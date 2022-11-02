Moody's upgrades notes issued by Bayview

New York, November 02, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") upgraded the rating on 29 classes of notes issued by Bayview Commercial Asset Trust 2005-2, 2006-2, 2006-3, 2008-1, and Bayview Commercial Mortgage Pass-Through Trust 2006-SP1, reflecting performance of the transactions. The loans are secured primarily by small commercial real estate properties in the U.S. owned by small businesses and investors.

The complete rating actions are as follows:

Issuer: Bayview Commercial Asset Trust 2005-2

Cl. A-1, Upgraded to Baa1 (sf); previously on May 31, 2012 Downgraded to Baa3 (sf)

Cl. A-2, Upgraded to Baa1 (sf); previously on May 31, 2012 Downgraded to Baa3 (sf)

Cl. M-1, Upgraded to Ba2 (sf); previously on May 31, 2012 Downgraded to Ba3 (sf)

Cl. M-2, Upgraded to Ba3 (sf); previously on May 31, 2012 Downgraded to B1 (sf)

Cl. M-3, Upgraded to B1 (sf); previously on May 31, 2012 Downgraded to B2 (sf)

Cl. M-4, Upgraded to B1 (sf); previously on May 31, 2012 Downgraded to B2 (sf)

Cl. M-5, Upgraded to B2 (sf); previously on May 31, 2012 Downgraded to B3 (sf)

Cl. M-6, Upgraded to B3 (sf); previously on May 31, 2012 Downgraded to Caa1 (sf)

Cl. B-1, Upgraded to Caa1 (sf); previously on May 31, 2012 Downgraded to Caa2 (sf)

Cl. B-2, Upgraded to Caa3 (sf); previously on May 31, 2012 Downgraded to Ca (sf)

Issuer: Bayview Commercial Asset Trust 2006-2

Cl. A-1, Upgraded to Baa1 (sf); previously on May 31, 2012 Downgraded to Baa2 (sf)

Cl. A-2, Upgraded to Baa1 (sf); previously on May 31, 2012 Downgraded to Baa2 (sf)

Cl. M-1, Upgraded to Ba1 (sf); previously on May 31, 2012 Downgraded to Ba2 (sf)

Cl. M-2, Upgraded to Ba2 (sf); previously on May 31, 2012 Downgraded to Ba3 (sf)

Cl. M-3, Upgraded to Ba3 (sf); previously on May 31, 2012 Downgraded to B1 (sf)

Cl. M-4, Upgraded to B1 (sf); previously on May 31, 2012 Downgraded to B2 (sf)

Cl. M-5, Upgraded to B2 (sf); previously on May 31, 2012 Downgraded to B3 (sf)

Cl. M-6, Upgraded to B3 (sf); previously on May 31, 2012 Downgraded to Caa1 (sf)

Cl. B-1, Upgraded to Caa1 (sf); previously on May 31, 2012 Downgraded to Caa3 (sf)

Cl. B-2, Upgraded to Caa3 (sf); previously on May 31, 2012 Downgraded to Ca (sf)

Issuer: Bayview Commercial Asset Trust 2006-3

Cl. A-1, Upgraded to Ba2 (sf); previously on Sep 14, 2020 Confirmed at Ba3 (sf)

Cl. A-2, Upgraded to Ba2 (sf); previously on Sep 14, 2020 Confirmed at Ba3 (sf)

Cl. M-1, Upgraded to B2 (sf); previously on Sep 14, 2020 Confirmed at B3 (sf)

Cl. M-2, Upgraded to Caa1 (sf); previously on Sep 14, 2020 Confirmed at Caa2 (sf)

Cl. M-3, Upgraded to Caa2 (sf); previously on Sep 14, 2020 Confirmed at Caa3 (sf)

Cl. M-4, Upgraded to Caa3 (sf); previously on Mar 28, 2014 Downgraded to Ca (sf)

Issuer: Bayview Commercial Asset Trust 2008-1

Cl. A-4, Upgraded to Ba3 (sf); previously on Jan 14, 2016 Downgraded to B2 (sf)

Issuer: Bayview Commercial Mortgage Pass-Through Trust 2006-SP1

Cl. M-4, Upgraded to Aa3 (sf); previously on Apr 21, 2021 Upgraded to A2 (sf)

Cl. B-1, Upgraded to Ba2 (sf); previously on Apr 21, 2021 Upgraded to Ba3 (sf)

RATINGS RATIONALE

The upgrade is primarily prompted by an increase in credit enhancement from subordination, overcollateralization and reserve fund, where applicable. For Bayview Commercial Mortgage Pass-Through Trust 2006-SP1 and Bayview Commercial Asset Trust 2008-1 deal, the upgrades are also a result of deleveraging due to the sequential pay structures. Upgrades on the junior most bonds in Bayview 2005-2, 2006-2 and 2006-3 are also driven by the recoveries received.

Recently, the delinquency buckets have improved across all deals. However, loans in foreclosure and REO remain elevated.

Our analysis also took into account the impact of various economic factors such as inflation and slow growth on the collateral performance.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Global Approach to Rating SME Balance Sheet Securitizations" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/390479. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:

Up

Levels of credit protection that are higher than necessary to protect investors against expected losses could drive the ratings up. Moody's expectation of pool losses could decline as a result of a decrease in seriously delinquent loans or lower severities than expected on liquidated loans. As a primary driver of performance, positive changes in the US macro economy could also affect the ratings, as can changes in servicing practices.

Down

Levels of credit protection that are insufficient to protect investors against expected losses could drive the ratings down. Moody's expectation of pool losses could increase as a result of an increase in seriously delinquent loans and higher severities than expected on liquidated loans. As a primary driver of performance, negative changes in the US macro economy could also affect the ratings. Other reasons for worse-than-expected performance include poor servicing, error on the part of transaction parties, inadequate transaction governance, and fraud.

