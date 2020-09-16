Moody's upgrades five tranches in four auto lease ABS issued in 2018

Approximately $210 million of asset-backed securities affected

New York, September 16, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has upgraded five tranches from four securitizations issued in 2018. The bonds are backed by pools of auto lease contracts sponsored and serviced by multiple parties.

The complete rating actions are as follows:

Issuer: GM Financial Automobile Leasing Trust 2018-1

Class C Notes, Upgraded to Aaa (sf); previously on Jan 13, 2020 Upgraded to Aa2 (sf)

Class D Notes, Upgraded to Aa1 (sf); previously on Jan 13, 2020 Upgraded to A3 (sf)

Issuer: GMF Canada Leasing Trust, Series 2018-1

Class C Notes, Upgraded to Aa1 (sf); previously on Dec 16, 2019 Upgraded to Aa2 (sf)

Issuer: Santander Retail Auto Lease Trust 2018-A

Class C Notes, Upgraded to Aa1 (sf); previously on Oct 10, 2019 Upgraded to Aa2 (sf)

Issuer: World Omni Automobile Lease Securitization Trust 2018-A

Class B Notes, Upgraded to Aa1 (sf); previously on Mar 14, 2018 Definitive Rating Assigned Aa2 (sf)

RATINGS RATIONALE

The upgrades are prompted by an increase in credit enhancement due to the sequential pay structure in addition to non-declining reserve account and overcollateralization available and strong residual value performance of the underlying lease contracts.

Moody's lifetime cumulative net credit loss (CNL) expectation remains unchanged at 0.50% for GM Financial Automobile Leasing Trust 2018-1 and GMF Canada Leasing Trust, Series 2018-1 transactions and at 1% for Santander Retail Auto Lease Trust 2018-A and World Omni Automobile Lease Securitization Trust 2018-A transactions.

Auto lease ABS are mainly exposed to residual value risk for vehicles that are turned in at lease maturity, rather than being purchased by the lessee at the contractual residual price, since these vehicles then have to be remarketed. If a vehicle is not turned in (that is, purchased by the lessee), then the securitization is not exposed to the risk of loss as the lessee pays the contractual residual value to the lessor, which passes it on to the trust. Residual value risk is typically the largest component of risk in an auto lease deal.

Although used vehicle prices declined in April 2020 following the coronavirus outbreak, prices have rebounded since benefiting performance of maturing leases. As of the August 2020 distribution date, turn-in leases for the transactions have experienced cumulative residual value gains (net sales proceeds in excess of the residual portion of securitization value) ranging between 1.50% to 4.74% of the initial securitization value to date.

The coronavirus outbreak, the government measures put in place to contain it, and the weak global economic outlook continue to disrupt economies and credit markets across sectors and regions. Our analysis has considered the effect on the performance of consumer assets from the current weak U.S. and Canadian economic activities and a gradual recovery for the coming months. Although an economic recovery is underway, it is tenuous and its continuation will be closely tied to containment of the virus. As a result, the degree of uncertainty around our forecasts is unusually high.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Global Approach to Rating Auto Loan- and Lease-Backed ABS" published in July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1236186. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Please note that a Request for Comment was published in which Moody's requested market feedback on potential revisions to one or more of the methodologies used in determining these Credit Ratings. If the revised methodologies are implemented as proposed, it is not currently expected that the Credit Ratings referenced in this press release will be affected. Request for Comments can be found on the rating methodologies page on www.moodys.com

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:

Up

Moody's could upgrade the notes if levels of credit enhancement are higher than necessary to protect investors against current expectations of portfolio losses. Losses could decline from Moody's original expectations as a result of a lower number of obligor defaults or appreciation in the value of the vehicles leading to a residual value gain when the vehicle is turned in at the end of a lease and remarketed. Portfolio losses also depend greatly on the US and Canadian job market and the market for used vehicles. Other reasons for better-than-expected performance include changes to servicing practices that enhance collections or refinancing opportunities that result in prepayments.

Down

Moody's could downgrade the notes if levels of credit enhancement are insufficient to protect investors against current expectations of portfolio losses. Losses could rise above Moody's original expectations as a result of a higher number of obligor defaults or deterioration in the value of the vehicles leading to higher residual value loss when the vehicle is turned in at the end of a lease and remarketed. Portfolio losses also depend greatly on the US and Canadian job market and the market for used vehicles. Other reasons for worse-than-expected performance include poor servicing, error on the part of transaction parties, inadequate transaction governance and fraud.

