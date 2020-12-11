Moody's upgrades multiple classes of structured settlement securitizations

Approximately $202 million of asset-backed securities affected

New York, December 11, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has upgraded fifteen tranches from fourteen structured settlement securitizations. The securitizations are collateralized by pools of structured settlement and annuity payments and, in some transactions, lottery receivables.

The complete rating actions are as follows:

Issuer: 321 Henderson Receivables I LLC, Series 2005-1

Cl. A-2, Upgraded to Aaa (sf); previously on Dec 20, 2018 Upgraded to Aa1 (sf)

Issuer: 321 Henderson Receivables II LLC, Series 2006-1

Cl. A-2, Upgraded to Aaa (sf); previously on Dec 20, 2018 Upgraded to Aa1 (sf)

Issuer: 321 Henderson Receivables II LLC, Series 2006-2

Cl. A-2, Upgraded to Aaa (sf); previously on Aug 12, 2019 Upgraded to Aa3 (sf)

Issuer: 321 Henderson Receivables II LLC, Series 2006-4

Cl. A-2, Upgraded to Aa1 (sf); previously on Dec 20, 2018 Upgraded to Aa3 (sf)

Issuer: 321 Henderson Receivables II LLC, Series 2007-1

Cl. A-1, Upgraded to Aaa (sf); previously on Aug 12, 2019 Upgraded to Aa2 (sf)

Cl. A-2, Upgraded to A1 (sf); previously on Dec 20, 2018 Upgraded to A2 (sf)

Issuer: 321 Henderson Receivables V LLC, Series 2008-3

Class B Fixed Rate Asset Backed Notes, Upgraded to A3 (sf); previously on Dec 20, 2018 Upgraded to Baa1 (sf)

Issuer: J.G. Wentworth XXIII, LLC, Series 2011-1

Cl. B, Upgraded to Aa3 (sf); previously on Dec 20, 2018 Upgraded to A2 (sf)

Issuer: JGWPT XXIV LLC, Series 2011-2

Class B, Upgraded to Aa3 (sf); previously on Dec 20, 2018 Upgraded to A2 (sf)

Issuer: JGWPT XXIX LLC, Series 2013-2

Class B, Upgraded to A2 (sf); previously on Dec 20, 2018 Upgraded to A3 (sf)

Issuer: JGWPT XXV LLC, Series 2012-1

Class B, Upgraded to Aa3 (sf); previously on Dec 20, 2018 Upgraded to A2 (sf)

Issuer: JGWPT XXVI LLC, Series 2012-2

Class B, Upgraded to A1 (sf); previously on Dec 20, 2018 Upgraded to A2 (sf)

Issuer: JGWPT XXVII LLC, Series 2012-3

Class B, Upgraded to A1 (sf); previously on Dec 20, 2018 Upgraded to A2 (sf)

Issuer: JGWPT XXVIII LLC, Series 2013-1

Class B, Upgraded to A1 (sf); previously on Dec 20, 2018 Upgraded to A2 (sf)

Issuer: JGWPT XXX LLC, Series 2013-3

Class B, Upgraded to A2 (sf); previously on Dec 20, 2018 Upgraded to A3 (sf)

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating actions on the transactions were primarily prompted by increases in credit enhancement for the notes as a result of further deleveraging.

As of the November distribution date, credit enhancements for the Class A notes of Series 2005-1, 2006-1, 2006-2, 2006-4 and 2007-1 have increased by over two percentage points when compared to Moody's last rating actions. For Series 2011-1, 2011-2, 2012-1, 2012-2, 2012-3, 2013-1, 2013-2, 2013-3 and 2008-3, credit enhancements for each of the Class B notes have increased by over one and a half percentage points since the last rating actions. Additionally, the subordination nature of the Class B notes in Series 2008-3 is another consideration in our analysis.

The coronavirus outbreak, the government measures put in place to contain it, and the weak global economic outlook continue to disrupt economies and credit markets across sectors and regions. Our analysis has considered the effect on the performance of corporate assets from the current weak U.S. economic activity and a gradual recovery for the coming months. Although an economic recovery is underway, it is tenuous and its continuation will be closely tied to containment of the virus. As a result, the degree of uncertainty around our forecasts is unusually high.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Structured Settlement Securitizations Methodology" published in April 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1209380. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:

Up

Moody's could upgrade the ratings if the credit enhancement on the notes improves or if the obligor pool credit quality were to improve significantly.

Down

Moody's could downgrade the ratings if the credit risk profile of the obligors were to deteriorate significantly, as reflected by a downgrade of one or more of the obligors' credit ratings, or if the amount of defaults were to increase significantly, causing credit enhancement for the transaction to drop.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

The analysis relies on a Monte Carlo simulation that generates a large number of collateral loss or cash flow scenarios, which on average meet key metrics Moody's determines based on its assessment of the collateral characteristics. Moody's then evaluates each simulated scenario using model that replicates the relevant structural features and payment allocation rules of the transaction, to derive losses or payments for each rated instrument. The average loss a rated instrument incurs in all of the simulated collateral loss or cash flow scenarios, which Moody's weights based on its assumptions about the likelihood of events in such scenarios actually occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

