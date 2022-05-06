Moody's upgrades four notes in two auto ABS deals

Frankfurt am Main, May 06, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today upgraded the ratings of one Note in Cars Alliance Auto Loans Germany v 2019-1 and three Notes in FT Santander Consumer Spain Auto 2016-2. The rating action reflects the increased levels of credit enhancement for the affected Notes and better than expected collateral performance.

Moody's affirmed the ratings of the Notes that had sufficient credit enhancement to maintain their current ratings.

Issuer: Cars Alliance Auto Loans Germany v 2019-1

....EUR950M Class A Asset Backed Floating Rate Notes, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Jul 7, 2021 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

....EUR25.7M Class B Asset Backed Floating Rate Notes, Upgraded to Aaa (sf); previously on Jul 7, 2021 Upgraded to Aa1 (sf)

Issuer: FT Santander Consumer Spain Auto 2016-2

....EUR552.4M Class A Notes, Affirmed Aa1 (sf); previously on Jul 7, 2021 Affirmed Aa1 (sf)

....EUR26M Class B Notes, Upgraded to Aa1 (sf); previously on Jul 7, 2021 Upgraded to Aa3 (sf)

....EUR35.8M Class C Notes, Upgraded to Aa3 (sf); previously on Jul 7, 2021 Upgraded to A2 (sf)

....EUR19.5M Class D Notes, Upgraded to A3 (sf); previously on Jul 7, 2021 Upgraded to Baa2 (sf)

....EUR16.3M Class E Notes, Affirmed Ba1 (sf); previously on Jul 7, 2021 Affirmed Ba1 (sf)

Cars Alliance Auto Loans Germany v 2019-1 is a cash securitisation of loan agreements entered into for the purpose of financing vehicles to private obligors in Germany by RCI Banque (Baa2/P-2 Bank Deposits; Baa1(cr)/P-2(cr)), acting through its German Branch ("RCI Banque Germany"). RCI Banque is ultimately owned by Renault S.A. (Ba2/NP). The originator, RCI Banque S.A., Germany also acts as the servicer of the portfolio during the life of the transaction.

FT Santander Consumer Spain Auto 2016-2 is a cash securitisation of auto loans granted by Santander Consumer EFC SA ("Santander Consumer"), owned by Santander Consumer Finance S.A. (A2/P-1 Bank Deposits; A3(cr)/P-2(cr)), to private and corporate obligors in Spain. Santander Consumer is acting as originator and servicer of the loans while Santander de Titulizacion, S.G.F.T., S.A. (NR) is the Management Company.

Maximum achievable rating is Aa1 (sf) for structured finance transactions in Spain, driven by the corresponding local currency country ceiling of the country.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating action is prompted by an increase in credit enhancement available for the affected Notes and better than expected collateral performance.

Moody's affirmed the ratings of the Notes that had sufficient credit enhancement to maintain their current rating.

Increase in Available Credit Enhancement

Sequential amortization and, in FT Santander Consumer Spain Auto 2016-2, a non-amortising reserve fund, led to the increase in the credit enhancement available in these transactions.

In Cars Alliance Auto Loans Germany v 2019-1, the credit enhancement for the Class B Notes upgraded in today's rating action increased to 11.8% from 8.3% since the last rating action in July 2021.

In FT Santander Consumer Spain Auto 2016-2, the credit enhancement for the Class B, C, and D Notes upgraded in today's rating action increased to 20.4%, 11.8%, and 7.1%, from 14.8%, 8.5%, and 5.1%, respectively, since the last rating action in July 2021.

Revision of Key Collateral Assumptions

As part of the rating action, Moody's reassessed its default probability and recovery rate assumptions for the portfolio reflecting the collateral performance to date.

In Cars Alliance Auto Loans Germany v 2019-1, the performance has been stable since closing. 60 days plus arrears currently stand at 0.23% of current pool balance, and cumulative defaults currently stand at 0.53% of original pool balance plus replenishments.

Moody's default assumption for the current portfolio remains unchanged at 3.0% of the current balance, translating into a lower default assumption of 1.47% of the original balance plus replenishments. Moody's maintained the assumption for the portfolio credit enhancement of 10.5%, and the fixed recovery rate assumption of 40%.

The delinquency rates in FT Santander Consumer Spain Auto 2016-2 have edged higher but remain at relatively low levels, with 90 days plus arrears standing at 2.0% of the current portfolio balance. Cumulative defaults currently stand at 0.51% of original pool balance plus replenishments.

For FT Santander Consumer Spain Auto 2016-2, Moody's has decreased the default assumption for the current portfolio from 5% to 4% of the current balance, translating into a lower default assumption of 1.58% of the original balance plus replenishments. Moody's maintained the assumption for the portfolio credit enhancement of 16%, and the fixed recovery rate assumption of 30%.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Global Approach to Rating Auto Loan-and Lease-Backed ABS" published in September 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1264141. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:

Factors or circumstances that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include (1) performance of the underlying collateral that is better than Moody's expected, (2) an increase in available credit enhancement and (3) improvements in the credit quality of the transaction counterparties and (4) a decrease in sovereign risk.

Factors or circumstances that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include (1) an increase in sovereign risk, (2) performance of the underlying collateral that is worse than Moody's expected, (3) deterioration in the notes' available credit enhancement and (4) deterioration in the credit quality of the transaction counterparties.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step, Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument. The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario, weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Yuval Toledano

Analyst

Structured Finance Group

Moody's Deutschland GmbH

An der Welle 5

Frankfurt am Main, 60322

Germany

Michelangelo Margaria

Senior Vice President/Manager

Structured Finance Group

Releasing Office:

Moody's Deutschland GmbH

An der Welle 5

Frankfurt am Main, 60322

Germany

