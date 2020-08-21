Moody's upgrades notes in three tobacco settlement securitizations

Approximately $25.1 million securities affected

New York, August 21, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has upgraded the ratings of 3 tranches in 3 tobacco settlement revenue securitizations.

The complete rating actions are as follows:

Issuer: Northern Tobacco Securitization Corporation, Series 2006

2006-A-1, Upgraded to A1 (sf); previously on Jun 28, 2019 Upgraded to A2 (sf)

Issuer: Tobacco Securitization Authority of Northern California (Sacramento County)

2005A-1-1, Upgraded to Baa1 (sf); previously on Aug 1, 2018 Upgraded to Baa2 (sf)

Issuer: Tobacco Settlement Financing Corporation (Virgin Islands), Series 2001

Term Bond 2, Upgraded to A1 (sf); previously on Apr 8, 2014 Affirmed A3 (sf)

RATINGS RATIONALE

The upgrade actions are primarily driven by further deleveraging and the availability of cash reserves. We also take into account the notes' legal final maturities, as notes with relatively short-term maturities are less exposed to the impact of future cigarette shipment declines.

Moody's currently expects that US cigarette shipment volumes will fall at a rate of 5% to 6% during the next 12-18 months.

There is a risk of continued shifts in attitudes towards smoking, as well as further regulation. Tobacco settlement ABS are exposed to social risks that reduce cigarette consumption, lowering the revenue available to repay tobacco bonds. Factors that could accelerate such declines are further changes in demographics and shifts in social attitudes towards smoking. Such trends could also result in further regulation that restricts tobacco use. Furthermore, the marketing of new products that are currently less regulated could expose tobacco companies, who are the obligors in the transactions, to litigation risk. However, because regulation takes several years to come into effect, we view this as a moderate risk at this stage.

Exposure to these identified social risks is broadly manageable, or could be material to the credit quality the bonds in the medium to long term (five or more years). However, it may be less certain that the identified risks will develop in a way that is material to bond ratings. These identified risks have been taken into account in the analysis of the ABS.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Tobacco Settlement Revenue Securitizations Methodology" published in May 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1221864. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:

Up

Moody's could upgrade the ratings if the annual rate of decline in the volume of domestic cigarette shipments decreases, if future arbitration proceedings and subsequent recoveries for settling states become more expeditious than they currently are, or if additional settlements are entered into which benefit the bonds.

Down

Moody's could downgrade the ratings if the annual rate of decline in the volume of domestic cigarette shipments increases, if subsequent recoveries from future arbitration proceedings for settling states take longer than Moody's assumption of 15-20 years, if an arbitration panel finds that a settling state was not diligent in enforcing a certain statute which could lead to a significant decline in cash flow to that state, or if additional settlements are entered into which reduce the cash flow to the bonds.

