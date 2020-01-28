Moody's upgrades one and affirms 12 classes of COMM 2013-CCRE10

Approximately $787.2 million of structured securities affected
New York, January 28, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has upgraded the rating of
one class and affirmed the ratings of 12 classes in COMM 2013-CCRE10
Mortgage Trust as follows:
Cl. A-3, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Dec
22, 2019 Affirmed Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-3FL, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Dec
22, 2019 Affirmed Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-3FX, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Dec
22, 2019 Affirmed Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-4, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Dec
22, 2019 Affirmed Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-SB, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Dec
22, 2019 Affirmed Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-M, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Dec
22, 2019 Affirmed Aaa (sf)
Cl. B, Affirmed Aa2 (sf); previously on Dec 22,
2019 Upgraded to Aa2 (sf)
Cl. C, Affirmed A2 (sf); previously on Dec 22,
2019 Upgraded to A2 (sf)
Cl. D, Affirmed Baa3 (sf); previously on Dec 22,
2019 Affirmed Baa3 (sf)
Cl. E, Affirmed Ba3 (sf); previously on Dec 22,
2019 Affirmed Ba3 (sf)
Cl. F, Affirmed B3 (sf); previously on Dec 22,
2019 Affirmed B3 (sf)
Cl. X-A*, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on
Dec 22, 2019 Affirmed Aaa (sf)
Cl. PEZ**, Upgraded to Aa2 (sf); previously
on Dec 22, 2019 Affirmed Aa3 (sf)
*Reflects Interest-Only Class
**Reflects Exchangeable Class
RATINGS RATIONALE
Today's rating actions are driven by the correction of an error.
In the prior rating action on Class PEZ on December 22, 2019,
Moody's did not account for upgrades of other classes in the transaction
to which this bond is linked.
Class PEZ -- an exchangeable security whose rating is determined
based on the credit quality of the exchangeable classes to which it is
linked, Class A-M, Class B and Class C --
should have been upgraded in the prior rating action based on the December
22, 2019 upgrades of Class B to Aa2 (sf) from Aa3 (sf) and Class
C to A2 (sf) from A3 (sf). This error has been corrected,
and today's upgrade action on Class PEZ reflects the correct linkages
for this bond.
The ratings on 11 P&I classes were affirmed because the transaction's
key metrics, including Moody's loan-to-value (LTV)
ratio, Moody's stressed debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) and the
transaction's Herfindahl Index (Herf), are within acceptable ranges.
The rating on the IO class, was affirmed based on the credit quality
of its referenced classes.
Moody's rating action reflects a base expected loss of 1.1%
of the current pooled balance, the same as at Moody's last review.
Moody's base expected loss plus realized losses is now 2.6%
of the original pooled balance, the same as at the last review.
Moody's provides a current list of base expected losses for conduit and
fusion CMBS transactions on moodys.com at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_SF215255.
FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:
The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking
view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance
that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's
credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected.
Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant
amount of loan paydowns or amortization, an increase in the pool's
share of defeasance or an improvement in pool performance.
Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline
in the performance of the pool, loan concentration, an increase
in realized and expected losses from specially serviced and troubled loans
or interest shortfalls.
METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION
The methodologies used in rating all classes except exchangeable classes
and interest-only classes were "Approach to Rating US and Canadian
Conduit/Fusion CMBS" published in July 2017 and "Moody's Approach to Rating
Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower CMBS" published in July 2017.
The principal methodology used in rating the exchangeable classes was
"Moody's Approach to Rating Repackaged Securities" published in March
2019. The methodologies used in rating interest-only classes
were "Approach to Rating US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion CMBS" published
in July 2017, "Moody's Approach to Rating Large Loan and Single
Asset/Single Borrower CMBS" published in July 2017 and "Moody's Approach
to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only (IO) Securities" published
in February 2019. Please see the list of ratings at the top of
this announcement to identify which classes are interest-only classes
(indicated by the *) and exchangeable classes (indicated by the **).
Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of these methodologies.
DEAL PERFORMANCE
As of the January 10, 2020 distribution date, the transaction's
aggregate certificate balance has decreased by 20% to $804.0
million from $1.01 billion at securitization. The
certificates are collateralized by 48 mortgage loans ranging in size from
less than 1% to 12.4% of the pool, with the
top ten loans (excluding defeasance) constituting 54.2%
of the pool. One loan, constituting 12.4% of
the pool, has an investment-grade structured credit assessment.
Eleven loans, constituting 18.7% of the pool,
have defeased and are secured by US government securities.
Moody's uses a variation of Herf to measure the diversity of loan sizes,
where a higher number represents greater diversity. Loan concentration
has an important bearing on potential rating volatility, including
the risk of multiple notch downgrades under adverse circumstances.
The credit neutral Herf score is 40. The pool has a Herf of 17,
the same as at Moody's last review.
One loan has been liquidated from the pool, resulting in a realized
loss of $17.2 million (for a loss severity of 99.8%).
There are currently no loans in special servicing.
Eight loans, constituting 15.9% of the pool,
are on the master servicer's watchlist. The watchlist includes
loans that meet certain portfolio review guidelines established as part
of the CRE Finance Council (CREFC) monthly reporting package. As
part of Moody's ongoing monitoring of a transaction, the agency
reviews the watchlist to assess which loans have material issues that
could affect performance.
Moody's received full year 2018 operating results for 93% of the
pool, and full or partial year 2019 operating results for 81%
of the pool (excluding specially serviced and defeased loans).
Moody's weighted average conduit LTV is 89%, the same as
at Moody's last review. Moody's conduit component excludes loans
with structured credit assessments, defeased and CTL loans,
and specially serviced and troubled loans. Moody's net cash flow
(NCF) reflects a weighted average haircut of 15% to the most recently
available net operating income (NOI). Moody's value reflects a
weighted average capitalization rate of 9.7%.
Moody's actual and stressed conduit DSCRs are 1.58X and 1.22X,
respectively, the same as at the last review. Moody's actual
DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and the loan's actual debt service.
Moody's stressed DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and a 9.25%
stress rate the agency applied to the loan balance.
The loan with a structured credit assessment is the One Wilshire Loan
($100.0 million -- 12.4% of
the pool), which represents a pari passu portion of a $180.0
million first mortgage loan. The loan is secured by a 663,000
square-foot (SF) Class A office building and colocation center
in Los Angeles, California. The building operated as a traditional
office building until 1992, when the building was converted to a
telecommunication building through installation of infrastructure necessary
to attract telecommunication companies. The building is recognized
as the primary communications hub connecting North America and Asia,
the most significant point of interconnection in the western United States,
and of one the top three network interconnections points in the world.
The property was 90% leased as of September 2019, compared
to 86% leased as of December 2017 and 92% at securitization.
Moody's structured credit assessment and stressed DSCR are a1 (sca.pd)
and 1.59X, respectively.
The top three conduit loans represent 17.6% of the pool
balance. The largest loan is the RHP Portfolio IV Loan ($51.0
million -- 6.3% of the pool), which
is secured by a portfolio of five manufactured housing communities located
across four states: Florida (2), Kansas (1), New York
(1), and Utah (1). The property was acquired by the sponsor
in 2013 as part of a 35-property portfolio. The sponsor,
RHP Properties, is one of the largest operators of manufactured
housing communities in the United States. The portfolio was 93%
leased as of September 2019, compared to 88% leased as of
December 2017 and 83% at securitization. Moody's LTV and
stressed DSCR are 107% and 0.93X, respectively,
compared to 107% and 0.92X at last review.
The second largest loan is the RHP Portfolio V Loan ($49.6
million -- 6.2% of the pool), which
is secured by a portfolio of seven manufactured housing communities located
across four states: Florida (2), Kansas (1), New York
(1), and Utah (3). The property was acquired by the sponsor
in 2013 as part of a 35-property portfolio. The sponsor
is also RHP Properties. The portfolio was 78% leased as
of September 2019, the same as in December 2017 and 79% at
securitization. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 105% and
0.93X, respectively, the same as at last review.
The third largest loan is the Brighton Town Square Loan ($40.7
million -- 5.1% of the pool), which
is secured by a 328,000 SF mixed-use power center located
in Brighton, Michigan, approximately 20 miles north of Ann
Arbor and 45 miles northwest of Detroit. The property is comprised
of a 236,000 SF retail component and 91,500 SF office component.
Major tenants at the property include Home Depot, MJR Theatre,
and the University of Michigan, which operates a medical office
at the property. Other major tenants include Staples, Party
City, and KeyBank. The collateral is also shadow-anchored
by a Target. The property was 99% leased as of September
2019, the same in December 2017 and 93% at securitization.
Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 101% and 1.05X,
respectively, the same as at last review.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity
analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity
to Assumptions of the disclosure form.
The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and
performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected
collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a
second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash
flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement,
loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected
loss for each rated instrument.
Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
