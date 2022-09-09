Moody's upgrades four bonds from Provident Funding Mortgage Trust 2020-1

New York, September 09, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has upgraded the ratings of four bonds of Provident Funding Mortgage Trust 2020-1, a securitization of agency eligible mortgage loans originated and serviced by Provident Funding Associates, L.P.

Please click on this link https://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_ARFTL469358 for the List of Affected Credit Ratings. This list is an integral part of this Press Release and identifies each affected issuer. This link also contains the associated underlying collateral losses.

Issuer: Provident Funding Mortgage Trust 2020-1

Cl. B-2, Upgraded to Aaa (sf); previously on Nov 17, 2021 Upgraded to Aa1 (sf)

Cl. B-3, Upgraded to Aa2 (sf); previously on Nov 17, 2021 Upgraded to A1 (sf)

Cl. B-4, Upgraded to A3 (sf); previously on Nov 17, 2021 Upgraded to Baa2 (sf)

Cl. B-5, Upgraded to Ba1 (sf); previously on Nov 17, 2021 Upgraded to Ba3 (sf)

RATINGS RATIONALE

Today's rating upgrades reflect the increased levels of credit enhancement available to the bonds, the recent performance, and Moody's updated loss expectations on the underlying pool. In this transaction, high prepayment rates, averaging approximately 20% over the last six months, have benefited the bonds by increasing the paydown and building credit enhancement.

In our analysis we considered the additional risk posed by borrowers enrolled in payment relief programs. We increased our MILAN model-derived median expected losses by 15% and our Aaa losses by 5% to reflect the performance deterioration resulting from a slowdown in US economic activity due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

We estimated the proportion of loans granted payment relief in a pool based on a review of loan level cashflows. In our analysis, we considered a loan to be enrolled in a payment relief program if (1) the loan was not liquidated but took a loss in the reporting period (to account for loans with monthly deferrals that were reported as current), or (2) the actual balance of the loan increased in the reporting period, or (3) the actual balance of the loan remained unchanged in the last and current reporting period, excluding interest-only loans and pay ahead loans. Based on our analysis, the proportion of borrowers that are enrolled in payment relief plans in the underlying pool ranged between 0.2%-0.6% over the last six months.

Our updated loss expectations on the pools incorporate, amongst other factors, our assessment of the representations and warranties frameworks of the transactions, the due diligence findings of the third-party reviews received at the time of issuance, and the strength of the transaction's originators and servicer.

Principal Methodologies

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Approach to Rating US RMBS Using the MILAN Framework" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/390484. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

In addition, Moody's publishes a weekly summary of structured finance credit ratings and methodologies, available to all registered users of our website, www.moodys.com/SFQuickCheck.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:

Up

Levels of credit protection that are higher than necessary to protect investors against current expectations of loss could drive the ratings of the subordinate bonds up. Losses could decline from Moody's original expectations as a result of a lower number of obligor defaults or appreciation in the value of the mortgaged property securing an obligor's promise of payment. Transaction performance also depends greatly on the US macro economy and housing market.

Down

Levels of credit protection that are insufficient to protect investors against current expectations of loss could drive the ratings down. Losses could rise above Moody's expectations as a result of a higher number of obligor defaults or deterioration in the value of the mortgaged property securing an obligor's promise of payment. Transaction performance also depends greatly on the US macro economy and housing market. Other reasons for worse-than-expected performance include poor servicing, error on the part of transaction parties, inadequate transaction governance and fraud.

Finally, performance of RMBS continues to remain highly dependent on servicer procedures. Any change resulting from servicing transfers or other policy or regulatory change can impact the performance of these transactions. In addition, improvements in reporting formats and data availability across deals and trustees may provide better insight into certain performance metrics such as the level of collateral modifications.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form.

The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement, loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected loss for each rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.

