Moody's upgrades four tranches in two German Auto ABS transactions

Milan, May 24, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today upgraded the ratings of two Notes in Asset-Backed European Securitisation Transaction Sixteen UG (haftungsbeschränkt) (ABEST 16) and two Notes in RevoCar 2019 UG (haftungsbeschränkt) (RevoCar 2019). The rating action is prompted by an increase in credit enhancement in both transactions for the affected tranches together with better than expected performance in RevoCar 2019.

Moody's affirmed the ratings of the Notes that had sufficient credit enhancement to maintain the current ratings.

Issuer: Asset-Backed European Securitisation Transaction Sixteen UG (haftungsbeschränkt)

....EUR540M Class A Notes, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Jul 23, 2021 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

....EUR18M Class B Notes, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Jul 23, 2021 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

....EUR20M Class C Notes, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Jul 23, 2021 Upgraded to Aaa (sf)

....EUR16M Class D Notes, Upgraded to Aaa (sf); previously on Jul 23, 2021 Upgraded to Aa2 (sf)

....EUR11M Class E Notes, Upgraded to Aa2 (sf); previously on Jul 23, 2021 Upgraded to A2 (sf)

Issuer: RevoCar 2019 UG (haftungsbeschraenkt)

....EUR366M Class A Notes, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Jul 23, 2021 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

....EUR18.7M Class B Notes, Upgraded to Aa1 (sf); previously on Jul 23, 2021 Upgraded to Aa2 (sf)

....EUR4.1M Class C Notes, Upgraded to Aa3 (sf); previously on Jul 23, 2021 Upgraded to A3 (sf)

....EUR7.1M Class D Notes, Affirmed Ba1 (sf); previously on Jul 23, 2021 Affirmed Ba1 (sf)

ABEST 16 is a cash securitisation of auto loan receivables extended by FCA Bank Deutschland GmbH, which is owned by FCA Bank S.p.A. ("FCAB") to obligors located in Germany. ABEST 16 featured a 1-year revolving period which ended in December 2019.

RevoCar 2019 is a cash securitisation of agreements entered into for the purpose of financing vehicles predominantly to private obligors in Germany by Bank11 fuer Privatkunden und Handel GmbH ("Bank11") (NR). The originator also acts as the servicer of the portfolio. RevoCar 2019 featured a 1-year revolving period which ended in April 2020.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating action is prompted by an increase in credit enhancement in both transactions for the affected tranches together with better than expected performance in RevoCar 2019.

Increase in Available Credit Enhancement

Sequential amortization in ABEST 16 led to the increase in the credit enhancement available in this transaction.

In ABEST 16, the credit enhancement for the Classes D and E Notes upgraded in today's rating action increased to 19.14% and 12.28% from 11.17% and 7.41% as of the latest rating action in July 2021 respectively.

In RevoCar 2019, the credit enhancement for the Classes B and C Notes upgraded in today's rating action increased to 9.50%, and 6.96% from 6.19%, and 4.53 % as of the latest rating action in July 2021 respectively.

Revision of Key Collateral Assumptions

As part of the rating action, Moody's reassessed its expected loss and default probability assumption for ABEST 16 and RevoCar 2019 respectively, reflecting the collateral performance to date.

The performance of ABEST 16 has continued to be stable since closing. The delinquency rates remain at relatively low levels, with 90 days plus arrears standing at 0.32% of the current portfolio balance. Cumulative defaults currently stand at 0.56% of original pool balance plus replenishments.

For ABEST 16 Moody's has increased the mean expected loss assumption of 1.06% of the original pool balance plus replenishments, from 0.98% since latest rating action in July 2021. The current expected loss assumption on current portfolio balance is 2.35% . Moody's left the assumption for portfolio credit enhancement unchanged at 13%.

The performance of RevoCar 2019 has continued to be stable since closing. The delinquency rates remain at relatively low levels, with 60 days plus arrears standing at 0.02% of the current portfolio balance. Cumulative defaults currently stand at 0.70% of original pool balance plus replenishments.

For RevoCar 2019, Moody's has reduced the default probability assumption on original balance to 1.46% from 1.53% since latest rating action in July 2021. The current default probability is 2.5% of the current portfolio balance. Moody's maintained the assumption for the fixed recovery rate at 30% and the portfolio credit enhancement of 10%.

Counterparty Exposure

Today's rating actions took into consideration the Notes' exposure to relevant counterparties, such as servicer, account banks or swap providers.

Moody's considered how the liquidity available in the transactions and other mitigants support continuity of Note payments, in case of servicer default. As a result, in RevoCar 2019 the ratings of the Class B Notes are constrained at Aa1 (sf) by financial disruption risk.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Global Approach to Rating Auto Loan- and Lease-Backed ABS" published in September 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/75018. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:

Factors or circumstances that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include: (1) performance of the underlying collateral that is better than Moody's expected; (2) an increase in available credit enhancement; and (3) improvements in the credit quality of the transaction counterparties.

Factors or circumstances that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include: (1) an increase in sovereign risk; (2) performance of the underlying collateral that is worse than Moody's expected; (3) deterioration in the Notes' available credit enhancement; and (4) deterioration in the credit quality of the transaction counterparties.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step, Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument. The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario, weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Kevin Pirazzi Maffiola

Associate Lead Analyst

Structured Finance Group

Moody's Italia S.r.l

Corso di Porta Romana 68

Milan, 20122

Italy

Michelangelo Margaria

Senior Vice President/Manager

Structured Finance Group

