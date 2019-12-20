Moody's upgrades five tranches in two German auto loan transactions

Frankfurt am Main, December 20, 2019 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today upgraded the ratings of
five Notes and affirmed the ratings of further three Notes in RevoCar
2017 UG (haftungsbeschraenkt) and RevoCar 2018 UG (haftungsbeschraenkt):
Issuer: RevoCar 2017 UG (haftungsbeschraenkt)
....EUR387.1M Class A Notes,
Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Jul 3, 2018 Affirmed Aaa (sf)
....EUR32.2M Class B Notes, Upgraded
to Aa1 (sf); previously on Jul 3, 2018 Affirmed Aa2 (sf)
....EUR8.1M Class C Notes, Upgraded
to A1 (sf); previously on Jul 3, 2018 Affirmed A2 (sf)
....EUR9.5M Class D Notes, Upgraded
to Baa2 (sf); previously on Jul 3, 2018 Affirmed Baa3 (sf)
Issuer: RevoCar 2018 UG (haftungsbeschraenkt)
....EUR364M Class A Notes, Affirmed
Aaa (sf); previously on Mar 19, 2019 Affirmed Aaa (sf)
....EUR20.3M Class B Notes, Upgraded
to Aa2 (sf); previously on Mar 19, 2019 Upgraded to Aa3 (sf)
....EUR2.9M Class C Notes, Upgraded
to A3 (sf); previously on Mar 19, 2019 Upgraded to Baa1 (sf)
....EUR8.9M Class D Notes, Affirmed
Ba2 (sf); previously on Mar 19, 2019 Affirmed Ba2 (sf)
RATINGS RATIONALE
The rating action is prompted by deal deleveraging resulting in an increase
in credit enhancement for the affected tranches and better than expected
collateral performance. Moody's affirmed the ratings of the Notes
that had sufficient credit enhancement to maintain their current ratings.
Sequential amortization led to the increase in the credit enhancement
("CE") available in RevoCar 2018 UG (haftungsbeschraenkt). CE supporting
Classes B and C increased to 7.1% and 5.8%
from 5.1% and 4.2% as of the latest rating
action in March 2019 respectively. In RevoCar 2017 UG (haftungsbeschraenkt),
the revolving period ended in March 2019. Since then, the
CE supporting Classes B, C and D increased to 9.4%,
6.9% and 4.0% respectively from 6.8%,
5.0% and 2.9% as of closing.
As part of the rating action, Moody's reassessed its default probability
for the portfolios reflecting the collateral performance to date.
The performance has been better than anticipated in both transactions.
Total delinquencies are currently standing at 0.5% of current
pool balance in both transactions. Cumulative defaults currently
stand at 0.6% and 0.4% of original pool balance
plus replenished amounts in RevoCar 2017 UG (haftungsbeschraenkt) and
RevoCar 2018 UG (haftungsbeschraenkt) respectively.
In RevoCar 2017 UG (haftungsbeschraenkt), Moody's assumed a mean
default probability of 2.5% of the current portfolio balance,
translating into a lower default probability assumption of 1.7%
of original balance, from 2.5% at closing.
Moody's left the assumption for the fixed recovery rate and portfolio
credit enhancement unchanged at 35% and 11% respectively.
In RevoCar 2018 UG (haftungsbeschraenkt), Moody's assumed a mean
default probability of 2.3% of the current portfolio balance,
translating into a lower default probability assumption of 1.7%
of original balance, from 2.3% at closing.
Moody's left the assumption for the fixed recovery rate and portfolio
credit enhancement unchanged at 35% and 10% respectively.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Global Approach
to Rating Auto Loan- and Lease-Backed ABS" published in
March 2019. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:
Factors or circumstances that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings
include (1) performance of the underlying collateral that is better than
Moody's expected; (2) deleveraging of the capital structure;
and (3) improvements in the credit quality of the transaction counterparties.
Factors or circumstances that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings
include (1) an increase in sovereign risk; (2) performance of the
underlying collateral that is worse than Moody's expected; (3) deterioration
in the notes' available credit enhancement; and (4) deterioration
in the credit quality of the transaction counterparties.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity
analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity
to Assumptions of the disclosure form.
The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to
determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function
that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to
each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step,
Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a
model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments
and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument.
The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario,
weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario
occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.
Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios
that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into
account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
