Moody's upgrades notes issued by Stonebriar's securitizations

New York, February 18, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has upgraded fifteen classes of notes issued by SCF Equipment Leasing 2019-2 LLC/SCF Equipment Leasing Canada 2019-2 L.P. (SCF 2019-2), SCF Equipment Leasing 2020-1 LLC/SCF Equipment Leasing Canada 2020-1 Limited Partnership (SCF 2020-1), and SCF Equipment Leasing 2021-1 LLC/SCF Equipment Leasing Canada 2021-1 Limited Partnership (SCF 2021-1). These transactions are backed by equipment loans and leases and owner-occupied commercial real estate loans and serviced by Stonebriar Commercial Finance LLC (Stonebriar).

The complete rating actions are as follows:

Issuer: SCF Equipment Leasing 2019-2 LLC/SCF Equipment Leasing Canada 2019-2 L.P.

Class B Notes, Upgraded to Aaa (sf); previously on Aug 12, 2021 Upgraded to Aa1 (sf)

Class C Notes, Upgraded to Aa2 (sf); previously on Aug 12, 2021 Upgraded to A1 (sf)

Class D Notes, Upgraded to A2 (sf); previously on Aug 12, 2021 Upgraded to Baa1 (sf)

Class E Notes, Upgraded to Baa2 (sf); previously on Aug 12, 2021 Upgraded to Ba1 (sf)

Class F Notes, Upgraded to Ba3 (sf); previously on Aug 12, 2021 Upgraded to B2 (sf)

Issuer: SCF Equipment Leasing 2020-1 LLC/SCF Equipment Leasing Canada 2020-1 Limited Partnership

Class B Notes, Upgraded to Aaa (sf); previously on Aug 19, 2020 Definitive Rating Assigned Aa1 (sf)

Class C Notes, Upgraded to Aa2 (sf); previously on Aug 12, 2021 Upgraded to A1 (sf)

Class D Notes, Upgraded to A2 (sf); previously on Aug 12, 2021 Upgraded to Baa1 (sf)

Class E Notes, Upgraded to Baa3 (sf); previously on Aug 12, 2021 Upgraded to Ba2 (sf)

Class F Notes, Upgraded to Ba2 (sf); previously on Aug 12, 2021 Upgraded to B2 (sf)

Issuer: SCF Equipment Leasing 2021-1 LLC/SCF Equipment Leasing Canada 2021-1 Limited Partnership

Class B Notes, Upgraded to Aaa (sf); previously on Feb 22, 2021 Definitive Rating Assigned Aa2 (sf)

Class C Notes, Upgraded to Aa2 (sf); previously on Aug 12, 2021 Upgraded to A2 (sf)

Class D Notes, Upgraded to A1 (sf); previously on Aug 12, 2021 Upgraded to Baa1 (sf)

Class E Notes, Upgraded to Baa1 (sf); previously on Aug 12, 2021 Upgraded to Ba1 (sf)

Class F Notes, Upgraded to Ba2 (sf); previously on Aug 12, 2021 Upgraded to B2 (sf)

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating actions primarily reflect build-up in credit enhancement levels in the transactions due to deleveraging from prepayments, improved asset expected recoveries after contract substitutions, and strong performance with no cumulative net losses to date. The transactions are also supported by sequential pay structures, overcollateralization (OC) that builds to a target and reserve accounts.

Along with the strong performance, Moody's continued to consider specific risks associated with the transactions, such as concentrations and residual risks. High level of pool concentrations in the transactions to obligors poses potentially higher performance volatility because any default of a large obligor could have a material impact on expected losses to noteholders. The top obligor concentration in the pools ranges from approximately 8% to 16% and top 10 obligor concentration in the pools ranges from 53% to 67%. Securitized residuals currently account for about 22% to 50% of the pools.

Moody's also considered greater volatility in recoveries and projected asset values, which were provided at transaction closing. Over time, the age of the asset valuations may lead to volatility in the determination of recovery values of the loans and leases backing the transaction. To take this into consideration, Moody's performed sensitivity analysis on the projected future asset values received at the closing of the transaction.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Equipment Lease and Loan Securitizations Methodology" published in August 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1243607. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:

Up

Moody's could upgrade the ratings on the notes if levels of credit protection are greater than necessary to protect investors against current expectations of loss. Moody's updated expectations of loss may be better than its original expectations because of lower frequency of default by the underlying obligors or lower than expected depreciation in the value of the equipment that secure the obligor's promise of payment. As the primary drivers of performance, positive changes in the US macro economy and the performance of various sectors where the obligors operate could also affect the ratings. In addition, faster than expected reduction in residual value exposure could prompt upgrade of ratings.

Down

Moody's could downgrade the notes if levels of credit protection are insufficient to protect investors against current expectations of portfolio losses. Losses could rise above Moody's original expectations as a result of a higher number of obligor defaults or greater than expected deterioration in the value of the equipment that secure the obligor's promise of payment. Transaction performance also depends greatly on the US macro economy. Other reasons for worse-than-expected performance include poor servicing, error on the part of transaction parties, inadequate transaction governance and fraud.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

In rating this transaction, Moody's CDOROM™ is used to model the expected loss for each tranche. Moody's CDOROM™ is a Monte Carlo simulation tool which takes each underlying asset default probability as input. Each underlying asset default behavior is then modeled individually with a standard multi-factor model incorporating both intra- and inter-industry correlation. The correlation structure is based on a Gaussian copula. Each Monte Carlo scenario simulates defaults and if applicable, recovery rates, to derive losses on a portfolio. For a synthetic transaction, the model then allocates losses to the tranches in reverse order of priority to derive the loss on the tranches. By repeating this process and averaging over the number of simulations, Moody's can derive the expected loss on the tranches. For a cash transaction, the portfolio loss, or default, distribution produced by Moody's CDOROM™ may be input into a separate cash flow model in accordance with its priority of payment to determine each tranche's expected loss.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Sandie Zhang

Associate Lead Analyst

Structured Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Benjamin Shih

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Structured Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

