Moody's upgrades iStar's corporate family and long-term senior unsecured ratings to Ba2 from Ba3, concluding review; outlook is stable

New York, May 06, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has upgraded iStar Inc.'s (iStar) corporate family and senior unsecured ratings to Ba2. Moody's has also upgraded iStar's preferred stock rating to B1. Additionally, Moody's has withdrawn iStar's Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating of SGL-2. iStar's outlook is stable.

This rating action concludes the review for upgrade initiated on 18 February 2022, following iStar's announcement that it had entered into an agreement to sell its net lease asset portfolio for $3.07 billion. The sale was completed on 22 March, 2022.

Upgrades:

..Issuer: iStar Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded to Ba2 from Ba3

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Upgraded to Ba2 from Ba3

....Senior Unsecured Shelf, Upgraded to (P)Ba2 from (P)Ba3

....Subordinate Shelf, Upgraded to (P)B1 from (P)B2

....Pref. Stock, Upgraded to B1 from B2

....Pref. Shelf, Upgraded to (P)B1 from (P)B2

....Pref. Shelf Non-Cumulative, Upgraded to (P)B1 from (P)B2

Withdrawals:

..Issuer: iStar Inc.

.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating, Withdrawn, previously rated SGL-2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: iStar Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Rating Under Review

RATINGS RATIONALE

Moody's upgraded iStar's ratings based on strong asset coverage, including cash on the balance sheet, of the remaining debt outstanding, and Moody's expectation of a favorable capital position for iStar following its sale of the net lease portfolio. Moody's expects that iStar's capital as measured by total common equity / total managed assets will be close to 30% as iStar continues to address some of its remaining maturities using some of the net sale proceeds. Safehold Inc. (Baa1 stable) now represents iStar's largest investment (approximately 56% of managed assets), in which it owns a 64.7% economic interest with 41.9% of voting rights. Additionally, all of iStar's debt remains unsecured which provides incremental financial flexibility.

Moody's said that these strengths are offset by iStar's inconsistent operating performance, riskier investments in land and development, and limited fixed charges coverage from the operating cash flow of its business activities. iStar has good liquidity anchored on the remaining cash from the sale of its net lease portfolio ($1.5 billion at 31 March, 2022) and availability on its revolving credit facility. Moody's expects that iStar will use a portion of cash from its asset sale to address its debt maturities. An additional credit challenge for iStar relates to some uncertainty surrounding its longer-term strategy and how the dynamics of its relationship with Safehold will evolve.

Moody's also said there remains an element of governance and event risk in the close inter-relationships between iStar and Safehold, including key person risk associated with their common Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, who is the companies' strategic visionary and key franchise-builder.

The unsecured notes rating of Ba2 is line with the corporate family rating due to its preponderance in the capital structure. The preferred stock rating of B1 is two notches lower than the senior unsecured debt rating, reflecting its subordination to the senior unsecured notes. The company also has a $350 million borrowing base revolving facility (unrated), expiring 27 September, 2022.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations that iStar will use the majority of the proceeds from the sale of net lease assets to pay-off a portion of its outstanding debt and that the company will continue to invest in its ground lease business as articulated by the management team.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's could upgrade iStar's ratings if the company sustains stable profitability and low credit losses, consistently generates enough operating cash flow to service its mandatory obligations while also articulating and following a clear long-term strategy that benefits creditors.

The ratings could be downgraded if there is a greater than expected encumbrance of assets, deterioration in operating performance, lower than expected debt paydown, or if it engages in asset purchases or other actions inconsistent with its currently articulated strategy of moving towards greater focus on its ground lease business. The ratings could also be downgraded if governance-related risks associated with iStar's ownership interest in Safehold materialize such that it results in a deterioration in iStar's financial condition or future business prospects.

iStar Inc. [NYSE: STAR] finances, invests in and develops real estate and real estate related projects. The New York City-based REIT had total assets of $4.1 billion at 31 March, 2022, including the $1.4 billion investment in its ground lease affiliate, Safehold Inc. [NYSE: SAFE].

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Finance Companies Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1187099. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Inna Bodeck

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Financial Institutions Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Donald Robertson

Associate Managing Director

Financial Institutions Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

