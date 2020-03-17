Moody's upgrades one and affirms four CMBS REMIC classes of FREMF 2014-K714 and affirms the ratings of two SPC classes of Freddie Mac SPCs, Series K-714

Approximately $966.4 million of structured securities affected
New York, March 17, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") upgraded
the rating on one class and affirmed the ratings on four classes of CMBS
securities (the "REMIC Classes"), issued by FREMF 2014-K714
Mortgage Trust, Multifamily Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates,
Series 2014-K714 (the "REMIC Trust") and affirmed the ratings on
two classes of related Structured Pass-Through Certificates ("the
SPC Classes") issued by Freddie Mac Structured Pass-Through Certificates
(SPCs), Series K-714 (the "SPC Trust"):
Issuer: FREMF 2014-K714 Mortgage Trust
Cl. A-2, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Dec
20, 2018 Affirmed Aaa (sf)
Cl. B, Upgraded to Aa2 (sf); previously on Dec 20,
2018 Upgraded to Aa3 (sf)
Cl. C, Affirmed A3 (sf); previously on Dec 20,
2018 Upgraded to A3 (sf)
Cl. X1*, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Dec 20,
2018 Affirmed Aaa (sf)
Cl. X2-A*, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously
on Dec 20, 2018 Affirmed Aaa (sf)
Issuer: Freddie Mac Structured Pass-Through Certificates
(SPCs), Series K-714
Cl. A-2, Affirmed Guaranteed Rating Aaa (sf);
Underlying Rating: Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Dec 20,
2018 Affirmed Guaranteed Rating Aaa (sf); previously on Dec 20,
2018 Underlying Rating Affirmed Aaa (sf)
Cl. X1*, Affirmed Guaranteed Rating Aaa (sf); Underlying
Rating: Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Dec 20, 2018
Affirmed Guaranteed Rating Aaa (sf); previously on Dec 20,
2018 Underlying Rating Affirmed Aaa (sf)
* Reflects interest-only classes
RATINGS RATIONALE
The five REMIC Classes are collateralized by a pool of 70 fixed rate loans.
Of these five classes, three REMIC Classes (Classes B, C,
and X2-A) were offered to investors, while the remaining
two classes (Classes A-2 and X1, or the "Underlying Guaranteed
Classes") were acquired and guaranteed by Freddie Mac and subsequently
deposited into the SPC Trust to back the SPCs that were offered to investors.
As a result, any guarantee payments made by Freddie Mac on the Underlying
Guaranteed Classes will be passed through to the holders of the corresponding
SPC Classes. Freddie Mac also guarantees the SPC Classes themselves.
Moody's rates Freddie Mac's senior unsecured debt Aaa.
The SPC Classes issued by the SPC Trust are associated with the REMIC
Classes issued by the REMIC Trust. Each of the SPC Classes represents
a pass-through interest in an associated REMIC Class issued by
the REMIC Trust. Class A-2 SPC represents a pass-through
interest in REMIC Class A-2; and Class X1 SPC represents a
pass-through interest in REMIC Class X1. The two trusts
are interrelated given that the aggregate certificate amount of $1,060,928,560
as of the February 2020 remittance statement, comprised of $857,731,131
in offered SPCs and $203,197,429 in offered REMIC Classes,
equals the underlying mortgage loan pool balance of $1,060,928,560.
The two principal and interest (P&I) REMIC Classes were affirmed because
the transaction's key metrics, including Moody's loan-to-value
(LTV) ratio, Moody's stressed debt service coverage ratio (DSCR)
and the transaction's Herfindahl Index (Herf), are within acceptable
ranges.
The P&I REMIC Class B was upgraded due to a significant increase in
defeasance, to 66% of the current pool balance from 29%
at the last review, as well as an improvement in overall pool performance.
The interest-only (IO) REMIC Classes were affirmed based on the
credit quality of their referenced classes.
Under the transaction documents, Freddie Mac guarantees payments
on the Underlying Guaranteed Classes and the SPC Classes, including
(a) timely payment of interest, (b) payment of related principal
on the distribution date following the maturity date of each balloon mortgage
loan to the extent such principal would have been distributed to Class
A-2, (c) realized losses and other fees/expenses allocated
to Classes A-2, and (d) ultimate payment of principal by
the final distribution date for Classes A-2.
Moody's believes that the Freddie Mac guarantees that enhance SPC Class
A-2 support complete credit substitution given the strong incentives
for Freddie Mac to fulfill its guarantee obligations under this transaction.
The failure to fulfill its guarantee obligations under this transaction
would have negative credit implications for Freddie Mac. As a result,
the Guaranteed Ratings on the SPC Classes A-2 are the higher of
the support provider's financial strength rating (Aaa, senior unsecured)
and the Underlying Rating of the SPC Classes absent Freddie Mac's guarantees.
Moody's notes that the Freddie Mac guarantees on the interest-only
SPC Class X1 do not provide additional enhancement. Freddie Mac's
guarantee does not cover any loss of yield on this interest-only
class following a reduction of notional amount due to a reduction of the
principal balance of the REMIC Underlying Guaranteed Classes. Therefore,
SPC Class X1's Guaranteed Rating and Underlying Rating reflect only the
class' underlying credit risk without credit for the guarantees.
Given the repack nature of the structure, SPC note holders are exposed
to the credit risk of the underlying SPC assets, namely, the
rated REMIC Underlying Guaranteed Classes. The SPC Trust contains
separate pass-through pools, designated as Pass-Through
Pool A-2 and X1, and each holds a corresponding rated REMIC
Underlying Guaranteed Class, including REMIC Classes A-2
and X1, respectively. All cash flow received by each of the
Underlying Guaranteed Classes is applied to make pass-through payments
to the corresponding SPC Class. Repayment of the rated SPC Classes
depends primarily on the performance of the rated REMIC Underlying Guaranteed
Certificates, as well as any payments made by Freddie Mac pursuant
to its guarantees.
In the affirmation of the Guaranteed Ratings on the two SPC Classes,
Moody's considered the repack nature of the structure, the credit
quality of the underlying collateral, and, other than with
respect to the Underlying Ratings, the guarantees that Freddie Mac
provides for the benefit of the SPCs.
The Underlying Ratings on the SPC Classes were affirmed based on the underlying
credit risk of the related REMIC Underlying Guaranteed Classes without
credit for the guarantee provided by Freddie Mac.
Moody's rating action reflects a base expected loss of 0.6%
of the current pooled balance, compared to 1.2% at
Moody's last review. Moody's base expected loss plus realized
losses is now 0.5% of the original pooled balance,
compared to 1.1% at the last review. Moody's
provides a current list of base expected losses for conduit and fusion
CMBS transactions on moodys.com at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_SF215255.
FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:
The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking
view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance
that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's
credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected.
Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant
amount of loan paydowns or amortization, an increase in the pool's
share of defeasance or an improvement in pool performance.
Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline
in the performance of the pool, loan concentration, an increase
in realized and expected losses from specially serviced and troubled loans
or interest shortfalls.
With respect to certain SPC Classes, key to our assumption in reaching
the certificates' Guaranteed Ratings are the Freddie Mac guarantees.
With the exception of the interest-only SPC Class X-1,
the Guaranteed Ratings of the SPC Classes may be sensitive to any change
in Freddie Mac's rating, since our Guaranteed Ratings on the SPC
Classes are the higher of Freddie Mac's financial strength rating as the
guarantee provider and the SPC Classes' Underlying Rating.
METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION
The methodologies used in rating FREMF 2014-K714 Mortgage Trust,
except the interest-only classes, were "Approach to Rating
US and Canadian Conduit/ Fusion CMBS" published in July 2017 and "Moody's
Approach to Rating Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower CMBS"
published in July 2017. The methodologies used in rating all guaranteed
classes of Freddie Mac Structured Pass-Through Certificates (SPCs),
Series K-714 except guaranteed interest-only classes were
"Rating Transactions Based on the Credit Substitution Approach:
Letter of Credit-backed, Insured and Guaranteed Debts" published
in May 2017, and "Moody's Approach to Rating Repackaged Securities"
published in March 2019. The principal methodology used in rating
all underlying classes of Freddie Mac Structured Pass-Through Certificates
(SPCs), Series K-714 except underlying interest-only
classes was "Moody's Approach to Rating Repackaged Securities" published
in March 2019. The methodologies used in rating FREMF 2014-K714
Mortgage Trust interest-only classes were "Approach to Rating US
and Canadian Conduit/ Fusion CMBS" published in July 2017, "Moody's
Approach to Rating Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower CMBS"
published in July 2017, and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured
Finance Interest-Only (IO) Securities" published in February 2019.
The methodologies used in rating Freddie Mac Structured Pass-Through
Certificates (SPCs), Series K-714 guaranteed interest-only
classes were "Rating Transactions Based on the Credit Substitution Approach:
Letter of Credit-backed, Insured and Guaranteed Debts" published
in May 2017, "Moody's Approach to Rating Repackaged Securities"
published in March 2019, and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured
Finance Interest-Only (IO) Securities" published in February 2019.
The methodologies used in rating Freddie Mac Structured Pass-Through
Certificates (SPCs), Series K-714 underlying interest-only
classes were "Moody's Approach to Rating Repackaged Securities" published
in March 2019 and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only
(IO) Securities" published in February 2019. Please see the list
of ratings at the top of this announcement to identify which classes are
interest-only (indicated by the *). Please see the Rating
Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these
methodologies.
DEAL PERFORMANCE
As of the February 25, 2020 distribution date, the transaction's
aggregate certificate balance has decreased by 15.8% to
$1.06 billion from $1.26 billion at securitization.
The certificates are collateralized by 70 mortgage loans ranging in size
from less than 1% to 5.2% of the pool, with
the top ten loans (excluding defeasance) constituting 21.8%
of the pool. Forty-two loans, constituting 66.3%
of the pool, have defeased and are secured by US government securities.
Moody's uses a variation of Herf to measure the diversity of loan
sizes, where a higher number represents greater diversity.
Loan concentration has an important bearing on potential rating volatility,
including the risk of multiple notch downgrades under adverse circumstances.
The credit neutral Herf score is 40. The pool has a Herf of 16,
compared to 29 at Moody's last review.
Three loans, constituting 2.4% of the pool,
are on the master servicer's watchlist. The watchlist includes
loans that meet certain portfolio review guidelines established as part
of the CRE Finance Council (CREFC) monthly reporting package. As
part of Moody's ongoing monitoring of a transaction, the agency
reviews the watchlist to assess which loans have material issues that
could affect performance.
No loans have been liquidated from the pool and no loans are currently
in special servicing.
Moody's received full year 2018 operating results for 100% of the
pool, and full or partial year 2019 operating results for 100%
of the pool (excluding specially serviced and defeased loans).
Moody's weighted average conduit LTV is 91%, compared
to 97% at Moody's last review. Moody's conduit
component excludes loans with structured credit assessments, defeased
and CTL loans, and specially serviced and troubled loans.
Moody's net cash flow (NCF) reflects a weighted average haircut
of 13.1% to the most recently available net operating income
(NOI). Moody's value reflects a weighted average capitalization
rate of 8.9%.
Moody's actual and stressed conduit DSCRs are 1.88X and 1.19X,
respectively, compared to 1.64X and 1.06X at the last
review. Moody's actual DSCR is based on Moody's NCF
and the loan's actual debt service. Moody's stressed
DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and an 8.75% stress rate
the agency applied to the loan balance.
The top three conduit loans represent 10.3% of the pool
balance. The largest loan is the Fairfield Crossing Loan ($54.6
million -- 5.2% of the pool), which is secured
by a 493-unit garden style apartment complex located in Falls Church,
Virginia, approximately 13 miles west of the Washington D.C.
central business district (CBD). The property consists of 45,
three-story garden-style buildings developed in 1964 and
was renovated multiple times between 1991 and 2015. As of September
2019, the property was 96% occupied compared to 95%
in 2018 and 90% at securitization. The loan has amortized
11.4% since securitization and property performance has
improved since securitization. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are
96% and 1.02X, respectively, compared to 98%
and 0.99X at the last review.
The second largest loan is the Stewarts Ferry Loan ($28.5
million -- 2.7% of the pool), which is secured
by a 614-unit garden- and townhouse-styled apartment
complex located in Nashville, Tennessee, approximately 11
miles southeast of the Nashville CBD. The property was built in
1984 through 1986. Common area amenities include four swimming
pools, four tennis courts, a sand volleyball court,
and barbeque and picnic areas. As of October 2019, the property
was 96% occupied compared to 94% in 2018 and 97%
at securitization. The property net operating income (NOI) has
continued to improve since securitization due to higher rental revenues.
The loan is interest-only through its entire term and Moody's LTV
and stressed DSCR are 60% and 1.71X, respectively,
compared to 62% and 1.66X at the last review.
The third largest loan is the Ten 20 Loan ($26.2 million
-- 2.5% of the pool), which is secured by a Class
A, 129-unit, 20-story apartment complex and
approximately 12,500 SF of commercial/retail space located in Bellevue,
Washington. The property was developed in 2009 and located approximately
one mile north of the Bellevue CBD. Common area amenities include
a concierge, lounge, coffee bar and fitness center.
As of September 2019, the property was 97% occupied,
compared to 96% in 2018 and 98% at securitization.
After an initial two-year IO period, the loan has amortized
8.2% since securitization. The property's NOI
has continued to improve since securitization due to higher rental revenues.
Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 69% and 1.35X, respectively,
compared to 87% and 1.07X at the last review.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity
analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity
to Assumptions of the disclosure form.
The analysis for REMIC Trust includes an assessment of collateral characteristics
and performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of
expected collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments.
As a second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or
cash flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement,
loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected
loss for each rated instrument.
In rating SPC Trust Moody's did not use any models, or loss
or cash flow analysis, in its analysis.
Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
