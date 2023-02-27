Moody's upgrades four ratings in three Auto ABS transactions

Madrid, February 27, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today upgraded the ratings of two notes in RevoCar 2019 UG (haftungsbeschränkt) (RevoCar 2019), one note in Cars Alliance Auto Leases France V 2020-1 and one note in LT Autorahoitus II DAC. The rating action reflects the increased levels of credit enhancement for the affected notes, together with better-than-expected collateral performance.

Moody's affirmed the ratings of the notes that had sufficient credit enhancement to maintain their current ratings.

Issuer: Cars Alliance Auto Leases France V 2020-1

....EUR 950M Class A Notes, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Oct 27, 2020 Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

....EUR 41.5M Class B Notes, Upgraded to Aa1 (sf); previously on Oct 27, 2020 Definitive Rating Assigned Aa3 (sf)

Issuer: LT Autorahoitus II DAC

....EUR 568.5M Class A Notes, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Feb 18, 2022 Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

....EUR 23.3M Class B Notes, Upgraded to Aa1 (sf); previously on Feb 18, 2022 Definitive Rating Assigned Aa3 (sf)

Issuer: RevoCar 2019 UG (haftungsbeschraenkt)

....EUR 366M Class A Notes, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on May 24, 2022 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

....EUR 18.7M Class B Notes, Affirmed Aa1 (sf); previously on May 24, 2022 Upgraded to Aa1 (sf)

....EUR 4.1M Class C Notes, Upgraded to Aa1 (sf); previously on May 24, 2022 Upgraded to Aa3 (sf)

....EUR 7.1M Class D Notes, Upgraded to Baa2 (sf); previously on May 24, 2022 Affirmed Ba1 (sf)

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating action is prompted by an increase in credit enhancement for the affected tranches, together with decreased key collateral assumptions, namely the default probability assumptions due to better-than-expected collateral performance.

Increase in Available Credit Enhancement:

Sequential amortization led to the increase in the credit enhancement available in the three transactions.

In Revocar 2019, the credit enhancement for Classes C and D Notes upgraded in today's rating action increased to 11.16%, and 4.08% from 6.96%, and 2.55 % since the last rating action in May 2022.

In Cars Alliance Auto Leases France V 2020-1, the credit enhancement for Class B Notes upgraded in today's rating action increased to 7.74% from 6.03% since closing.

In LT Autorahoitus II DAC, the credit enhancement for Class B Notes upgraded in today's rating action increased to 8.78% from 5.48% since closing.

Revision of Key Collateral Assumptions:

As part of the rating action, Moody's reassessed its default probability assumptions for the portfolios reflecting the collateral performance to date.

The performance of Revocar 2019 has continued to be stable since the last rating action. Total delinquencies have been stable in the past year, with 60 days plus arrears currently standing at 0.11% of current pool balance. Cumulative defaults currently stand at 0.83% of original pool balance plus replenishments, up from 0.68% a year earlier.

For Revocar 2019, Moody's has reduced the default probability assumption on original balance plus replenishments to 1.30% from 1.46% since the latest rating action in May 2022. The current default probability assumption is 2.5% of the current portfolio balance. Moody's maintained the assumptions for the fixed recovery rate at 30% and the portfolio credit enhancement of 10%.

The performance of Cars Alliance Auto Leases France V 2020-1 has continued to be stable since closing. Total delinquencies have been stable in the past year, with 60 days plus arrears currently standing at 0.05% of current pool balance. Cumulative defaults currently stand at 0.79% of original pool balance plus replenishments, up from 0.46% a year earlier.

For Cars Alliance Auto Leases France V 2020-1, Moody's has reduced the default probability assumption on original balance plus replenishments to 1.90% from 2.22%. The current default probability assumption is 2.9% of the current portfolio balance. Moody's maintained the assumptions for the fixed recovery rate at 45% and the portfolio credit enhancement of 9.5%.

The performance of LT Autorahoitus II DAC has been relatively stable one year after closing. Total delinquencies increase, with 90 days plus arrears currently standing at 0.28% of current pool balance. Cumulative defaults currently stand at 0.14% of original pool balance.

For LT Autorahoitus II DAC, Moody's has reduced the default probability assumption on original balance to 1.20% from 1.75% since closing. The current default probability assumption is 1.75% of the current portfolio balance. Moody's maintained the assumptions for the fixed recovery rate at 40% and the portfolio credit enhancement of 10%.

Counterparty Exposure

Today's rating actions took into consideration the notes' exposure to relevant counterparties, such as servicer, account banks or swap providers.

Moody's considered how the liquidity available in the transactions and other mitigants support continuity of note payments, in case of servicer default. As a result, in RevoCar 2019 the ratings of the Classes B and C Notes are constrained at Aa1 (sf) by financial disruption risk.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was 'Moody's Global Approach to Rating Auto Loan- and Lease-Backed ABS' published in November 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391531. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:

Factors or circumstances that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include (1) performance of the underlying collateral that is better than Moody's expected, (2) an increase in available credit enhancement and (3) improvements in the credit quality of the transaction counterparties.

Factors or circumstances that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include (1) an increase in sovereign risk, (2) performance of the underlying collateral that is worse than Moody's expected, (3) deterioration in the notes' available credit enhancement and (4) deterioration in the credit quality of the transaction counterparties.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step, Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument. The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario, weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Antonio Tena

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Structured Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Espana, S.A.

Calle Principe de Vergara, 131, 6 Planta

Madrid, 28002

Spain

Gaby Trinkaus, CFA

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Structured Finance Group

Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Espana, S.A.

Calle Principe de Vergara, 131, 6 Planta

Madrid, 28002

Spain

