Moody's upgrades five ratings in three Portuguese Auto ABS transactions

Madrid, September 22, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has today upgraded five ratings of three Portuguese auto ABS transactions. The rating action reflects the decrease in country risk as reflected by the raise of the related Government of Portugal's local currency country ceiling to Aa2 on 17 September 2021.

Moody's affirmed three ratings of the notes that had sufficient credit enhancement to maintain the current rating.

Issuer: Aqua Finance No. 4

....EUR 140.0M Class A Notes, Upgraded to Aa2 (sf); previously on Jul 15, 2021 Affirmed Aa3 (sf)

....EUR 15.0M Class B Notes, Affirmed A1 (sf); previously on Jul 15, 2021 Upgraded to A1 (sf)

Issuer: Silk Finance No.5

....EUR 466.1M Class A Notes, Upgraded to Aa2 (sf); previously on Jul 23, 2020 Assigned Aa3 (sf)

....EUR 65.9M Class B Notes, Affirmed Baa1 (sf); previously on Jul 23, 2020 Assigned Baa1 (sf)

....EUR 55.0M Class C Notes, Affirmed Ba3 (sf); previously on Jul 23, 2020 Assigned Ba3 (sf)

Issuer: Ulisses Finance No. 1

....EUR 120.1M Class A Notes, Upgraded to Aa2 (sf); previously on Oct 13, 2020 Affirmed Aa3 (sf)

....EUR 7.0M Class B Notes, Upgraded to Aa2 (sf); previously on Oct 13, 2020 Upgraded to Aa3 (sf)

....EUR 7.1M Class C Notes, Upgraded to A1 (sf); previously on Oct 13, 2020 Upgraded to A3 (sf)

For additional information on the sovereign action, please refer to the related rating action published on 17 September 2021: http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PR_452364.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating actions is prompted by:

- the raise in the Portuguese local-currency country ceiling to Aa2 from Aa3.

Today's rating action on three Portuguese auto ABS transactions follows Moody's raise of the Government of Portugal's ("Portugal") local-currency bond ceiling to Aa2 from Aa3. This local-currency bond ceiling upgrade followed the upgrade of the Government of Portugal's issuer and bond ratings to Baa2 with a stable outlook from Baa3.

For full details, please refer to the sovereign press release: http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PR_452364.

Portugal's country ceiling, and therefore the maximum rating that Moody's can assign to a domestic Portuguese issuer under its methodologies, including structured finance transactions backed by Portuguese receivables, is Aa2 (sf). The decrease in sovereign risk is reflected in Moody's quantitative analysis for the affected tranches.

Upgrade on Class C in Ulisses is also driven by increase in credit enhancement, to 22.5% from 14.6% as of the latest rating action.

Moody's has left all assumptions in these three transactions unchanged.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Global Approach to Rating Auto Loan- and Lease-Backed ABS" published in September 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1264141. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:

Factors or circumstances that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include (1) performance of the underlying collateral that is better than Moody's expected, (2) an increase in available credit enhancement, (3) improvements in the credit quality of the transaction counterparties and (4) a decrease in sovereign risk.

Factors or circumstances that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include (1) an increase in sovereign risk, (2) performance of the underlying collateral that is worse than Moody's expected, (3) deterioration in the notes' available credit enhancement and (4) deterioration in the credit quality of the transaction counterparties.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step, Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument. The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario, weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288435.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

