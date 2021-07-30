Moody's upgrades four tranches from two 2019 Verizon Owner Trust deals

Approximately $245 million of asset-backed securities affected
New York, July 30, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") upgrades
four tranches of notes issued by Verizon Owner Trust 2019-A and
Verizon Owner Trust 2019-B. The notes are backed by a pool
of device payment plans that are consumer installment loans used to finance
the purchase of mobile devices. All receivables are originated
by Cellco Partnership d/b/a Verizon Wireless, a wholly owned subsidiary
of Verizon Communications Inc. (Verizon) and certain other affiliates
of Verizon. Verizon Wireless is the servicer for the transactions.
The complete rating actions are as follows:
Issuer: Verizon Owner Trust 2019-A
Class B Notes, Upgraded to Aaa (sf); previously on Mar 13,
2019 Definitive Rating Assigned Aa1 (sf)
Class C Notes, Upgraded to Aa1 (sf); previously on Mar 13,
2019 Definitive Rating Assigned Aa3 (sf)
Issuer: Verizon Owner Trust 2019-B
Class B Notes, Upgraded to Aaa (sf); previously on Jun 12,
2019 Definitive Rating Assigned Aa1 (sf)
Class C Notes, Upgraded to Aa1 (sf); previously on Jun 12,
2019 Definitive Rating Assigned Aa3 (sf)
RATINGS RATIONALE
The upgrades are a result of the buildup of credit enhancement owing to
the structural features including a sequential pay structure, non-declining
reserve account and overcollateralization. These transactions also
deleverage quickly after the end of revolving period, leading to
rapid build-up of credit enhancement. These transactions
had a 2 year revolving period which ended on April 2021 and July 2021
payment dates for Verizon Owner Trust 2019-A and Verizon Owner
Trust 2019-B respectively.
The lifetime cumulative net loss (CNL) expectation for these transactions
was decreased to 3.0% from 4.5% and 5.0%
(if floor credit enhancement tests are met) at transaction closing,
reflecting stronger collateral quality following the end of the revolving
period relative to a worst possible pool mix permissible by the floor
enhancement composition test during the revolving period and historical
securitization performance data.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Approach
to Rating Consumer Loan-Backed ABS" published in July 2020 and
available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1230138.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:
Up
Moody's could upgrade the notes if, given current expectations of
portfolio losses, levels of credit enhancement are consistent with
higher ratings. In sequential pay structures, such as the
one in this transaction, credit enhancement grows as a percentage
of the collateral balance as collections pay down senior notes.
Moody's expectation of pool losses could decline as a result of better
than expected improvements in the economy, changes to servicing
practices that enhance collections or upgrades or that result in prepayments.
Given the linkage to the carrier, ratings of the subordinate notes
could also be upgraded if the rating of Verizon were to be upgraded.
Down
Moody's could downgrade the ratings of the notes if pool losses exceed
its expectations and levels of credit enhancement are consistent with
lower ratings. Credit enhancement could decline if excess spread
is not sufficient to cover losses in a given month. Moody's expectation
of pool losses may increase, for example, due to performance
deterioration stemming from a downturn in the US economy, deficient
servicing, errors on the part of transaction parties, inadequate
transaction governance or fraud. In addition, given the linkage
to the carrier, ratings of the notes could also come under pressure
if the rating of Verizon were to be downgraded.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and
performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected
collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a
second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash
flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement,
loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected
loss for each rated instrument.
Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios
that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into
account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows.
Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its
assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288435.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Prachi Talathi
Associate Lead Analyst
Structured Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
Jinwen Chen
VP - Sr Credit Officer/Manager
Structured Finance Group
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
