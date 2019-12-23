Moody's upgrades one, affirms five, and downgrades three classes of DBUBS 2011-LC3

Approximately $443 million of structured securities affected
New York, December 23, 2019 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
upgraded the rating on one class, affirmed the ratings on five classes
and downgraded the ratings on three classes in DBUBS 2011-LC3 Mortgage
Trust as follows:
Cl. A-4, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Oct
14, 2018 Affirmed Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-M, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Oct
14, 2018 Affirmed Aaa (sf)
Cl. B, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Oct 14,
2018 Affirmed Aaa (sf)
Cl. C, Upgraded to Aa1 (sf); previously on Oct 14,
2018 Affirmed Aa3 (sf)
Cl. D, Affirmed Baa1 (sf); previously on Oct 14,
2018 Affirmed Baa1 (sf)
Cl. E, Downgraded to Ba2 (sf); previously on Oct 14,
2018 Affirmed Ba1 (sf)
Cl. F, Downgraded to B3 (sf); previously on Oct 14,
2018 Affirmed B2 (sf)
Cl. X-A*, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on
Oct 14, 2018 Affirmed Aaa (sf)
Cl. X-B*, Downgraded to B1 (sf); previously
on Oct 14, 2018 Affirmed Ba3 (sf)
* Reflects Interest Only Classes
RATINGS RATIONALE
The rating on class Cl. C was upgraded due to a significant increase
in defeasance, to 47% of the current pool balance from 21%
at the last review.
The ratings on four P&I classes were affirmed because the transaction's
key metrics, including Moody's loan-to-value (LTV)
ratio, Moody's stressed debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) and the
transaction's Herfindahl Index (Herf), are within acceptable
ranges.
The rating on two P&I classes, Cl. E and Cl. F,
were downgraded due to a decline in pool performance driven primarily
by higher anticipated losses from specially serviced loans and a decline
in performance of Albany Mall and Dover Mall and Commons.
The rating on the interest only (IO) class, Cl. X-A,
was affirmed based on the credit quality of the referenced classes.
The rating on the interest only (IO) class, Cl. X-B,
was downgraded based on the credit quality of the referenced classes.
Moody's rating action reflects a base expected loss of 6.5%
of the current pooled balance, compared to 2.1% at
Moody's last review. Moody's base expected loss plus realized
losses is now 2.3% of the original pooled balance,
compared to 1.6% at the last review. Moody's
provides a current list of base expected losses for conduit and fusion
CMBS transactions on moodys.com at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_SF215255.
FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:
The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking
view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance
that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's
credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected.
Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant
amount of loan paydowns or amortization, an increase in the pool's
share of defeasance or an improvement in pool performance.
Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline
in the performance of the pool, loan concentration, an increase
in realized and expected losses from specially serviced and troubled loans
or interest shortfalls.
METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION
The methodologies used in rating all classes except interest-only
classes were "Approach to Rating US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion CMBS"
published in July 2017 and "Moody's Approach to Rating Large
Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower CMBS" published in July 2017.
The methodologies used in rating interest-only classes were "Approach
to Rating US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion CMBS" published in July 2017,
"Moody's Approach to Rating Large Loan and Single Asset/Single
Borrower CMBS" published in July 2017, and "Moody's
Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only (IO) Securities"
published in February 2019. Please see the list of ratings at the
top of this announcement to identify which classes are interest-only
(indicated by the *). Please see the Rating Methodologies page
on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies
DEAL PERFORMANCE
As of the December 12, 2019 distribution date, the transaction's
aggregate certificate balance has decreased by 65% to $493
million from $1.40 billion at securitization. The
certificates are collateralized by 22 mortgage loans ranging in size from
less than 1% to 17% of the pool, with the top ten
loans (excluding defeasance) constituting 51% of the pool.
Nine loans, constituting 47% of the pool, have defeased
and are secured by US government securities.
Moody's uses a variation of Herf to measure the diversity of loan
sizes, where a higher number represents greater diversity.
Loan concentration has an important bearing on potential rating volatility,
including the risk of multiple notch downgrades under adverse circumstances.
The credit neutral Herf score is 40. The pool has a Herf of six,
compared to a Herf of seven at Moody's last review.
Eight loans, constituting 46% of the pool, are on the
master servicer's watchlist. The watchlist includes loans
that meet certain portfolio review guidelines established as part of the
CRE Finance Council (CREFC) monthly reporting package. As part
of Moody's ongoing monitoring of a transaction, the agency
reviews the watchlist to assess which loans have material issues that
could affect performance.
Two loans, constituting 4.1% of the pool, are
currently in special servicing. The largest specially serviced
loan is the Western Lights Shopping Center Loan ($14.7 million
-- 3.0% of the pool), which is secured by a retail
property located in Syracuse, New York. The property is anchored
by a Price Chopper food store and is shadow anchored by a Wegman's.
A 37,000 square foot (SF) tenant vacated three years ago and a 25,000
SF tenant vacated in Q4 2018. The loan transferred to special servicing
in December 2018 for imminent monetary default.
The other specially serviced loan is the Ba Mar Basin MHC Loan ($5.6
million -- 1.1% of the pool), which is secured
by a mobile home community located in Stony Point, New York,
that suffered substantial damage in 2012's hurricane Sandy and has
been unable to rebuild the park due to changes in land use rules.
The loan transferred to special servicing in April 2019 for imminent monetary
default.
Moody's has also assumed a high default probability for one poorly
performing loan, Albany Mall, constituting 5% of the
pool, and has estimated an aggregate loss of $22.8
million (a 50% expected loss based on an 89% probability
default) from the specially serviced and troubled loans.
Moody's received full year 2017 and 2018 operating results for 100%
of the pool, and partial year 2019 operating results for 85%
of the pool (excluding specially serviced and defeased loans).
Moody's weighted average conduit LTV is 106%, compared
to 98% at Moody's last review. Moody's conduit
component excludes loans with structured credit assessments, defeased
and CTL loans, and specially serviced and troubled loans.
Moody's net cash flow (NCF) reflects a weighted average haircut
of 20% to the most recently available net operating income (NOI).
Moody's value reflects a weighted average capitalization rate of
10%.
Moody's actual and stressed conduit DSCRs are 1.32X and 1.07X,
respectively, compared to 1.35X and 1.07X at the last
review. Moody's actual DSCR is based on Moody's NCF
and the loan's actual debt service. Moody's stressed
DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and a 9.25% stress rate
the agency applied to the loan balance.
The top three loans not in special servicing represent 31% of the
pool balance. The largest loan is the Dover Mall and Commons Loan
($81.9 million -- 16.6% of the pool),
which is secured by an approximately 554,000 SF component of an
886,000 SF single-level enclosed super-regional mall
located in Dover, Delaware. Mall anchors include Macy's,
Boscov's (non-collateral), and JC Penney (non-collateral).
Sears, a former anchor representing 20% of the NRA,
closed its store at this location in August 2018. As of December
2018, the collateral was 92% leased, however,
Sears represented 20% of the NRA. Moody's LTV and stressed
DSCR are 123% and 0.92X, respectively, compared
to 121% and 0.90X at the last review.
The second largest loan is the Providence Place Mall Loan ($43.8
million -- 8.9% of the pool), which is secured
by a 980,000 SF portion of a 1.2 million SF regional mall
in downtown Providence, Rhode Island. The property anchors
include Macy's (non-collateral), Boscov's and Providence
Place Cinemas. This loan has non-pooled debt, some
of which is held as rake bonds in this deal (not rated by Moody's).
Of the rake bonds, one -- the A-2 note --
is pari-passu with the A note for Providence Place Mall.
As of September 2019, the collateral was 92% leased,
compared to 88% at the prior review. Moody's LTV and stressed
DSCR are 40% and 2.45X, respectively, compared
to 42% and 2.34X at the last review.
The third largest loan is the Albany Mall Loan ($25.3 million
-- 5.1% of the pool), which is secured by a 447,900
SF component of a 756,300 SF regional mall in Albany, Georgia.
Non-collateral anchor tenants at the property include Dillard's,
J.C. Penney and Belk. One former anchor, Sears,
closed its store at this location in March 2017. As of December
2018, the total mall was 71% occupied compared to 74%
as of December 2017. Performance has deteriorated since securitization
as revenue has declined by more than 16% from underwritten levels.
Additionally, renewing tenants have generally signed leases at the
similar or lower rents due to a lack of sales growth at the property.
Due to the declines in financial performance, Moody's has identified
this as a troubled loan.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity
analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity
to Assumptions of the disclosure form.
The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and
performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected
collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a
second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash
flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement,
loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected
loss for each rated instrument.
Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
