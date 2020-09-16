Moody's upgrades five tranches in four auto lease ABS issued in 2018

Approximately $210 million of asset-backed securities affected
New York, September 16, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
upgraded five tranches from four securitizations issued in 2018.
The bonds are backed by pools of auto lease contracts sponsored and serviced
by multiple parties.
The complete rating actions are as follows:
Issuer: GM Financial Automobile Leasing Trust 2018-1
Class C Notes, Upgraded to Aaa (sf); previously on Jan 13,
2020 Upgraded to Aa2 (sf)
Class D Notes, Upgraded to Aa1 (sf); previously on Jan 13,
2020 Upgraded to A3 (sf)
Issuer: GMF Canada Leasing Trust, Series 2018-1
Class C Notes, Upgraded to Aa1 (sf); previously on Dec 16,
2019 Upgraded to Aa2 (sf)
Issuer: Santander Retail Auto Lease Trust 2018-A
Class C Notes, Upgraded to Aa1 (sf); previously on Oct 10,
2019 Upgraded to Aa2 (sf)
Issuer: World Omni Automobile Lease Securitization Trust 2018-A
Class B Notes, Upgraded to Aa1 (sf); previously on Mar 14,
2018 Definitive Rating Assigned Aa2 (sf)
RATINGS RATIONALE
The upgrades are prompted by an increase in credit enhancement due to
the sequential pay structure in addition to non-declining reserve
account and overcollateralization available and strong residual value
performance of the underlying lease contracts.
Moody's lifetime cumulative net credit loss (CNL) expectation remains
unchanged at 0.50% for GM Financial Automobile Leasing Trust
2018-1 and GMF Canada Leasing Trust, Series 2018-1
transactions and at 1% for Santander Retail Auto Lease Trust 2018-A
and World Omni Automobile Lease Securitization Trust 2018-A transactions.
Auto lease ABS are mainly exposed to residual value risk for vehicles
that are turned in at lease maturity, rather than being purchased
by the lessee at the contractual residual price, since these vehicles
then have to be remarketed. If a vehicle is not turned in (that
is, purchased by the lessee), then the securitization is not
exposed to the risk of loss as the lessee pays the contractual residual
value to the lessor, which passes it on to the trust. Residual
value risk is typically the largest component of risk in an auto lease
deal.
Although used vehicle prices declined in April 2020 following the coronavirus
outbreak, prices have rebounded since benefiting performance of
maturing leases. As of the August 2020 distribution date,
turn-in leases for the transactions have experienced cumulative
residual value gains (net sales proceeds in excess of the residual portion
of securitization value) ranging between 1.50% to 4.74%
of the initial securitization value to date.
The coronavirus outbreak, the government measures put in place to
contain it, and the weak global economic outlook continue to disrupt
economies and credit markets across sectors and regions. Our analysis
has considered the effect on the performance of consumer assets from the
current weak U.S. and Canadian economic activities and a
gradual recovery for the coming months. Although an economic recovery
is underway, it is tenuous and its continuation will be closely
tied to containment of the virus. As a result, the degree
of uncertainty around our forecasts is unusually high.
We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework,
given the substantial implications for public health and safety.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Global
Approach to Rating Auto Loan- and Lease-Backed ABS" published
in July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1236186.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Please note that a Request for Comment was published in which Moody's
requested market feedback on potential revisions to one or more of the
methodologies used in determining these Credit Ratings. If the
revised methodologies are implemented as proposed, it is not currently
expected that the Credit Ratings referenced in this press release will
be affected. Request for Comments can be found on the rating methodologies
page on www.moodys.com
Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:
Up
Moody's could upgrade the notes if levels of credit enhancement are higher
than necessary to protect investors against current expectations of portfolio
losses. Losses could decline from Moody's original expectations
as a result of a lower number of obligor defaults or appreciation in the
value of the vehicles leading to a residual value gain when the vehicle
is turned in at the end of a lease and remarketed. Portfolio losses
also depend greatly on the US and Canadian job market and the market for
used vehicles. Other reasons for better-than-expected
performance include changes to servicing practices that enhance collections
or refinancing opportunities that result in prepayments.
Down
Moody's could downgrade the notes if levels of credit enhancement are
insufficient to protect investors against current expectations of portfolio
losses. Losses could rise above Moody's original expectations as
a result of a higher number of obligor defaults or deterioration in the
value of the vehicles leading to higher residual value loss when the vehicle
is turned in at the end of a lease and remarketed. Portfolio losses
also depend greatly on the US and Canadian job market and the market for
used vehicles. Other reasons for worse-than-expected
performance include poor servicing, error on the part of transaction
parties, inadequate transaction governance and fraud.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
Moody's either did not receive or take into account one or more
third-party due diligence assessment(s) regarding the underlying
assets or financial instruments (the "Due Diligence Assessment(s)")
in this credit rating action.
The Due Diligence Assessment(s) referenced herein were prepared and produced
solely by parties other than Moody's. While Moody's
uses Due Diligence Assessment(s) only to the extent that Moody's
believes them to be reliable for purposes of the intended use, Moody's
does not independently audit or verify the information or procedures used
by third-party due-diligence providers in the preparation
of the Due Diligence Assessment(s) and makes no representation or warranty,
express or implied, as to the accuracy, timeliness,
completeness, merchantability or fitness for any particular purpose
of the Due Diligence Assessment(s).
The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and
performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected
collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a
second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash
flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement,
loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected
loss for each rated instrument.
Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios
that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into
account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows.
Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its
assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The below contact information is provided for information purposes only.
Please see the ratings tab of the issuer page at www.moodys.com,
for each of the ratings covered, Moody's disclosures on the
lead rating analyst and the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the ratings.
The relevant office for each credit rating is identified in "Debt/deal
box" on the Ratings tab in the Debt/Deal List section of each issuer/entity
page of the website.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Michael Grund
Associate Lead Analyst
Structured Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Jinwen Chen
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Structured Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653