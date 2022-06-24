Moody's upgrades long-term deposit and senior unsecured debt ratings of BPER Banca, outlook stable

Moody's upgrades Banca Carige's ratings, concluding review for upgrade

Paris, June 24, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today upgraded by one notch the long and short-term deposit ratings of BPER Banca S.p.A. ("BPER") to Baa2/Prime-2 from Baa3/Prime-3 respectively and the long-term Counterparty Risk Ratings (CRR) to Baa1 from Baa2. BPER's long-term issuer and senior unsecured debt ratings were upgraded by two notches to Ba1 from Ba3 as well as the senior unsecured MTN program rating to (P)Ba1 from (P)Ba3.

The subordinated debt and program ratings of BPER were also upgraded to Ba2 from Ba3 and to (P)Ba2 from (P)Ba3 respectively. The standalone Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) and Adjusted BCA of BPER were also upgraded to ba1 from ba2.

The bank's long and short-term Counterparty Risk (CR) Assessments of Baa2(cr)/Prime-2(cr) respectively and the short term CRR of Prime-2 were affirmed.

Moody's upgraded all the ratings and assessments of Banca Carige S.p.A. ("Carige") aligning them with the ratings and assessments of BPER, concluding the review for upgrade initiated on 28 December 2021 ("Moody's changes outlook on BPER Banca to positive and places Banca Carige's ratings on review for upgrade"; https://ratings.moodys.com/ratings-news/360778). This follows the acquisition in June 2022 of around 80% of Carige's shares capital by BPER and the launch of a mandatory tender offer on the remaining 20% shares by year-end 2022.

The outlook on the long-term deposit, issuer and senior unsecured debt ratings of BPER has been changed to stable from positive. The outlook on Carige's long-term deposit and issuer ratings has been changed to stable from ratings under review to be in line with the outlooks of BPER.

A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Moody's said that the analysis of BPER is now incorporating the rating agency's forward-looking view of the credit profile of the larger banking group following the completion of the acquisition of 80% of Carige's capital. At the same time, the progressive integration of Carige into the group leading up to the anticipated legal merger of both entities by early 2023 has resulted in the upgrade and alignment of all ratings and assessments of Carige to those of BPER.

BPER BCA UPGRADE

The upgrade of BPER's BCA to ba1 from ba2 mainly reflects the group's improving solvency on the back of significant problem loan disposals as well as limited impact on capitalization from the acquisition of Carige.

Problem loans over total loans stood at 4.9% as of March 2022, down from 19.9% as of December 2017. BPER reported that by year-end 2022 problem loans worth around EUR2.5 billion or close to 60% of its outstanding ones, including those coming from Carige, will be disposed of. The bank targets a problem loan ratio of 3.6% by 2025.

The full acquisition of Carige's share capital, which is expected to be completed by the end of the year, will have a limited impact on BPER's capital position according to Moody's. To facilitate the sale to BPER, Carige benefited from a capital injection of EUR530 million under previous ownership.

In the short-term, the transaction will not weigh on BPER's historically weak profitability because a large part of the restructuring costs will be covered by the significant amount of the badwill generated from the acquisition. Furthermore, Moody's also expects BPER to gradually benefit from synergies following previous acquisitions (the bank acquired 620 branches from Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. in 2021) and rising interest rates. These synergies should mitigate an increase in loan loss provisions due to the deteriorating economic environment induced by the military conflict in Ukraine but also the impact of inflation on the bank customers' creditworthiness.

In its governance assessment, Moody's has considered BPER's long-term growth strategy encompassing acquisition opportunities. Its established track record of successfully integrating acquired banks or assets highlights its execution capabilities and mitigates operational risk stemming from the acquisition of a sizeable bank like Carige.

RATINGS RATIONALE FOR LONG-TERM RATINGS AND ASSESSMENTS

The upgrade of BPER's BCA to ba1 from ba2 resulted in the upgrade of its deposit, long-term CRR and subordinate debt ratings by one notch.

The two-notch upgrade of its long-term issuer and senior unsecured debt ratings reflects both, the BCA upgrade as well as one notch of additional rating uplift because of the increased amount of debt issued by BPER in 2022. These bond issuances, which are required for the bank to comply with Minimum Requirement for own funds and Eligible Liabilities (MREL) regulation have increased the level of protection for senior creditors under Moody's Advanced Loss Given Failure (LGF) analysis.

The affirmation of BPER's CR Assessment of Baa2(cr)/Prime-2(cr) reflects the sovereign cap Moody's applies in similar cases. BPER's CR Assessment is constrained at one notch above Italy's sovereign debt bond rating (Baa3 stable), as per Moody's Banks Methodology.

Moody's assessment of a low probability of government support for BPER, even after the integration of Carige, remains unchanged and results in no uplift for its ratings and assessments.

The upgrade of Carige's ratings and CR Assessment reflects the alignment to those of BPER.

OUTLOOK

The stable outlook on the banks' long-term deposit, issuer and – where applicable - senior unsecured debt ratings reflects our view that the banks' credit profile will remain broadly unchanged over the next 12-18 months.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upgrade of the banks' deposit and – where applicable - senior unsecured debt ratings could be driven by a higher BCA. The BCA could be upgraded if BPER were to report a lower than anticipated level of problem loans, a stronger profitability and higher capitalization.

The banks' deposit and – where applicable - senior unsecured debt ratings could also be upgraded following the issuance of material amount of bail-in-able debt, which could lead to higher uplift from the banks' BCA.

Conversely, a downgrade of the BCA could prompt a downgrade of all of the banks' ratings. This could be triggered by a significant deterioration in BPER's asset quality and profitability, and reduced loss absorption capacity.

The banks' long-term issuer and – where applicable - senior unsecured ratings could also be downgraded if the stock of bail-in-able debt were to decrease significantly, increasing the loss given failure for this class of debt.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Issuer: BPER Banca S.p.A.

..Upgrades:

....Long-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, upgraded to Baa1 from Baa2

....Long-term Bank Deposits, upgraded to Baa2 from Baa3, outlook changed to Stable from Positive

....Short-term Bank Deposits, upgraded to P-2 from P-3

....Long-term Issuer Rating, upgraded to Ba1 from Ba3, outlook changed to Stable from Positive

....Baseline Credit Assessment, upgraded to ba1 from ba2

....Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, upgraded to ba1 from ba2

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, upgraded to Ba1 from Ba3, outlook changed to Stable from Positive

....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, upgraded to (P)Ba1 from (P)Ba3

....Subordinate Regular Bond/Debenture, upgraded to Ba2 from Ba3

....Subordinate Medium-Term Note Program, upgraded to (P)Ba2 from (P)Ba3

..Affirmations:

....Short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, affirmed P-2

....Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, affirmed Baa2(cr)

....Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, affirmed P-2(cr)

..Outlook Action:

....Outlook changed to Stable from Positive

Issuer: Banca Carige S.p.A.

..Upgrades:

....Long-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, upgraded to Baa1 from B3

....Short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, upgraded to P-2 from NP

....Long-term Bank Deposits, upgraded to Baa2 from Caa1, outlook changed to Stable from Ratings under Review

....Short-term Bank Deposits, upgraded to P-2 from NP

....Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, upgraded to Baa2(cr) from B2(cr)

....Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, upgraded to P-2(cr) from NP(cr)

....Long-term Issuer Rating, upgraded to Ba1 from Caa2, outlook changed to Stable from Ratings under Review

....Baseline Credit Assessment, upgraded to ba1 from caa1

....Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, upgraded to ba1 from caa1

..Outlook Action:

....Outlook change to Stable from Ratings under Review

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/71997. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

