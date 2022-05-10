Moody's upgrades long-term issuer ratings of Strategic Banking Corporation of Ireland to A1, positive outlook maintained

London, May 10, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") upgraded to A1 from A2 the long-term local and foreign currency issuer ratings of the Strategic Banking Corporation of Ireland (SBCI) and affirmed the P-1 short-term issuer ratings. The positive outlook on the ratings was maintained.

A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The upgrade of the long term issuer ratings and the maintenance of the positive outlook follow the upgrade on 6 May 2022 of the long-term issuer ratings of the Government of Ireland to A1 from A2 and maintenance of a positive outlook (see press release entitled "Moody's upgrades Ireland's ratings to A1 from A2, outlook remains positive"; https://www.moodys.com/research/--PR_465240).

The A1 long-term issuer ratings of SBCI are aligned with the issuer ratings of the Government, due to SCBI's links to the Government and the creditworthiness of the Government itself.

Despite the absence of a full, explicit and unconditional guarantee provided by the Government, the upgrade of the long-term issuer ratings of SBCI to A1 from A2 reflect the unchanged (1) full ownership by the Government; (2) SBCI's unique policy function within the country, which is strategically aligned with the government's political and policy objectives and the key role SBCI plays in supporting the Irish economy; (3) the Minister for Finance overseeing SBCI's activities and nomination of board members; (4) high integration of SBCI with the National Treasury Management Agency, which provides SBCI's staffing and operational infrastructure; and (5) the extent to which the credit risk exposures assumed by SBCI are to varying degrees largely counter-guaranteed. These counter-guarantees reduce risk to its capital to a level which can be comfortably met by the capital and funding committed by the government as stated in the relevant legislation: the Strategic Banking Corporation of Ireland Act 2014 (SBCI Act 2014).

OUTLOOK

The outlook on SBCI's ratings remains positive, reflecting the unchanged positive outlook on the Government of Ireland as well as Moody's expectation that SBCI's mandate as well as the risk, funding and operational support it receives from the Irish Government will continue.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

SBCI's ratings are aligned at the same level as those of the Government of the Republic of Ireland and any upgrade of the ratings will depend on the upgrade of the sovereign. SBCI's ratings could be downgraded if (1) the credit profile of the bank's guarantor, the Republic of Ireland, deteriorates; or (2) Moody's view of the very strong support mechanism weakens, which the agency currently considers to be highly unlikely given the important role SBCI plays in facilitating the economic policy objectives of the government in the SME sector.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Issuer: Strategic Banking Corporation of Ireland

..Upgrades:

....Long-term Issuer Ratings, upgraded to A1 from A2

..Affirmations:

....Short-term Issuer Ratings, affirmed P-1

..Outlook Action:

....Outlook remains Positive

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1186207. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Arif Bekiroglu

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Financial Institutions Group

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London, E14 5FA

United Kingdom

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Laurie Mayers

Associate Managing Director

Financial Institutions Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London, E14 5FA

United Kingdom

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

