Moody's upgrades one UniCredit Bank AG bond to Baa2 from Baa3

Frankfurt am Main, March 21, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today upgraded the rating of a debt security (ISIN XS0118517035) issued by UniCredit Bank AG (UCB) to Baa2 from Baa3.

UCB's other ratings were unaffected by today's rating action. For a list of all affected ratings, please refer to the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Today's rating action reflects the bond changed seniority during issuance to senior unsecured debt from subordinated debt as per its documentation and based on the guidance document published by German banking regulators, which clarifies requirements on terms and conditions for an instrument to qualify as either senior unsecured debt or junior senior unsecured debt. As a result of the reclassification and the instruments improved position in the German insolvency ranking, the expected loss in resolution is lower owing to the cushion of subordinated instruments, leading to an improved result from Moody's Advanced Loss Given Failure (LGF) and a one notch upgrade.

The Baa2 junior senior unsecured debt rating of the affected bond reflects UCB's baa2 Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) and Adjusted BCA, as well as the results of Moody's Advanced Loss Given Failure (LGF) analysis, which for junior senior debt instruments indicates a moderate loss given failure leading to a positioning of these instruments' rating at the level of the bank's Adjusted BCA.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

An upgrade of UCB's junior senior unsecured debt rating could be driven by an upgrade of the bank's BCA. The junior senior unsecured debt rating could also be upgraded if the bank were to issue higher-then-expected volumes of junior senior debt or subordinated instruments, leading to a higher rating uplift under Moody's Advanced LGF analysis.

A downgrade of UCB's junior senior unsecured debt rating could be driven by a downgrade of the bank's BCA.

UCB's junior senior unsecured debt rating could also be downgraded, should UCB issue materially less loss-absorbing liabilities than Moody's currently expects.

UCB's BCA could be downgraded if the banks' financial fundamentals were to deteriorate significantly; as a result of a downgrade of UCB's BCA; or if the financial and non-financial interlinkages between UCB and its parent UniCredit S.p.A. (deposits Baa1 stable/senior unsecured Baa1 stable, BCA baa3) were to increase, for example if regulation allowed greater intra-group exposures.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Issuer: UniCredit Bank AG

..Change of seniority to Junior Senior Unsecured from Subordinate and upgrade:

.... ISIN XS0118517035, upgraded to Baa2 from Baa3

..Outlook Action:

....Outlook remains Stable

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1269625. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Swen Metzler, CFA

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Financial Institutions Group

Moody's Deutschland GmbH

An der Welle 5

Frankfurt am Main, 60322

Germany

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Alexander Hendricks, CFA

Associate Managing Director

Financial Institutions Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Deutschland GmbH

An der Welle 5

Frankfurt am Main, 60322

Germany

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

