the list of ratings at the
top of this announcement to identify which classes are interest-only
(indicated by the *) and exchangeable classes (indicated by the **).
Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of these methodologies.
DEAL PERFORMANCE
As of the December 10, 2019 distribution date, the transaction's
aggregate certificate balance has decreased by 28% to $783
million from $1.09 billion at securitization. The
certificates are collateralized by 64 mortgage loans ranging in size from
less than 1% to 9% of the pool, with the top ten loans
(excluding defeasance) constituting 49% of the pool. One
loan, constituting 7% of the pool, has an investment-grade
structured credit assessment. Sixteen loans, constituting
19% of the pool, have defeased and are secured by US government
securities.
Moody's uses a variation of Herf to measure the diversity of loan
sizes, where a higher number represents greater diversity.
Loan concentration has an important bearing on potential rating volatility,
including the risk of multiple notch downgrades under adverse circumstances.
The credit neutral Herf score is 40. The pool has a Herf of 20,
compared to 27 at Moody's last review.
Seven loans, constituting 14% of the pool, are on the
master servicer's watchlist. The watchlist includes loans
that meet certain portfolio review guidelines established as part of the
CRE Finance Council (CREFC) monthly reporting package. As part
of Moody's ongoing monitoring of a transaction, the agency
reviews the watchlist to assess which loans have material issues that
could affect performance.
No loans have been liquidated from the pool. No loans are currently
in special servicing.
Moody's received full or partial year 2018 operating results for 100%
of the pool, and partial year 2019 operating results for 90%
of the pool (excluding specially serviced and defeased loans).
Moody's weighted average conduit LTV is 89%, compared
to 92% at Moody's last review. Moody's conduit
component excludes loans with structured credit assessments, defeased
and CTL loans, and specially serviced and troubled loans.
Moody's net cash flow (NCF) reflects a weighted average haircut
of 14% to the most recently available net operating income (NOI).
Moody's value reflects a weighted average capitalization rate of
9.5%.
Moody's actual and stressed conduit DSCRs are 1.57X and 1.20X,
respectively, compared to 1.57X and 1.18X at the last
review. Moody's actual DSCR is based on Moody's NCF
and the loan's actual debt service. Moody's stressed
DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and a 9.25% stress rate
the agency applied to the loan balance.
The loan with a structured credit assessment is The Gates at Manhasset
loan ($53.5 million -- 6.8%
of the pool), which is secured by a 106,000 square foot (SF)
open air retail property located on Northern Boulevard in Manhasset,
New York. The property was 97% leased as of June 2019,
compared to 99% leased as of December 2018 and 100% leased
as of September 2017. The property's major tenants include Crate
& Barrel, Gap, and Urban Outfitters. Moody's structured
credit assessment and stressed DSCR are a1 (sca.pd) and 1.34X,
respectively.
The top three conduit loans represent 23% of the pool balance.
The largest loan is the Miracle Mile Shops loan ($68.8 million
-- 8.8% of the pool), which represents a pari
passu portion of a $570 million mortgage loan. The loan
is secured by a 450,000 SF regional mall located in the heart of
the Las Vegas strip. The subject draws from non-traditional
anchors, three performing arts theaters and the Las Vegas Strip
itself. As of September 2019, the property was 97%
leased, unchanged from December 2018 and December 2017. Moody's
LTV and stressed DSCR are 88% and 0.89X, respectively,
compared to 89% and 0.88X at Moody's last review.
The second largest loan is the Windsor Court New Orleans Loan ($66.2
million -- 8.5% of the pool), which is secured
by 316-key hotel located in the central business district (CBD)
of New Orleans, Louisiana (less than one mile from the French Quarter).
For the trailing twelve-month period ending June 2019, the
hotel was 68% occupied and had a revenue per available room (RevPAR)
of $240, compared to an occupancy and RevPAR of 64%
and $215, respectively, for the prior trailing twelve-month
period ending June 2018. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 94%
and 1.27X, respectively, compared to 96% and
1.24X at last review.
The third largest loan is the Walpole Shopping Mall Loan ($45.2
million -- 5.8% of the pool), which
represents a pari-passu portion of a $62.1 million
mortgage loan. The loan is secured by a 397,791 SF retail
center located in Walpole, Massachusetts. The property is
also encumbered by a $10 million mezzanine loan. The property
was 96% leased as of September 2019, unchanged from December
2018. The third largest tenant (7% of the NRA), OfficeMax,
has an upcoming lease expiration in January 2020. Moody's A-note
LTV and stressed DSCR are 117% and 0.85X, respectively,
compared to 120% and 0.84X at the last review.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity
analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity
to Assumptions of the disclosure form.
The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and
performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected
collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a
second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash
flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement,
loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected
loss for each rated instrument.
Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Kevin Li
Analyst
Structured Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Romina Padhi
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Structured Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653