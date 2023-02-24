Moody's upgrades four Notes in two Auto ABS deals in the Santander Consumer Spain Auto series

Frankfurt am Main, February 24, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today upgraded the ratings of two Notes in FTA, Santander Consumer Spain Auto 2016-1 ("SCSA 2016-1") and two Notes in FT Santander Consumer Spain Auto 2016-2 ("SCSA 2016-2"). For SCSA 2016-1 the upgrade of the affected Notes is primarily prompted by an increase in the eligible investments cap, following the recent redemption of the Class A Notes. In addition, for both SCSA 2016-1 and SCSA 2016-2 the upgrade of the affected Notes is prompted by the increased levels of credit enhancement. Finally, for SCSA 2016-2 the rating action reflects the correction of an input error, resulting in an increase of Moody's default probability assumption for the collateral pool backing this transaction. The impact of the correction was, however, offset by the positive impact of the additional credit enhancement which has been built up in the transaction.

Moody's affirmed the rating of the other Notes rated by it in the transactions, which had sufficient credit enhancement to maintain their current ratings.

Issuer: FTA, Santander Consumer Spain Auto 2016-1

....EUR30.6M Class B Notes, Upgraded to Aa3 (sf); previously on Aug 9, 2021 Affirmed A2 (sf)

....EUR42.1M Class C Notes, Upgraded to Aa3 (sf); previously on Aug 9, 2021 Affirmed A2 (sf)

....EUR23M Class D Notes, Affirmed A2 (sf); previously on Aug 9, 2021 Upgraded to A2 (sf)

Issuer: FT Santander Consumer Spain Auto 2016-2

....EUR552.4M Class A Notes, Affirmed Aa1 (sf); previously on May 6, 2022 Affirmed Aa1 (sf)

....EUR26M Class B Notes, Affirmed Aa1 (sf); previously on May 6, 2022 Upgraded to Aa1 (sf)

....EUR35.8M Class C Notes, Upgraded to Aa1 (sf); previously on May 6, 2022 Upgraded to Aa3 (sf)

....EUR19.5M Class D Notes, Upgraded to A1 (sf); previously on May 6, 2022 Upgraded to A3 (sf)

....EUR16.3M Class E Notes, Affirmed Ba1 (sf); previously on May 6, 2022 Affirmed Ba1 (sf)

SCSA 2016-1 and SCSA 2016-2 are cash securitisations of auto loans extended by Santander Consumer Finance S.A. (A2/P-1 Bank Deposits; A3(cr)/P-2(cr)) to private and corporate obligors in Spain.

Maximum achievable rating is Aa1 (sf) for structured finance transactions in Spain, driven by the corresponding local currency country ceiling of the country.

RATINGS RATIONALE

For SCSA 2016-1 the upgrade of the affected Notes is primarily prompted by an increase in the eligible investments cap, following the recent redemption of the Class A Notes. In addition, for both SCSA 2016-1 and SCSA 2016-2 the upgrade of the affected Notes is prompted by the increased levels of credit enhancement. Finally, for SCSA 2016-2 the rating action reflects the correction of an input error, resulting in an increase of Moody's default probability assumption for the collateral pool backing this transaction. The impact of the correction was, however, offset by the positive impact of the additional credit enhancement which has been built up in the transaction.

Moody's affirmed the rating of the other Notes rated by it in the transactions, which had sufficient credit enhancement to maintain their current ratings.

Counterparty Exposure

Today's rating actions took into consideration the Notes' exposure to relevant counterparties, such as servicers and account banks.

In SCSA 2016-1, cash proceeds may be invested in eligible investments rated at least Baa2. The ratings of the Class B, C and D Notes in this transaction are constrained by the risk from eligible investments. The maximum rating consistent with a Baa2 eligible investment criteria is Aa3 (sf) for senior notes with "standard" exposure and A2 (sf) for notes with "strong" exposure according to "Moody's Approach to Assessing Counterparty Risks in Structured Finance".

Since the redemption of the Class A Notes in January 2023, the Class B Notes have become the most senior class of Notes outstanding in this transaction, and as a result the eligible investments cap for this class of Notes has increased from A2 (sf) to Aa3 (sf). Moreover, given the current rate of pool amortisation, Moody's expects the Class B Notes to be redeemed within the next two quarterly payment dates, and therefore the eligible investments cap for the Class C Notes has also been reassessed and increased from A2 (sf) to Aa3 (sf).

Increase in Available Credit Enhancement

Sequential amortization and non-amortizing reserve funds led to the increase in the credit enhancement available in both transactions.

In SCSA 2016-1, the credit enhancement for the Class B and C Notes upgraded in today's rating action increased to 89.6% and 51.7%, from 34.3% and 19.8%, respectively, since the last rating action in August 2021.

In SCSA 2016-2, the credit enhancement for the Class C and D Notes upgraded in today's rating action increased to 16.9% and 10.1%, from 11.8% and 7.1%, respectively, since the last rating action in May 2022.

Correction of Input Error and Revision of Key Collateral Assumptions

As part of the rating action, Moody's reassessed its default probability and recovery rate assumptions for the portfolios backing both transactions, reflecting the collateral performance to date.

In the last rating actions for the two transactions, Moody's had understated the level of realized cumulative defaults due to an incorrect field being referenced from the servicer reports. In SCSA 2016-2's last rating action in May 2022, Moody's recorded cumulative defaults incurred up to April 2022 of 0.52% of original pool balance plus replenishments, instead of 1.32% of original pool balance plus replenishments. The difference was smaller for SCSA 2016-1, where at the last rating action in August 2021, Moody's recorded cumulative defaults of 0.87% of original pool balance plus replenishments, instead of 1.13% of original pool balance plus replenishments. In today's rating action, Moody's has taken the corrected reference for cumulative defaults into account when reassessing its default probability assumptions for the portfolios backing both transactions.

In SCSA 2016-1, total delinquencies have increased in the past year, with 90 days plus arrears currently standing at 3.11% of current pool balance compared to 2.31% a year earlier. Cumulative defaults as of the most recent payment date in January 2023 stand at 1.51% of original pool balance, up from 1.33% a year earlier.

In SCSA 2016-2, total delinquencies have likewise increased in the past year, with 90 days plus arrears currently standing at 2.42% of current pool balance compared to 1.88% a year earlier. Cumulative defaults as of the most recent payment date in November 2022 stand at 1.62% of original pool balance, up from 1.19% a year earlier.

For SCSA 2016-1, Moody's has increased the default probability assumption for the current portfolio to 5.5% from 5% of the current pool balance, translating into a default probability assumption of 1.88% of the original balance plus replenishments.

For SCSA 2016-2, Moody's has increased the default probability assumption for the current portfolio to 5% from 4% of the current pool balance, in part due to its revision of the cumulative defaults experienced in this transaction to date, translating into a default probability assumption of 2.56% of the original balance plus replenishments.

The negative impact of the increase of the default probability assumption for SCSA 2016-2 was offset by the positive impact of the additional credit enhancement which has been built up in the transaction.

For both transactions, Moody's maintained its assumptions of portfolio credit enhancement of 16% and the fixed recovery rate of 30%.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Global Approach to Rating Auto Loan- and Lease-Backed ABS" published in November 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391531. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:

Factors or circumstances that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include: (1) performance of the underlying collateral that is better than Moody's expected, (2) an increase in available credit enhancement, (3) improvements in the credit quality of the transaction counterparties, and (4) a decrease in sovereign risk.

Factors or circumstances that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include: (1) an increase in sovereign risk, (2) performance of the underlying collateral that is worse than Moody's expected, (3) deterioration in the Notes' available credit enhancement, and (4) deterioration in the credit quality of the transaction counterparties.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step, Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument. The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario, weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

