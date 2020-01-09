Moody's upgrades long-term ratings of NORD/LB, outlook stable

Email Research Recipient email addresses will not be used in mailing lists or redistributed. Recipient's

Email

Use semicolon to separate each address, limit to 20 addresses. Enter the

characters you see Can't read?

Try a new set Send Cancel Email Research Thank you for your interest in sharing Moody's Research. You have reached the daily limit of Research email sharings. OK Thank you! You have successfully sent the research.

Please note: some research requires a paid subscription in order to access. OK Already a customer? LOG IN Don't want to see this again? REGISTER OR Accept our Terms of Use to continue to Moodys.com: PLEASE READ AND SCROLL DOWN! By clicking “I AGREE” [at the end of this document], you indicate that you understand and intend these terms and conditions to be the legal equivalent of a signed, written contract and equally binding, and that you accept such terms and conditions as a condition of viewing any and all Moody’s inform​ation that becomes accessible to you [after clicking “I AGREE”] (the “Information”). References herein to “Moody’s” include Moody’s Corporation, Inc. and each of its subsidiaries and affiliates. Terms of One-Time Website Use 1. Unless you have entered into an express written contract with Moody’s to the contrary, you agree that you have no right to use the Information in a commercial or public setting and no right to copy it, save it, print it, sell it, or publish or distribute any portion of it in any form. 2. You acknowledge and agree that Moody’s credit ratings: (i) are current opinions of the future relative creditworthiness of securities and address no other risk; and (ii) are not statements of current or historical fact or recommendations to purchase, hold or sell particular securities. Moody’s credit ratings and publications are not intended for retail investors, and it would be reckless and inappropriate for retail investors to use Moody’s credit ratings and publications when making an investment decision. No warranty, express or implied, as the accuracy, timeliness, completeness, merchantability or fitness for any particular purpose of any Moody’s credit rating is given or made by Moody’s in any form whatsoever. 3. To the extent permitted by law, Moody’s and its directors, officers, employees, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for: (i) any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with use of the Information; and (ii) any direct or compensatory damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud or any other type of liability that by law cannot be excluded) on the part of Moody’s or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with use of the Information. 4. You agree to read [and be bound by] the more detailed disclosures regarding Moody’s ratings and the limitations of Moody’s liability included in the Information. 5. You agree that any disputes relating to this agreement or your use of the Information, whether sounding in contract, tort, statute or otherwise, shall be governed by the laws of the State of New York and shall be subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts of the State of New York located in the City and County of New York, Borough of Manhattan.​​​ I AGREE Related Issuers Bremer Landesbank Kreditanstalt Oldenburg GZ Deutsche Hypothekenbank (Actien-Gesellschaft) Fuerstenberg Capital Erste GmbH Fuerstenberg Capital II GmbH NORD/LB Luxembourg S.A. Covered Bond Bank Norddeutsche Landesbank GZ Norddeutsche Landesbank GZ, New York Branch Related Research Credit Opinion: Deutsche Hypothekenbank AG: Update to credit analysis Credit Opinion: Norddeutsche Landesbank GZ: Update to credit analysis Credit Opinion: NORD/LB Luxembourg S.A. Covered Bond Bank: Update following direction change to review for upgrade from direction uncertain Credit Opinion: Deutsche Hypothekenbank AG: Update following direction change to review for upgrade from direction uncertain for the BCA and all long-term ratings Credit Opinion: Norddeutsche Landesbank GZ: Update following direction change to review for upgrade from direction uncertain for the BCA and long-term ratings Rating Action: Moody's upgrades long-term ratings of NORD/LB, outlook stable 09 Jan 2020 Rating upgrade extends to subsidiaries; NORD/LB's hybrid securities downgraded Frankfurt am Main, January 09, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today upgraded by two notches the long-term ratings of Norddeutsche Landesbank GZ (NORD/LB) and its rated subsidiaries, including Deutsche Hypothekenbank (Actien-Gesellschaft) (Deutsche Hypo) and NORD/LB Luxembourg S.A. Covered Bond Bank (NORD/LB CBB). Specifically, NORD/LB's long-term senior unsecured debt and deposit ratings were upgraded to A3 from Baa2, the outlook changed to stable from ratings under review. Moody's also upgraded NORD/LB's Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) to ba3 from b2. Further, Moody's has affirmed the P-2 short-term ratings of NORD/LB and its rated subsidiaries, as applicable, and downgraded NORD/LB's hybrid securities which are issued through the funding vehicles Fuerstenberg Capital Erste GmbH and Fuerstenberg Capital II GmbH, to Caa3(hyb) from Caa1(hyb). The rating actions follow NORD/LB's announcement on 23 December 2019, stating that the capital strengthening of combined €3.6 billion from its public sector owners was successfully completed. Today's rating actions conclude the rating review for NORD/LB and its subsidiaries, opened on 18 December 2018. Moody's Aa1 backed ratings for instruments that benefit from the grandfathering of statutory guarantees remain unaffected by today's rating action. For a list of all affected ratings, please refer to the end of this press release. RATINGS RATIONALE - UPGRADE OF NORD/LB'S BASELINE CREDIT ASSESSMENT REFLECTS IMPROVED SOLVENCY The upgrade of NORD/LB's BCA to ba3 from b2 reflects the strengthened standalone credit profile resulting from the group's materially improved solvency. The capital injection completes the bank's key milestones that are required to continue its path of de-risking the bank through exiting ship finance and re-sizing its activities in accordance with the medium-term plan, termed NORD/LB 2024. Moody's assessment of the execution risk during NORD/LB's ambitious medium-term transition plan and resulting uncertainty regarding its success presently limits the standalone creditworthiness at the ba3 level. The rating agency believes that the bank will face challenges protecting its franchise and restoring a moderate level of profitability during the extended period that management works to implement its transition plans. With a Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio moving to more than 14.0% by year-end 2019 and a coverage ratio of around 65% of non-performing loans, Moody's considers the bank to be appropriately capitalized, including the guarantee, to enable it to further reduce its remaining exposure to ship loans. Disposals of ship loans have already helped to improve the bank's asset quality and reduce risks on NORD/LB's balance sheet. As of 30 September 2019, NORD/LB's ship exposure declined to €6.1 billion, compared with €10.3 billion at the end of 2018 and €12.1 billion at the end of 2017. The transformation of NORD/LB will lead to a significantly re-sized and de-risked balance sheet. Until end-2024, NORD/LB is committed to shrink its assets to around €95 billion, compared with €146.9 billion at 30 September 2019. The bank's transformation program also foresees a significant lowering of its operating expenses, including the number of employees to 2,800-3,000 by 2024 from 5,670 at year-end 2018. As part of today's rating action, Moody's also upgraded the BCA of NORD/LB's subsidiary Deutsche Hypo to ba3 from b2. While Deutsche Hypo's financial strength is better than that of its parent, it remains capped at the level of NORD/LB, reflecting the close interlinkages between the two banks, including a regulatory capital waiver and profit and loss transfer agreement. Further, NORD/LB CBB's BCA was upgraded to ba3 from b2 and remains aligned with that of NORD/LB, because the rating agency considers the Luxembourg-based bank a highly integrated and harmonised subsidiary. - UPGRADE OF THE ADJUSTED BASELINE CREDIT ASSESSMENT Moody's recognizes the significant support provided through Sparkassen-Finanzgruppe (Corporate Family Rating Aa2 negative, BCA a2) to strengthen NORD/LB's capital, which allows the bank to de-risk and transform. Sparkassen-Finanzgruppe injected a combined €1.1 billion, alongside NORD/LB's other owners, the federal states of Lower Saxony and Saxony-Anhalt (Aa1 stable). The upgrade of NORD/LB's Adjusted BCA to ba1 from ba3 reflects Moody's unchanged high affiliate support assumption, which provides two notches of rating uplift from NORD/LB's BCA, lifting its Adjusted BCA to ba1. - UPGRADE OF THE LONG-TERM RATINGS The upgrade of NORD/LB's and rated subsidiaries' long-term senior unsecured debt and deposit ratings to A3 from Baa2 reflect the two-notch upgrade of NORD/LB's BCA and Adjusted BCA, as well as the unchanged result from Moody's Advanced Loss Given Failure (LGF) analysis. NORD/LB has significant outstanding volumes of junior senior unsecured debt and other instruments designed to absorb losses in resolution. In combination with a moderate volume of senior unsecured bonds in issuance the rating agency assesses the loss-given-failure for senior unsecured debt and deposits to be extremely low, resulting in three notches of rating uplift for these liability classes. As a member bank of Sparkassen-Finanzgruppe, Germany's largest systemically important banking group, Moody's continues to assume a moderate probability of government support, leading to one notch of government support uplift in the senior unsecured debt and deposit ratings of NORD/LB and its rated subsidiaries. - RATIONALE FOR THE STABLE OUTLOOK The stable outlook on NORD/LB's and rated subsidiaries' long-term senior unsecured and deposit ratings reflects Moody's view that the management needs to develop a track record on its path towards a more balanced risk profile, thereby reducing presently-meaningful execution risk and raising the credibility of its profitability ambitions before further rating upgrades could be warranted. - DOWNGRADE OF NORD/LB'S HYBRID SECURITIES RATINGS The downgrade of NORD/LB's non-cumulative preference shares to Caa3(hyb) from Caa1(hyb) reflects the instruments unchanged status as an impaired security and increased uncertainly around future potential recovery. The Caa3(hyb) rating considers both an expected-loss rating approach for rating the hybrid instruments as well as the agency's LGF approach from NORD/LB's Adjusted BCA. The Caa3(hyb) rating balances Moody's view of very high expected losses associated with further coupon skips and additional write-downs with a still-possible upside related to a swift and successful turnaround of the bank resulting in a resumption of coupon payments and principle write-backs. Moody's believes these instruments face very high risks, including the potential participation in local GAAP losses for financial years 2019 and beyond, which are burdened by restructuring charges and NORD/LB's possible decision to call back these instruments for reasons relating to their gradual de-recognition as regulatory capital. Moody's believes that NORD/LB's improved capitalization reduces the bank's dependence on these instruments as a supplement to regulatory capital. WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATINGS UP/DOWN A rating upgrade for NORD/LB's and its rated subsidiaries' deposit and senior unsecured debt ratings, where applicable, depends on an upgrade of the banks' BCA. A BCA upgrade will likely be prompted when NORD/LB successfully executes the planned measures under its transformation program until 2024, leading to (1) a significantly smaller and de-risked balance sheet, including the disposal of remaining loans relating to ship finance; (2) a maintained or even increased capitalization; and (3) a restored moderate level of profitability. Moody's may downgrade NORD/LB's and its rated subsidiaries' ratings if (1) NORD/LB's BCA or Adjusted BCA are downgraded; or (2) a shift in NORD/LB's liability structure results in decreasing volumes of bail-in-able debt instruments, which increases the expected loss under the agency's Advanced LGF analysis. NORD/LB's BCA could be downgraded if (1) the bank faces challenges in maintaining its franchise during the extended phase of transformation; or (2) its capital significantly declines below the improved levels following the capital injection. In addition, NORD/LB's non-cumulative preference shares could be upgraded if there is a resumption of coupon payments and principle write-backs. Conversely, the preference shares could be downgraded if redeemed at current book value. LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS Issuer: Norddeutsche Landesbank GZ ..Upgrades: ....Long-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, upgraded to A3 from Baa2 ....Long-term Bank Deposits, upgraded to A3 from Baa2, outlook changed to Stable from Ratings under Review ....Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, upgraded to A3(cr) from Baa2(cr) ....Long-term Issuer Rating, upgraded to A3 from Baa2, outlook changed to Stable from Ratings under Review ....Baseline Credit Assessment, upgraded to ba3 from b2 ....Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, upgraded to ba1 from ba3 ....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, upgraded to A3 from Baa2, outlook changed to Stable from Ratings under Review ....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, upgraded to (P)A3 from (P)Baa2 ....Junior Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, upgraded to Baa2 from Ba1 ....Junior Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, upgraded to (P)Baa2 from (P)Ba1 ....Subordinate Regular Bond/Debenture, upgraded to Ba2 from B1 ....Subordinate Medium-Term Note Program, upgraded to (P)Ba2 from (P)B1 ..Affirmations: ....Short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, affirmed P-2 ....Short-term Bank Deposits, affirmed P-2 ....Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, affirmed P-2(cr) ....Commercial Paper, affirmed P-2 ....Other Short Term, affirmed (P)P-2 ..Outlook Action: ....Outlook changed to Stable from Rating under Review Issuer: Bremer Landesbank Kreditanstalt Oldenburg GZ ..Upgrades: ....Junior Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, upgraded to Baa2 from Ba1 ..Outlook Action: ....Outlook changed to Stable from Rating under Review Issuer: Norddeutsche Landesbank GZ, New York Branch ..Upgrades: ....Long-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, upgraded to A3 from Baa2 ....Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, upgraded to A3(cr) from Baa2(cr) ..Affirmations: ....Short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, affirmed P-2 ....Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, affirmed P-2(cr) ....Commercial Paper, affirmed P-2 ..Outlook Action: ....Outlook changed to No Outlook from Rating under Review Issuer: Fuerstenberg Capital Erste GmbH ..Downgrade: ....Preferred Stock Non-cumulative, downgraded to Caa3(hyb) from Caa1(hyb) ..Outlook Action: ....Outlook changed to No Outlook from Ratings under Review Issuer: Fuerstenberg Capital II GmbH ..Downgrade: ....Preferred Stock Non-cumulative, downgraded to Caa3(hyb) from Caa1(hyb) ..Outlook Action: ....Outlook changed to No Outlook from Ratings under Review Issuer: Deutsche Hypothekenbank (Actien-Gesellschaft) ..Upgrades: ....Long-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, upgraded to A3 from Baa2 ....Long-term Bank Deposits, upgraded to A3 from Baa2, outlook changed to Stable from Ratings under Review ....Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, upgraded to A3(cr) from Baa2(cr) ....Long-term Issuer Ratings, upgraded to A3 from Baa2, outlook changed to Stable from Ratings under Review ....Baseline Credit Assessment, upgraded to ba3 from b2 ....Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, upgraded to ba1 from ba3 ....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, upgraded to A3 from Baa2, outlook changed to Stable from Ratings under Review ....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, upgraded to (P)A3 from (P)Baa2 ....Junior Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, upgraded to Baa2 from Ba1 ....Subordinate Regular Bond/Debenture, upgraded to Ba2 from B1 ....Subordinate Medium-Term Note Program, upgraded to (P)Ba2 from (P)B1 ..Affirmations: ....Short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, affirmed P-2 ....Short-term Bank Deposits, affirmed P-2 ....Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, affirmed P-2(cr) ....Short-term Issuer Ratings, affirmed P-2 ....Other Short Term, affirmed (P)P-2 ..Outlook Action: ....Outlook changed to Stable from Rating under Review Issuer: NORD/LB Luxembourg S.A. Covered Bond Bank ..Upgrades: ....Long-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, upgraded to A3 from Baa2 ....Long-term Bank Deposits, upgraded to A3 from Baa2, outlook changed to Stable from Ratings under Review ....Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, upgraded to A3(cr) from Baa2(cr) ....Long-term Issuer Ratings, upgraded to A3 from Baa2, outlook changed to Stable from Ratings under Review ....Baseline Credit Assessment, upgraded to ba3 from b2 ....Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, upgraded to ba1 from ba3 ....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, upgraded to (P)A3 from (P)Baa2 ..Affirmations: ....Short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, affirmed P-2 ....Short-term Bank Deposits, affirmed P-2 ....Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, affirmed P-2(cr) ....Short-term Issuer Ratings, affirmed P-2 ..Outlook Action: ....Outlook changed to Stable from Rating under Review PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in November 2019. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology. REGULATORY DISCLOSURES For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com. For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity. Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review. Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating. Swen Metzler, CFA

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Financial Institutions Group

Moody's Deutschland GmbH

An der Welle 5

Frankfurt am Main 60322

Germany

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Alexander Hendricks, CFA

Associate Managing Director

Financial Institutions Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Releasing Office:

Moody's Deutschland GmbH

An der Welle 5

Frankfurt am Main 60322

Germany

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

No Related Data.



CREDIT RATINGS ISSUED BY MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE, INC. AND/OR ITS CREDIT RATINGS AFFILIATES ARE MOODY'S CURRENT OPINIONS OF THE RELATIVE FUTURE CREDIT RISK OF ENTITIES, CREDIT COMMITMENTS, OR DEBT OR DEBT-LIKE SECURITIES, AND MATERIALS, PRODUCTS, SERVICES AND INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY MOODY'S (COLLECTIVELY, "PUBLICATIONS") MAY INCLUDE SUCH CURRENT OPINIONS. MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE DEFINES CREDIT RISK AS THE RISK THAT AN ENTITY MAY NOT MEET ITS CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS AS THEY COME DUE AND ANY ESTIMATED FINANCIAL LOSS IN THE EVENT OF DEFAULT OR IMPAIRMENT. SEE MOODY'S RATING SYMBOLS AND DEFINITIONS PUBLICATION FOR INFORMATION ON THE TYPES OF CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS ADDRESSED BY MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE CREDIT RATINGS. CREDIT RATINGS DO NOT ADDRESS ANY OTHER RISK, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: LIQUIDITY RISK, MARKET VALUE RISK, OR PRICE VOLATILITY. CREDIT RATINGS, NON-CREDIT ASSESSMENTS ("ASSESSMENTS"), AND OTHER OPINIONS INCLUDED IN MOODY'S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT STATEMENTS OF CURRENT OR HISTORICAL FACT. MOODY'S PUBLICATIONS MAY ALSO INCLUDE QUANTITATIVE MODEL-BASED ESTIMATES OF CREDIT RISK AND RELATED OPINIONS OR COMMENTARY PUBLISHED BY MOODY'S ANALYTICS, INC. AND/OR ITS AFFILIATES. MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT CONSTITUTE OR PROVIDE INVESTMENT OR FINANCIAL ADVICE, AND MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT AND DO NOT PROVIDE RECOMMENDATIONS TO PURCHASE, SELL, OR HOLD PARTICULAR SECURITIES. MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT COMMENT ON THE SUITABILITY OF AN INVESTMENT FOR ANY PARTICULAR INVESTOR. MOODY'S ISSUES ITS CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS AND OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLISHES ITS PUBLICATIONS WITH THE EXPECTATION AND UNDERSTANDING THAT EACH INVESTOR WILL, WITH DUE CARE, MAKE ITS OWN STUDY AND EVALUATION OF EACH SECURITY THAT IS UNDER CONSIDERATION FOR PURCHASE, HOLDING, OR SALE.



MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS, AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY RETAIL INVESTORS AND IT WOULD BE RECKLESS AND INAPPROPRIATE FOR RETAIL INVESTORS TO USE MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS OR PUBLICATIONS WHEN MAKING AN INVESTMENT DECISION. IF IN DOUBT YOU SHOULD CONTACT YOUR FINANCIAL OR OTHER PROFESSIONAL ADVISER.



ALL INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS PROTECTED BY LAW, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, COPYRIGHT LAW, AND NONE OF SUCH INFORMATION MAY BE COPIED OR OTHERWISE REPRODUCED, REPACKAGED, FURTHER TRANSMITTED, TRANSFERRED, DISSEMINATED, REDISTRIBUTED OR RESOLD, OR STORED FOR SUBSEQUENT USE FOR ANY SUCH PURPOSE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN ANY FORM OR MANNER OR BY ANY MEANS WHATSOEVER, BY ANY PERSON WITHOUT MOODY'S PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT.



MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY ANY PERSON AS A BENCHMARK AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED FOR REGULATORY PURPOSES AND MUST NOT BE USED IN ANY WAY THAT COULD RESULT IN THEM BEING CONSIDERED A BENCHMARK.



All information contained herein is obtained by MOODY'S from sources believed by it to be accurate and reliable. Because of the possibility of human or mechanical error as well as other factors, however, all information contained herein is provided "AS IS" without warranty of any kind. MOODY'S adopts all necessary measures so that the information it uses in assigning a credit rating is of sufficient quality and from sources MOODY'S considers to be reliable including, when appropriate, independent third-party sources. However, MOODY'S is not an auditor and cannot in every instance independently verify or validate information received in the rating process or in preparing its Publications.



To the extent permitted by law, MOODY'S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability to any person or entity for any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information, even if MOODY'S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers is advised in advance of the possibility of such losses or damages, including but not limited to: (a) any loss of present or prospective profits or (b) any loss or damage arising where the relevant financial instrument is not the subject of a particular credit rating assigned by MOODY'S.



To the extent permitted by law, MOODY'S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for any direct or compensatory losses or damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud, willful misconduct or any other type of liability that, for the avoidance of doubt, by law cannot be excluded) on the part of, or any contingency within or beyond the control of, MOODY'S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information.



NO WARRANTY, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, AS TO THE ACCURACY, TIMELINESS, COMPLETENESS, MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR ANY PARTICULAR PURPOSE OF ANY CREDIT RATING, ASSESSMENT, OTHER OPINION OR INFORMATION IS GIVEN OR MADE BY MOODY'S IN ANY FORM OR MANNER WHATSOEVER.



Moody's Investors Service, Inc., a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Corporation ("MCO"), hereby discloses that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by Moody's Investors Service, Inc. have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to Moody's Investors Service, Inc. for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from $1,000 to approximately $2,700,000. MCO and Moody's investors Service also maintain policies and procedures to address the independence of Moody's Investors Service credit ratings and credit rating processes. Information regarding certain affiliations that may exist between directors of MCO and rated entities, and between entities who hold credit ratings from Moody's Investors Service and have also publicly reported to the SEC an ownership interest in MCO of more than 5%, is posted annually at



Additional terms for Australia only: Any publication into Australia of this document is pursuant to the Australian Financial Services License of MOODY'S affiliate, Moody's Investors Service Pty Limited ABN 61 003 399 657AFSL 336969 and/or Moody's Analytics Australia Pty Ltd ABN 94 105 136 972 AFSL 383569 (as applicable). This document is intended to be provided only to "wholesale clients" within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. By continuing to access this document from within Australia, you represent to MOODY'S that you are, or are accessing the document as a representative of, a "wholesale client" and that neither you nor the entity you represent will directly or indirectly disseminate this document or its contents to "retail clients" within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. MOODY'S credit rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a debt obligation of the issuer, not on the equity securities of the issuer or any form of security that is available to retail investors.



Additional terms for Japan only: Moody's Japan K.K. ("MJKK") is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Group Japan G.K., which is wholly-owned by Moody's Overseas Holdings Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of MCO. Moody's SF Japan K.K. ("MSFJ") is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of MJKK. MSFJ is not a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization ("NRSRO"). Therefore, credit ratings assigned by MSFJ are Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings. Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings are assigned by an entity that is not a NRSRO and, consequently, the rated obligation will not qualify for certain types of treatment under U.S. laws. MJKK and MSFJ are credit rating agencies registered with the Japan Financial Services Agency and their registration numbers are FSA Commissioner (Ratings) No. 2 and 3 respectively.



MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) hereby disclose that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from JPY125,000 to approximately JPY250,000,000.



MJKK and MSFJ also maintain policies and procedures to address Japanese regulatory requirements.



​​​​​​​​ © 2020 Moody's Corporation, Moody's Investors Service, Inc., Moody's Analytics, Inc. and/or their licensors and affiliates (collectively, "MOODY'S"). All rights reserved.MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGSASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS, AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY RETAIL INVESTORS AND IT WOULD BE RECKLESS AND INAPPROPRIATE FOR RETAIL INVESTORS TO USE MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS OR PUBLICATIONS WHEN MAKING AN INVESTMENT DECISION. IF IN DOUBT YOU SHOULD CONTACT YOUR FINANCIAL OR OTHER PROFESSIONAL ADVISER.ALL INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS PROTECTED BY LAW, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, COPYRIGHT LAW, AND NONE OF SUCH INFORMATION MAY BE COPIED OR OTHERWISE REPRODUCED, REPACKAGED, FURTHER TRANSMITTED, TRANSFERRED, DISSEMINATED, REDISTRIBUTED OR RESOLD, OR STORED FOR SUBSEQUENT USE FOR ANY SUCH PURPOSE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN ANY FORM OR MANNER OR BY ANY MEANS WHATSOEVER, BY ANY PERSON WITHOUT MOODY'S PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT.MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGSASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY ANY PERSON AS A BENCHMARK AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED FOR REGULATORY PURPOSES AND MUST NOT BE USED IN ANY WAY THAT COULD RESULT IN THEM BEING CONSIDERED A BENCHMARK.All information contained herein is obtained by MOODY'S from sources believed by it to be accurate and reliable. Because of the possibility of human or mechanical error as well as other factors, however, all information contained herein is provided "AS IS" without warranty of any kind. MOODY'S adopts all necessary measures so that the information it uses in assigning a credit rating is of sufficient quality and from sources MOODY'S considers to be reliable including, when appropriate, independent third-party sources. However, MOODY'S is not an auditor and cannot in every instance independently verify or validate information received in the rating process or in preparing its Publications.To the extent permitted by law, MOODY'S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability to any person or entity for any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information, even if MOODY'S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers is advised in advance of the possibility of such losses or damages, including but not limited to: (a) any loss of present or prospective profits or (b) any loss or damage arising where the relevant financial instrument is not the subject of a particular credit rating assigned by MOODY'S.To the extent permitted by law, MOODY'S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for any direct or compensatory losses or damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud, willful misconduct or any other type of liability that, for the avoidance of doubt, by law cannot be excluded) on the part of, or any contingency within or beyond the control of, MOODY'S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information.NO WARRANTY, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, AS TO THE ACCURACY, TIMELINESS, COMPLETENESS, MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR ANY PARTICULAR PURPOSE OF ANY CREDIT RATING, ASSESSMENT, OTHER OPINION OR INFORMATION IS GIVEN OR MADE BY MOODY'S IN ANY FORM OR MANNER WHATSOEVER.Moody's Investors Service, Inc., a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Corporation ("MCO"), hereby discloses that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by Moody's Investors Service, Inc. have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to Moody's Investors Service, Inc. for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from $1,000 to approximately $2,700,000. MCO and Moody's investors Service also maintain policies and procedures to address the independence of Moody's Investors Service credit ratings and credit rating processes. Information regarding certain affiliations that may exist between directors of MCO and rated entities, and between entities who hold credit ratings from Moody's Investors Service and have also publicly reported to the SEC an ownership interest in MCO of more than 5%, is posted annually at www.moodys.com under the heading "Investor Relations — Corporate Governance — Director and Shareholder Affiliation Policy."Additional terms for Australia only: Any publication into Australia of this document is pursuant to the Australian Financial Services License of MOODY'S affiliate, Moody's Investors Service Pty Limited ABN 61 003 399 657AFSL 336969 and/or Moody's Analytics Australia Pty Ltd ABN 94 105 136 972 AFSL 383569 (as applicable). This document is intended to be provided only to "wholesale clients" within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. By continuing to access this document from within Australia, you represent to MOODY'S that you are, or are accessing the document as a representative of, a "wholesale client" and that neither you nor the entity you represent will directly or indirectly disseminate this document or its contents to "retail clients" within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. MOODY'S credit rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a debt obligation of the issuer, not on the equity securities of the issuer or any form of security that is available to retail investors.Additional terms for Japan only: Moody's Japan K.K. ("MJKK") is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Group Japan G.K., which is wholly-owned by Moody's Overseas Holdings Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of MCO. Moody's SF Japan K.K. ("MSFJ") is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of MJKK. MSFJ is not a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization ("NRSRO"). Therefore, credit ratings assigned by MSFJ are Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings. Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings are assigned by an entity that is not a NRSRO and, consequently, the rated obligation will not qualify for certain types of treatment under U.S. laws. MJKK and MSFJ are credit rating agencies registered with the Japan Financial Services Agency and their registration numbers are FSA Commissioner (Ratings) No. 2 and 3 respectively.MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) hereby disclose that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from JPY125,000 to approximately JPY250,000,000.MJKK and MSFJ also maintain policies and procedures to address Japanese regulatory requirements.​​​​​​​​