Moody's upgrades four classes of notes in Cordusio RMBS Securitisation S.r.l. - Series 2007 and Capital Mortgage S.r.l. (Capital Mortgages Series 2007-1)

Milan, October 20, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has today upgraded the rating of the Class D Notes and Class E Notes in Cordusio RMBS Securitisation S.r.l. - Series 2007 and the Class B Notes and Class C Notes in Capital Mortgage S.r.l. (Capital Mortgages Series 2007-1). The rating action reflects the increased levels of credit enhancement for the affected tranches together with better than expected performance in Cordusio RMBS Securitisation S.r.l. - Series 2007.

Moody's affirmed the rating of the notes that had sufficient credit enhancement to maintain the current ratings on the affected notes.

Issuer: Cordusio RMBS Securitisation S.r.l. - Series 2007

....EUR 738.6M Class A3 Notes, Affirmed Aa3 (sf); previously on Dec 22, 2021 Affirmed Aa3 (sf)

....EUR 71.1M Class B Notes, Affirmed Aa3 (sf); previously on Dec 22, 2021 Affirmed Aa3 (sf)

....EUR 43.8M Class C Notes, Affirmed Aa3 (sf); previously on Dec 22, 2021 Affirmed Aa3 (sf)

....EUR 102M Class D Notes, Upgraded to Aa3 (sf); previously on Dec 22, 2021 Upgraded to A1 (sf)

....EUR 19.5M Class E Notes, Upgraded to A1 (sf); previously on Dec 22, 2021 Upgraded to A3 (sf)

Issuer: Capital Mortgage S.r.l. (Capital Mortgages Series 2007-1)

....EUR 1736M Class A1 Notes, Affirmed Aa3 (sf); previously on Dec 22, 2021 Affirmed Aa3 (sf)

....EUR 644M Class A2 Notes, Affirmed Aa3 (sf); previously on Dec 22, 2021 Affirmed Aa3 (sf)

....EUR 74M Class B Notes, Upgraded to A2 (sf); previously on Dec 22, 2021 Upgraded to Baa1 (sf)

....EUR 25.4M Class C Notes, Upgraded to Ba2 (sf); previously on Dec 22, 2021 Upgraded to Ba3 (sf)

Maximum achievable rating is Aa3 (sf) for structured finance transactions in Italy, driven by the corresponding local currency country ceiling of the country.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating action is prompted by an increase in credit enhancement in both transactions for the affected tranches together with better than expected performance in Cordusio RMBS Securitisation S.r.l. - Series 2007.

Revision of Key Collateral Assumptions

As part of the rating action, Moody's reassessed its lifetime loss expectation for the portfolio reflecting the collateral performance to date.

The portfolio backing Cordusio RMBS Securitisation S.r.l. has seen a significant reduction in 60 days plus arrears currently standing at 0.64% of the current pool balance compared to 1.17% a year ago. Cumulative defaults have remained stable to 5.60% of original pool balance compared to 5.56% a year ago.

The portfolio backing in Capital Mortgage S.r.l. (Capital Mortgages Series 2007-1) has remained stable in 60 days plus arrears currently standing at 0.61% of the current pool balance compared to 0.60% a year ago. Cumulative defaults have remained stable to 14.30% of original pool balance compared to 14.22% a year ago.

For Cordusio RMBS Securitisation S.r.l. Moody's has decreased the loss assumption to 2.66% from 2.70% as a percentage of original pool balance.

For Capital Mortgage S.r.l. (Capital Mortgages Series 2007-1) Moody's has maintained the loss assumption of 9.20% as a percentage of original pool balance.

Moody's has also assessed loan-by-loan information as a part of its detailed transaction review to determine the credit support consistent with target rating levels and the volatility of future losses. As a result, Moody's has maintained the CE assumption for both Cordusio RMBS Securitisation S.r.l. and Capital Mortgage S.r.l. (Capital Mortgages Series 2007-1), at respectively 9% and 12%.

Increase in Available Credit Enhancement

Sequential amortization led to the increase in the credit enhancement available in this transaction.

For the Class D and E Notes of Cordusio RMBS Securitisation S.r.l. affected by today's upgrade action, the credit enhancement increased respectively to 17.06% and 11.94% compared to 13.51% and 9.41% and since the last rating action in December 2021.

For the Class B and C Notes of Capital Mortgage S.r.l. (Capital Mortgages Series 2007-1) affected by today's upgrade action, the credit enhancement increased respectively to 17.16% and 9.50%, compared to 14.26% and 7.49% and since the last rating action in December 2021.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Approach to Rating RMBS Using the MILAN Framework" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/390481. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

The analysis undertaken by Moody's at the initial assignment of ratings for an RMBS security may focus on aspects that become less relevant or typically remain unchanged during the surveillance stage. Please see Moody's Approach to Rating RMBS Using the MILAN Framework for further information on Moody's analysis at the initial rating assignment and the on-going surveillance in

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:

Factors or circumstances that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include: (1) a decrease in sovereign risk; (2) performance of the underlying collateral that is better than Moody's expected; (3) an increase in the notes available credit enhancement; and (4) improvements in the credit quality of the transaction counterparties.

Factors or circumstances that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include: (1) an increase in sovereign risk; (2) performance of the underlying collateral that is worse than Moody's expected; (3) deterioration in the notes available credit enhancement; and (4) deterioration in the credit quality of the transaction counterparties.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step, Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument. The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario, weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

