Moody's upgrades multiple classes of structured settlement securitizations

Approximately $202 million of asset-backed securities affected
New York, December 11, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has upgraded fifteen tranches from
fourteen structured settlement securitizations. The securitizations
are collateralized by pools of structured settlement and annuity payments
and, in some transactions, lottery receivables.
The complete rating actions are as follows:
Issuer: 321 Henderson Receivables I LLC, Series 2005-1
Cl. A-2, Upgraded to Aaa (sf); previously on
Dec 20, 2018 Upgraded to Aa1 (sf)
Issuer: 321 Henderson Receivables II LLC, Series 2006-1
Cl. A-2, Upgraded to Aaa (sf); previously on
Dec 20, 2018 Upgraded to Aa1 (sf)
Issuer: 321 Henderson Receivables II LLC, Series 2006-2
Cl. A-2, Upgraded to Aaa (sf); previously on
Aug 12, 2019 Upgraded to Aa3 (sf)
Issuer: 321 Henderson Receivables II LLC, Series 2006-4
Cl. A-2, Upgraded to Aa1 (sf); previously on
Dec 20, 2018 Upgraded to Aa3 (sf)
Issuer: 321 Henderson Receivables II LLC, Series 2007-1
Cl. A-1, Upgraded to Aaa (sf); previously on
Aug 12, 2019 Upgraded to Aa2 (sf)
Cl. A-2, Upgraded to A1 (sf); previously on Dec
20, 2018 Upgraded to A2 (sf)
Issuer: 321 Henderson Receivables V LLC, Series 2008-3
Class B Fixed Rate Asset Backed Notes, Upgraded to A3 (sf);
previously on Dec 20, 2018 Upgraded to Baa1 (sf)
Issuer: J.G. Wentworth XXIII, LLC, Series
2011-1
Cl. B, Upgraded to Aa3 (sf); previously on Dec 20,
2018 Upgraded to A2 (sf)
Issuer: JGWPT XXIV LLC, Series 2011-2
Class B, Upgraded to Aa3 (sf); previously on Dec 20,
2018 Upgraded to A2 (sf)
Issuer: JGWPT XXIX LLC, Series 2013-2
Class B, Upgraded to A2 (sf); previously on Dec 20, 2018
Upgraded to A3 (sf)
Issuer: JGWPT XXV LLC, Series 2012-1
Class B, Upgraded to Aa3 (sf); previously on Dec 20,
2018 Upgraded to A2 (sf)
Issuer: JGWPT XXVI LLC, Series 2012-2
Class B, Upgraded to A1 (sf); previously on Dec 20, 2018
Upgraded to A2 (sf)
Issuer: JGWPT XXVII LLC, Series 2012-3
Class B, Upgraded to A1 (sf); previously on Dec 20, 2018
Upgraded to A2 (sf)
Issuer: JGWPT XXVIII LLC, Series 2013-1
Class B, Upgraded to A1 (sf); previously on Dec 20, 2018
Upgraded to A2 (sf)
Issuer: JGWPT XXX LLC, Series 2013-3
Class B, Upgraded to A2 (sf); previously on Dec 20, 2018
Upgraded to A3 (sf)
RATINGS RATIONALE
The rating actions on the transactions were primarily prompted by increases
in credit enhancement for the notes as a result of further deleveraging.
As of the November distribution date, credit enhancements for the
Class A notes of Series 2005-1, 2006-1, 2006-2,
2006-4 and 2007-1 have increased by over two percentage
points when compared to Moody's last rating actions. For Series
2011-1, 2011-2, 2012-1, 2012-2,
2012-3, 2013-1, 2013-2, 2013-3
and 2008-3, credit enhancements for each of the Class B notes
have increased by over one and a half percentage points since the last
rating actions. Additionally, the subordination nature of
the Class B notes in Series 2008-3 is another consideration in
our analysis.
The coronavirus outbreak, the government measures put in place to
contain it, and the weak global economic outlook continue to disrupt
economies and credit markets across sectors and regions. Our analysis
has considered the effect on the performance of corporate assets from
the current weak U.S. economic activity and a gradual recovery
for the coming months. Although an economic recovery is underway,
it is tenuous and its continuation will be closely tied to containment
of the virus. As a result, the degree of uncertainty around
our forecasts is unusually high.
We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework,
given the substantial implications for public health and safety.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Structured Settlement
Securitizations Methodology" published in April 2020 and available at
https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1209380.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:
Up
Moody's could upgrade the ratings if the credit enhancement on the notes
improves or if the obligor pool credit quality were to improve significantly.
Down
Moody's could downgrade the ratings if the credit risk profile of the
obligors were to deteriorate significantly, as reflected by a downgrade
of one or more of the obligors' credit ratings, or if the amount
of defaults were to increase significantly, causing credit enhancement
for the transaction to drop.
