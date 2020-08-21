Moody's upgrades notes in three tobacco settlement securitizations

Approximately $25.1 million securities affected
New York, August 21, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has upgraded the ratings of 3 tranches in 3
tobacco settlement revenue securitizations.
The complete rating actions are as follows:
Issuer: Northern Tobacco Securitization Corporation, Series
2006
2006-A-1, Upgraded to A1 (sf); previously on
Jun 28, 2019 Upgraded to A2 (sf)
Issuer: Tobacco Securitization Authority of Northern California
(Sacramento County)
2005A-1-1, Upgraded to Baa1 (sf); previously
on Aug 1, 2018 Upgraded to Baa2 (sf)
Issuer: Tobacco Settlement Financing Corporation (Virgin Islands),
Series 2001
Term Bond 2, Upgraded to A1 (sf); previously on Apr 8,
2014 Affirmed A3 (sf)
RATINGS RATIONALE
The upgrade actions are primarily driven by further deleveraging and the
availability of cash reserves. We also take into account the notes'
legal final maturities, as notes with relatively short-term
maturities are less exposed to the impact of future cigarette shipment
declines.
Moody's currently expects that US cigarette shipment volumes will fall
at a rate of 5% to 6% during the next 12-18 months.
There is a risk of continued shifts in attitudes towards smoking,
as well as further regulation. Tobacco settlement ABS are exposed
to social risks that reduce cigarette consumption, lowering the
revenue available to repay tobacco bonds. Factors that could accelerate
such declines are further changes in demographics and shifts in social
attitudes towards smoking. Such trends could also result in further
regulation that restricts tobacco use. Furthermore, the marketing
of new products that are currently less regulated could expose tobacco
companies, who are the obligors in the transactions, to litigation
risk. However, because regulation takes several years to
come into effect, we view this as a moderate risk at this stage.
Exposure to these identified social risks is broadly manageable,
or could be material to the credit quality the bonds in the medium to
long term (five or more years). However, it may be less certain
that the identified risks will develop in a way that is material to bond
ratings. These identified risks have been taken into account in
the analysis of the ABS.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Tobacco Settlement
Revenue Securitizations Methodology" published in May 2020 and available
at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1221864.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:
Up
Moody's could upgrade the ratings if the annual rate of decline in the
volume of domestic cigarette shipments decreases, if future arbitration
proceedings and subsequent recoveries for settling states become more
expeditious than they currently are, or if additional settlements
are entered into which benefit the bonds.
Down
Moody's could downgrade the ratings if the annual rate of decline in the
volume of domestic cigarette shipments increases, if subsequent
recoveries from future arbitration proceedings for settling states take
longer than Moody's assumption of 15-20 years, if an arbitration
panel finds that a settling state was not diligent in enforcing a certain
statute which could lead to a significant decline in cash flow to that
state, or if additional settlements are entered into which reduce
the cash flow to the bonds.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
The analysis relies on a Monte Carlo simulation that generates a large
number of collateral loss or cash flow scenarios, which on average
meet key metrics Moody's determines based on its assessment of the
collateral characteristics. Moody's then evaluates each simulated
scenario using model that replicates the relevant structural features
and payment allocation rules of the transaction, to derive losses
or payments for each rated instrument. The average loss a rated
instrument incurs in all of the simulated collateral loss or cash flow
scenarios, which Moody's weights based on its assumptions
about the likelihood of events in such scenarios actually occurring,
results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.
Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios
that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into
account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Sandie Zhang
Associate Lead Analyst
Structured Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Inga Smolyar
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Structured Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653