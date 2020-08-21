Moody's upgrades mezzanine rating in Dilosk RMBS No.2 Designated Activity Company, an Irish RMBS transaction

Frankfurt am Main, August 21, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today
upgraded the rating of Class D notes in Dilosk RMBS No.2 Designated
Activity Company ("Dilosk 2"). The rating upgrade in Dilosk 2 reflects
the newly revised interpretation regarding the non-amortising nature
of the reserve fund and as described in the recent company announcement
by the Issuer on August 18, 2020.
....EUR 17.2M Class D Notes,
Upgraded to Baa3 (sf); previously on Aug 12, 2020 Downgraded
to Ba1 (sf)
RATINGS RATIONALE
The rating upgrade in Dilosk 2 is caused by the newly revised interpretation
regarding the non-amortising nature of the reserve fund.
In its initial assessment of the transaction at closing, Moody's
understood the transaction documentation [1] of Dilosk 2 to state
that the combined balance of the general reserve fund (i.e.
General Reserve Fund First Target Level and General Reserve Fund Second
Target Level) would not amortise as long as the rated notes remain outstanding.
However, as reflected in the investor report [2] and confirmed
by the master servicer the General Reserve Fund Second Target Level had
amortised, resulting in the combined balance of the general reserve
fund amortising in line with the amortisation of the notes. This
led to the recent downgrade on August 12 of the Class D notes http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PR_430118.
On August 18, 2020 the Issuer made a company announcement [3]
confirming that the transaction documentation had been reviewed by the
Issuer, Managing Sponsor, Risk Retention Holder and Master
Servicer resulting in confirmation that the General Reserve fund should
be non-amortising. The Issuer further stated that they "intend
to instruct the Cash Manager to trap any excess spread available following
application of Available Revenue Receipts in accordance with the Pre-Enforcement
Revenue Priority of Payments on and from the next Interest Payment Date,
to replenish the General Reserve Fund up to and until it is equal to its
original size as at the Closing Date". Moody's has
also received independent confirmation from the Cash Manager that excess
cash will be trapped during the next Interest Payment Date.
Moody's notes that as per the most recent investor report the transaction
is expected to have sufficient excess spread available to replenish the
General Reserve Fund in a short period of time. As of the last
investor report, the shortfall in the general reserve fund due to
the past releases of the reserve fund is circa EUR 588 thousand.
Consequently, Moody's has incorporated the revised interpretation
as described in the company announcement into the modeling of the general
reserve fund. The non-amortising reserve fund has a positive
impact on the rating of Class D due to more cash available for temporary
interest shortfall or to cover losses, compared to the situation
in which the general reserve fund is amortising.
The principal methodology used in this rating was "Moody's Approach
to Rating RMBS Using the MILAN Framework" published in May 2020 and available
at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1228742.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
The analysis undertaken by Moody's at the initial assignment of
a rating for an RMBS security may focus on aspects that become less relevant
or typically remain unchanged during the surveillance stage. Please
see "Moody's Approach to Rating RMBS Using the MILAN Framework"
for further information on Moody's analysis at the initial rating
assignment and the on-going surveillance in RMBS.
Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the rating:
Factors or circumstances that could lead to an upgrade of the rating include
(1) performance of the underlying collateral that is better than Moody's
expected; (2) an increase in available credit enhancement; and
(3) improvements in the credit quality of the transaction counterparties.
Factors or circumstances that could lead to a downgrade of the rating
include (1) an increase in sovereign risk; (2) performance of the
underlying collateral that is worse than Moody's expected; (3) deterioration
in the notes' available credit enhancement; and (4) deterioration
in the credit quality of the transaction counterparties.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to
determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function
that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to
each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step,
Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a
model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments
and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument.
The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario,
weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario
occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.
Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios
that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into
account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows.
Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its
assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s)
and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
REFERENCES / CITATIONS
[1] Incorporated Terms Memorandum 16-Nov-2018
[2] Investor report 23-Jun-2020
[3] Euronext Dublin Company Announcement 18-Aug-2020
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Michal Kuehnel
Analyst
Structured Finance Group
Moody's Deutschland GmbH
An der Welle 5
Frankfurt am Main 60322
Germany
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Olga Gekht
Senior Vice President/Manager
Structured Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Johann Grieneisen
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Structured Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Releasing Office:
Moody's Deutschland GmbH
An der Welle 5
Frankfurt am Main 60322
Germany
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454