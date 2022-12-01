Moody's upgrades most of MUFG Union Bank's ratings (A1 long-term senior unsecured) following its acquisition by U.S. Bancorp, concluding review; outlook negative

New York, December 01, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has upgraded most of the ratings and assessments of MUFG Union Bank, N.A. The subordinated bank note program rating of (P)A2 was confirmed and several of the short-term ratings and assessments of MUFG Union Bank, such as the Prime-1 short-term deposit rating, were affirmed. The rating outlook on MUFG Union Bank is negative.

The rating actions follow the closing of U.S. Bancorp's (USB, A2 senior, negative) acquisition of the regional banking franchise of MUFG Union Bank, N.A. The rating action concluded the review for upgrade on these ratings initiated on 21 September 2021.

A complete list of affected ratings and entities is below.

Upgrades:

..Issuer: MUFG Union Bank, N.A.

.... Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, Upgraded to a1 from a2

.... Baseline Credit Assessment, Upgraded to a1 from a3

.... LT Counterparty Risk Assessment, Upgraded to Aa3(cr) from A1(cr)

.... LT Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign Currency), Upgraded to A1 from A2

.... LT Counterparty Risk Rating (Local Currency), Upgraded to A1 from A2

.... LT Issuer Rating, Upgraded to A1 from A2, Negative from RUR

.... LT Bank Deposit (Local Currency), Upgraded to Aa2 from Aa3, Negative from RUR

....Senior Unsecured Bank Note Program (Local Currency), Upgraded to (P)A1 from (P)A2

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture (Local Currency), Upgraded to A1 from A2, Negative from RUR

Affirmations:

..Issuer: MUFG Union Bank, N.A.

.... ST Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed P-1(cr)

.... ST Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign Currency), Affirmed P-1

.... ST Counterparty Risk Rating (Local Currency), Affirmed P-1

.... ST Bank Deposit (Local Currency), Affirmed P-1

.... ST Bank Note Program (Local Currency), Affirmed (P)P-1

.... Commercial Paper (Local Currency), Affirmed P-1

Confirmations:

..Issuer: MUFG Union Bank, N.A.

.... Subordinate Bank Note Program (Local Currency), Confirmed (P)A2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: MUFG Union Bank, N.A.

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Rating Under Review

RATINGS RATIONALE

The upgrade of most of MUFG Union Bank's ratings and assessments reflect the benefits to the bank's creditors resulting from the acquisition. The upgraded ratings and assessments as well as outlooks match those of U.S. Bank National Association, the main banking subsidiary of USB. Moody's said that as a commonly controlled Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC)-insured depository institution, it considers MUFG Union Bank's credit profile to be aligned with USB's FDIC-insured US bank and accordingly it has the same ratings profile. This reflects the likely benefits to MUFG Union Bank's creditors stemming from the cross-indemnification provisions of the Federal Deposit Insurance Act. The ratings and assessments of MUFG Union Bank will remain outstanding until it is merged into U.S. Bank National Association, which USB expects to occur in the first half of 2023.

The confirmation of the (P)A2 subordinated bank note program rating reflects the expected levels of subordination and volume in the liability structure of USB following the acquisition.

The negative rating outlook of MUFG Union Bank matches that of USB and its subsidiaries. This outlook reflects USB's expected decline in capital following the acquisition close and the operational and integration risks that a sizeable acquisition can bring. The regulatory risks and profitability pressure arising from the MUFG Union Bank's Consent Order and the associated remediation pose additional risks. These concerns are tempered by the low risk profile of the acquisition and the strength of USB's risk governance.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The negative rating outlook of USB, including MUFG Union Bank, indicates that a BCA upgrade is unlikely over the next 12-18 months. The outlook could return to stable if USB successfully executes the acquisition and integration of MUFG Union Bank, while achieving the planned cost savings, profitability and capitalization targets, without weakening its asset risk profile or stress capital resilience.

The BCA of USB could be downgraded if Moody's were to assess that USB's post-acquisition stress capital resilience had materially diminished or that the bank was unlikely to restore its capitalization and profitability following the completion of the acquisition. A lower BCA would likely lead to lower deposit and debt ratings.

The deposit and debt ratings of USB could also be upgraded or downgraded if the expected levels of subordination and volume in the liability structure were to change following the acquisition.

