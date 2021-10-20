Moody's upgrades four notes in Towd Point Mortgage Funding 2018 - Auburn 12 PLC

London, 20 October 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today
upgraded the ratings of four notes in Towd Point Mortgage Funding 2018
- Auburn 12 PLC, a UK buy-to-let RMBS transaction.
The rating action reflects better than expected collateral performance
and the increased levels of credit enhancement for the affected notes.
Moody's affirmed the ratings of the Class A Notes that had sufficient
credit enhancement to maintain their current ratings.
....GBP319.75M Class A Notes,
Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Aug 15, 2018 Definitive Rating
Assigned Aaa (sf)
....GBP25.40M Class B Notes,
Upgraded to Aa2 (sf); previously on Aug 15, 2018 Definitive
Rating Assigned Aa3 (sf)
....GBP10.77M Class C Notes,
Upgraded to Aa3 (sf); previously on Aug 15, 2018 Definitive
Rating Assigned A2 (sf)
....GBP9.62M Class D Notes, Upgraded
to A2 (sf); previously on Aug 15, 2018 Definitive Rating Assigned
Baa3 (sf)
....GBP9.23M Class E Notes, Upgraded
to Ba1 (sf); previously on Aug 15, 2018 Definitive Rating Assigned
B2 (sf)
The transaction is a static cash securitisation of residential buy-to-let
(BTL) mortgage loans extended by Capital Home Loans Limited (NR) to borrowers
located in the United Kingdom.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The rating action is prompted by the decreased key collateral assumption,
namely the portfolio Expected Loss (EL) assumption due to better than
expected collateral performance, as well as an increase in credit
enhancement for the affected tranches.
Key Collateral Assumptions:
As part of the rating action, Moody's reassessed its lifetime loss
expectation for the portfolio reflecting the collateral performance to
date.
The performance of the transaction has been better than expected.
90 days plus arrears as a percentage of current balance are currently
standing at 1.1%, with the pool factor at 70.4%.
The portfolio has incurred 0.18% losses since closing.
Moody's assumed the expected loss of 1.5% as a percentage
of current pool balance, due to better than expected collateral
performance. This corresponds to an expected loss assumption of
1.2% as a percentage of the original pool balance,
down from the previous assumption of 2.2%.
Moody's has also assessed loan-by-loan information as a
part of its detailed transaction review to determine the credit support
consistent with target rating levels and the volatility of future losses.
As a result, Moody's has maintained the MILAN CE assumption
at 13.5%.
Increase in Available Credit Enhancement
Sequential amortization led to the increase in the credit enhancement
available in this transaction.
The credit enhancement for Classes B, C, D and E Notes increased
to 14.5%, 10.6%, 7.0%,
and 3.7% from 10.3%, 7.5%,
5.0% and 2.6% since closing.
Interest on the Class B, Class C, Class D and Class E Notes
is subject to a Net Weighted Average Coupon (Net WAC) Cap. Net
WAC additional amounts are paid junior in the revenue waterfall being
the difference between the Class B, C, D and E coupon and
the Net WAC Cap.
The Liquidity Reserve Fund, which will be funded at the step-up
date, and the Liquidity Facility can only be used to pay senior
fees and interest on the Class A notes. The Excess Reserve Fund
can be used to pay interest on Classes B, C, D and E Notes
(other than Net WAC additional amounts) after using revenue and principal
proceeds. The Excess Reserve Fund, which is being built up
by excess revenue proceeds currently, will be potentially applied
to fund the Liquidity Reserve Fund up to the Liquidity Reserve Target,
and may not be available as a source of liquidity for Classes B,
C, D, E and F Notes in high loss scenarios with little or
negative excess spread. We have taken this into account in our
analysis of the rating of Class B Notes.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Approach
to Rating RMBS Using the MILAN Framework" published in December 2020 and
available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1248130.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
The analysis undertaken by Moody's at the initial assignment of
ratings for RMBS securities may focus on aspects that become less relevant
or typically remain unchanged during the surveillance stage. Please
see Moody's Approach to Rating RMBS Using the MILAN Framework for
further information on Moody's analysis at the initial rating assignment
and the on-going surveillance in RMBS.
Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:
Factors or circumstances that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings
include (1) performance of the underlying collateral that is better than
Moody's expected, (2) an increase in available credit enhancement,
(3) improvements in the credit quality of the transaction counterparties
and (4) a decrease in sovereign risk.
Factors or circumstances that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings
include (1) an increase in sovereign risk, (2) performance of the
underlying collateral that is worse than Moody's expected, (3) deterioration
in the notes' available credit enhancement and (4) deterioration in the
credit quality of the transaction counterparties.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity
analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity
to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and
Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to
determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function
that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to
each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step,
Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a model
that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments and
therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument.
The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario,
weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario
occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.
Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that
stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account
the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows.
Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions
of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for
Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its
website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and
governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Yunkun Zhang
Associate Lead Analyst
Structured Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service Ltd.
One Canada Square
Canary Wharf
London E14 5FA
United Kingdom
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Gaby Trinkaus, CFA
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Structured Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Ltd.
One Canada Square
Canary Wharf
London E14 5FA
United Kingdom
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454