Moody's upgrades mezzanine rating in Dilosk RMBS No.2 Designated Activity Company, an Irish RMBS transaction

Frankfurt am Main, August 21, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today upgraded the rating of Class D notes in Dilosk RMBS No.2 Designated Activity Company ("Dilosk 2"). The rating upgrade in Dilosk 2 reflects the newly revised interpretation regarding the non-amortising nature of the reserve fund and as described in the recent company announcement by the Issuer on August 18, 2020.

....EUR 17.2M Class D Notes, Upgraded to Baa3 (sf); previously on Aug 12, 2020 Downgraded to Ba1 (sf)

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating upgrade in Dilosk 2 is caused by the newly revised interpretation regarding the non-amortising nature of the reserve fund.

In its initial assessment of the transaction at closing, Moody's understood the transaction documentation [1] of Dilosk 2 to state that the combined balance of the general reserve fund (i.e. General Reserve Fund First Target Level and General Reserve Fund Second Target Level) would not amortise as long as the rated notes remain outstanding.

However, as reflected in the investor report [2] and confirmed by the master servicer the General Reserve Fund Second Target Level had amortised, resulting in the combined balance of the general reserve fund amortising in line with the amortisation of the notes. This led to the recent downgrade on August 12 of the Class D notes http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PR_430118.

On August 18, 2020 the Issuer made a company announcement [3] confirming that the transaction documentation had been reviewed by the Issuer, Managing Sponsor, Risk Retention Holder and Master Servicer resulting in confirmation that the General Reserve fund should be non-amortising. The Issuer further stated that they "intend to instruct the Cash Manager to trap any excess spread available following application of Available Revenue Receipts in accordance with the Pre-Enforcement Revenue Priority of Payments on and from the next Interest Payment Date, to replenish the General Reserve Fund up to and until it is equal to its original size as at the Closing Date". Moody's has also received independent confirmation from the Cash Manager that excess cash will be trapped during the next Interest Payment Date.

Moody's notes that as per the most recent investor report the transaction is expected to have sufficient excess spread available to replenish the General Reserve Fund in a short period of time. As of the last investor report, the shortfall in the general reserve fund due to the past releases of the reserve fund is circa EUR 588 thousand.

Consequently, Moody's has incorporated the revised interpretation as described in the company announcement into the modeling of the general reserve fund. The non-amortising reserve fund has a positive impact on the rating of Class D due to more cash available for temporary interest shortfall or to cover losses, compared to the situation in which the general reserve fund is amortising.

The principal methodology used in this rating was "Moody's Approach to Rating RMBS Using the MILAN Framework" published in May 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1228742. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

The analysis undertaken by Moody's at the initial assignment of a rating for an RMBS security may focus on aspects that become less relevant or typically remain unchanged during the surveillance stage. Please see "Moody's Approach to Rating RMBS Using the MILAN Framework" for further information on Moody's analysis at the initial rating assignment and the on-going surveillance in RMBS.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the rating:

Factors or circumstances that could lead to an upgrade of the rating include (1) performance of the underlying collateral that is better than Moody's expected; (2) an increase in available credit enhancement; and (3) improvements in the credit quality of the transaction counterparties.

Factors or circumstances that could lead to a downgrade of the rating include (1) an increase in sovereign risk; (2) performance of the underlying collateral that is worse than Moody's expected; (3) deterioration in the notes' available credit enhancement; and (4) deterioration in the credit quality of the transaction counterparties.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step, Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument. The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario, weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

REFERENCES / CITATIONS

[1] Incorporated Terms Memorandum 16-Nov-2018

[2] Investor report 23-Jun-2020

[3] Euronext Dublin Company Announcement 18-Aug-2020

