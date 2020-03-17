Email Research Recipient email addresses will not be used in mailing lists or redistributed. Recipient's

Related Issuers Freddie Mac Structured Pass-Through Certificates (SPCs), Series K-714 FREMF 2014-K714 Mortgage Trust Related Research Rating Action: Moody's affirms three and upgrades two CMBS REMIC classes of FREMF 2014-K714 Mortgage Trust and affirms the ratings of two SPC classes of Freddie Mac SPCs, Series K-714 Rating Action: Moody's Corrects the Ratings on Three SPC Classes of Freddie Mac SPCs, Series K-714, and Affirms the Ratings of Six CMBS REMIC Classes of FREMF 2014-K714 SEC Rule 17g-7 Report of R&Ws: Freddie Mac Structured Pass-Through Certificates (SPCs) Series K-714 Deal v1.0 Compared To CMBS – CRE CDO & Re-Remic v2.0 Rating Action: Moody's Corrects the Ratings on Five SPC Classes of Freddie Mac SPCs, Series K-068, and Affirms the Ratings of Eight CMBS REMIC Classes of FREMF 2017-K68 Rating Action: Moody's Affirms Six CMBS Classes of FREMF 2014-K714 and Affirms Three SPC Classes of FHMS K714 Rating Action: Moody's upgrades one and affirms four CMBS REMIC classes of FREMF 2014-K714 and affirms the ratings of two SPC classes of Freddie Mac SPCs, Series K-714 17 Mar 2020 Approximately $966.4 million of structured securities affected New York, March 17, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") upgraded the rating on one class and affirmed the ratings on four classes of CMBS securities (the "REMIC Classes"), issued by FREMF 2014-K714 Mortgage Trust, Multifamily Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2014-K714 (the "REMIC Trust") and affirmed the ratings on two classes of related Structured Pass-Through Certificates ("the SPC Classes") issued by Freddie Mac Structured Pass-Through Certificates (SPCs), Series K-714 (the "SPC Trust"): Issuer: FREMF 2014-K714 Mortgage Trust Cl. A-2, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Dec 20, 2018 Affirmed Aaa (sf) Cl. B, Upgraded to Aa2 (sf); previously on Dec 20, 2018 Upgraded to Aa3 (sf) Cl. C, Affirmed A3 (sf); previously on Dec 20, 2018 Upgraded to A3 (sf) Cl. X1*, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Dec 20, 2018 Affirmed Aaa (sf) Cl. X2-A*, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Dec 20, 2018 Affirmed Aaa (sf) Issuer: Freddie Mac Structured Pass-Through Certificates (SPCs), Series K-714 Cl. A-2, Affirmed Guaranteed Rating Aaa (sf); Underlying Rating: Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Dec 20, 2018 Affirmed Guaranteed Rating Aaa (sf); previously on Dec 20, 2018 Underlying Rating Affirmed Aaa (sf) Cl. X1*, Affirmed Guaranteed Rating Aaa (sf); Underlying Rating: Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Dec 20, 2018 Affirmed Guaranteed Rating Aaa (sf); previously on Dec 20, 2018 Underlying Rating Affirmed Aaa (sf) * Reflects interest-only classes RATINGS RATIONALE The five REMIC Classes are collateralized by a pool of 70 fixed rate loans. Of these five classes, three REMIC Classes (Classes B, C, and X2-A) were offered to investors, while the remaining two classes (Classes A-2 and X1, or the "Underlying Guaranteed Classes") were acquired and guaranteed by Freddie Mac and subsequently deposited into the SPC Trust to back the SPCs that were offered to investors. As a result, any guarantee payments made by Freddie Mac on the Underlying Guaranteed Classes will be passed through to the holders of the corresponding SPC Classes. Freddie Mac also guarantees the SPC Classes themselves. Moody's rates Freddie Mac's senior unsecured debt Aaa. The SPC Classes issued by the SPC Trust are associated with the REMIC Classes issued by the REMIC Trust. Each of the SPC Classes represents a pass-through interest in an associated REMIC Class issued by the REMIC Trust. Class A-2 SPC represents a pass-through interest in REMIC Class A-2; and Class X1 SPC represents a pass-through interest in REMIC Class X1. The two trusts are interrelated given that the aggregate certificate amount of $1,060,928,560 as of the February 2020 remittance statement, comprised of $857,731,131 in offered SPCs and $203,197,429 in offered REMIC Classes, equals the underlying mortgage loan pool balance of $1,060,928,560. The two principal and interest (P&I) REMIC Classes were affirmed because the transaction's key metrics, including Moody's loan-to-value (LTV) ratio, Moody's stressed debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) and the transaction's Herfindahl Index (Herf), are within acceptable ranges. The P&I REMIC Class B was upgraded due to a significant increase in defeasance, to 66% of the current pool balance from 29% at the last review, as well as an improvement in overall pool performance. The interest-only (IO) REMIC Classes were affirmed based on the credit quality of their referenced classes. Under the transaction documents, Freddie Mac guarantees payments on the Underlying Guaranteed Classes and the SPC Classes, including (a) timely payment of interest, (b) payment of related principal on the distribution date following the maturity date of each balloon mortgage loan to the extent such principal would have been distributed to Class A-2, (c) realized losses and other fees/expenses allocated to Classes A-2, and (d) ultimate payment of principal by the final distribution date for Classes A-2. Moody's believes that the Freddie Mac guarantees that enhance SPC Class A-2 support complete credit substitution given the strong incentives for Freddie Mac to fulfill its guarantee obligations under this transaction. The failure to fulfill its guarantee obligations under this transaction would have negative credit implications for Freddie Mac. As a result, the Guaranteed Ratings on the SPC Classes A-2 are the higher of the support provider's financial strength rating (Aaa, senior unsecured) and the Underlying Rating of the SPC Classes absent Freddie Mac's guarantees. Moody's notes that the Freddie Mac guarantees on the interest-only SPC Class X1 do not provide additional enhancement. Freddie Mac's guarantee does not cover any loss of yield on this interest-only class following a reduction of notional amount due to a reduction of the principal balance of the REMIC Underlying Guaranteed Classes. Therefore, SPC Class X1's Guaranteed Rating and Underlying Rating reflect only the class' underlying credit risk without credit for the guarantees. Given the repack nature of the structure, SPC note holders are exposed to the credit risk of the underlying SPC assets, namely, the rated REMIC Underlying Guaranteed Classes. The SPC Trust contains separate pass-through pools, designated as Pass-Through Pool A-2 and X1, and each holds a corresponding rated REMIC Underlying Guaranteed Class, including REMIC Classes A-2 and X1, respectively. All cash flow received by each of the Underlying Guaranteed Classes is applied to make pass-through payments to the corresponding SPC Class. Repayment of the rated SPC Classes depends primarily on the performance of the rated REMIC Underlying Guaranteed Certificates, as well as any payments made by Freddie Mac pursuant to its guarantees. In the affirmation of the Guaranteed Ratings on the two SPC Classes, Moody's considered the repack nature of the structure, the credit quality of the underlying collateral, and, other than with respect to the Underlying Ratings, the guarantees that Freddie Mac provides for the benefit of the SPCs. The Underlying Ratings on the SPC Classes were affirmed based on the underlying credit risk of the related REMIC Underlying Guaranteed Classes without credit for the guarantee provided by Freddie Mac. Moody's rating action reflects a base expected loss of 0.6% of the current pooled balance, compared to 1.2% at Moody's last review. Moody's base expected loss plus realized losses is now 0.5% of the original pooled balance, compared to 1.1% at the last review. Moody's provides a current list of base expected losses for conduit and fusion CMBS transactions on moodys.com at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_SF215255. FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS: The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected. Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant amount of loan paydowns or amortization, an increase in the pool's share of defeasance or an improvement in pool performance. Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline in the performance of the pool, loan concentration, an increase in realized and expected losses from specially serviced and troubled loans or interest shortfalls. With respect to certain SPC Classes, key to our assumption in reaching the certificates' Guaranteed Ratings are the Freddie Mac guarantees. With the exception of the interest-only SPC Class X-1, the Guaranteed Ratings of the SPC Classes may be sensitive to any change in Freddie Mac's rating, since our Guaranteed Ratings on the SPC Classes are the higher of Freddie Mac's financial strength rating as the guarantee provider and the SPC Classes' Underlying Rating. METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION The methodologies used in rating FREMF 2014-K714 Mortgage Trust, except the interest-only classes, were "Approach to Rating US and Canadian Conduit/ Fusion CMBS" published in July 2017 and "Moody's Approach to Rating Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower CMBS" published in July 2017. The methodologies used in rating all guaranteed classes of Freddie Mac Structured Pass-Through Certificates (SPCs), Series K-714 except guaranteed interest-only classes were "Rating Transactions Based on the Credit Substitution Approach: Letter of Credit-backed, Insured and Guaranteed Debts" published in May 2017, and "Moody's Approach to Rating Repackaged Securities" published in March 2019. The principal methodology used in rating all underlying classes of Freddie Mac Structured Pass-Through Certificates (SPCs), Series K-714 except underlying interest-only classes was "Moody's Approach to Rating Repackaged Securities" published in March 2019. The methodologies used in rating FREMF 2014-K714 Mortgage Trust interest-only classes were "Approach to Rating US and Canadian Conduit/ Fusion CMBS" published in July 2017, "Moody's Approach to Rating Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower CMBS" published in July 2017, and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only (IO) Securities" published in February 2019. The methodologies used in rating Freddie Mac Structured Pass-Through Certificates (SPCs), Series K-714 guaranteed interest-only classes were "Rating Transactions Based on the Credit Substitution Approach: Letter of Credit-backed, Insured and Guaranteed Debts" published in May 2017, "Moody's Approach to Rating Repackaged Securities" published in March 2019, and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only (IO) Securities" published in February 2019. The methodologies used in rating Freddie Mac Structured Pass-Through Certificates (SPCs), Series K-714 underlying interest-only classes were "Moody's Approach to Rating Repackaged Securities" published in March 2019 and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only (IO) Securities" published in February 2019. Please see the list of ratings at the top of this announcement to identify which classes are interest-only (indicated by the *). Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies. DEAL PERFORMANCE As of the February 25, 2020 distribution date, the transaction's aggregate certificate balance has decreased by 15.8% to $1.06 billion from $1.26 billion at securitization. The certificates are collateralized by 70 mortgage loans ranging in size from less than 1% to 5.2% of the pool, with the top ten loans (excluding defeasance) constituting 21.8% of the pool. Forty-two loans, constituting 66.3% of the pool, have defeased and are secured by US government securities. Moody's uses a variation of Herf to measure the diversity of loan sizes, where a higher number represents greater diversity. Loan concentration has an important bearing on potential rating volatility, including the risk of multiple notch downgrades under adverse circumstances. The credit neutral Herf score is 40. The pool has a Herf of 16, compared to 29 at Moody's last review. Three loans, constituting 2.4% of the pool, are on the master servicer's watchlist. The watchlist includes loans that meet certain portfolio review guidelines established as part of the CRE Finance Council (CREFC) monthly reporting package. As part of Moody's ongoing monitoring of a transaction, the agency reviews the watchlist to assess which loans have material issues that could affect performance. No loans have been liquidated from the pool and no loans are currently in special servicing. Moody's received full year 2018 operating results for 100% of the pool, and full or partial year 2019 operating results for 100% of the pool (excluding specially serviced and defeased loans). Moody's weighted average conduit LTV is 91%, compared to 97% at Moody's last review. Moody's conduit component excludes loans with structured credit assessments, defeased and CTL loans, and specially serviced and troubled loans. Moody's net cash flow (NCF) reflects a weighted average haircut of 13.1% to the most recently available net operating income (NOI). Moody's value reflects a weighted average capitalization rate of 8.9%. Moody's actual and stressed conduit DSCRs are 1.88X and 1.19X, respectively, compared to 1.64X and 1.06X at the last review. Moody's actual DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and the loan's actual debt service. Moody's stressed DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and an 8.75% stress rate the agency applied to the loan balance. The top three conduit loans represent 10.3% of the pool balance. The largest loan is the Fairfield Crossing Loan ($54.6 million -- 5.2% of the pool), which is secured by a 493-unit garden style apartment complex located in Falls Church, Virginia, approximately 13 miles west of the Washington D.C. central business district (CBD). The property consists of 45, three-story garden-style buildings developed in 1964 and was renovated multiple times between 1991 and 2015. As of September 2019, the property was 96% occupied compared to 95% in 2018 and 90% at securitization. The loan has amortized 11.4% since securitization and property performance has improved since securitization. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 96% and 1.02X, respectively, compared to 98% and 0.99X at the last review. The second largest loan is the Stewarts Ferry Loan ($28.5 million -- 2.7% of the pool), which is secured by a 614-unit garden- and townhouse-styled apartment complex located in Nashville, Tennessee, approximately 11 miles southeast of the Nashville CBD. The property was built in 1984 through 1986. Common area amenities include four swimming pools, four tennis courts, a sand volleyball court, and barbeque and picnic areas. As of October 2019, the property was 96% occupied compared to 94% in 2018 and 97% at securitization. The property net operating income (NOI) has continued to improve since securitization due to higher rental revenues. The loan is interest-only through its entire term and Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 60% and 1.71X, respectively, compared to 62% and 1.66X at the last review. The third largest loan is the Ten 20 Loan ($26.2 million -- 2.5% of the pool), which is secured by a Class A, 129-unit, 20-story apartment complex and approximately 12,500 SF of commercial/retail space located in Bellevue, Washington. The property was developed in 2009 and located approximately one mile north of the Bellevue CBD. Common area amenities include a concierge, lounge, coffee bar and fitness center. As of September 2019, the property was 97% occupied, compared to 96% in 2018 and 98% at securitization. After an initial two-year IO period, the loan has amortized 8.2% since securitization. The property's NOI has continued to improve since securitization due to higher rental revenues. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 69% and 1.35X, respectively, compared to 87% and 1.07X at the last review. REGULATORY DISCLOSURES For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions of the disclosure form. The analysis for REMIC Trust includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement, loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected loss for each rated instrument. In rating SPC Trust Moody's did not use any models, or loss or cash flow analysis, in its analysis. Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis. For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com. For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity. CREDIT RATINGS ISSUED BY MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE, INC. AND/OR ITS CREDIT RATINGS AFFILIATES ARE MOODY'S CURRENT OPINIONS OF THE RELATIVE FUTURE CREDIT RISK OF ENTITIES, CREDIT COMMITMENTS, OR DEBT OR DEBT-LIKE SECURITIES, AND MATERIALS, PRODUCTS, SERVICES AND INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY MOODY'S (COLLECTIVELY, "PUBLICATIONS") MAY INCLUDE SUCH CURRENT OPINIONS. MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE DEFINES CREDIT RISK AS THE RISK THAT AN ENTITY MAY NOT MEET ITS CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS AS THEY COME DUE AND ANY ESTIMATED FINANCIAL LOSS IN THE EVENT OF DEFAULT OR IMPAIRMENT. SEE MOODY'S RATING SYMBOLS AND DEFINITIONS PUBLICATION FOR INFORMATION ON THE TYPES OF CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS ADDRESSED BY MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE CREDIT RATINGS. CREDIT RATINGS DO NOT ADDRESS ANY OTHER RISK, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: LIQUIDITY RISK, MARKET VALUE RISK, OR PRICE VOLATILITY. CREDIT RATINGS, NON-CREDIT ASSESSMENTS ("ASSESSMENTS"), AND OTHER OPINIONS INCLUDED IN MOODY'S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT STATEMENTS OF CURRENT OR HISTORICAL FACT. MOODY'S PUBLICATIONS MAY ALSO INCLUDE QUANTITATIVE MODEL-BASED ESTIMATES OF CREDIT RISK AND RELATED OPINIONS OR COMMENTARY PUBLISHED BY MOODY'S ANALYTICS, INC. AND/OR ITS AFFILIATES. MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT CONSTITUTE OR PROVIDE INVESTMENT OR FINANCIAL ADVICE, AND MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT AND DO NOT PROVIDE RECOMMENDATIONS TO PURCHASE, SELL, OR HOLD PARTICULAR SECURITIES. MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT COMMENT ON THE SUITABILITY OF AN INVESTMENT FOR ANY PARTICULAR INVESTOR. MOODY'S ISSUES ITS CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS AND OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLISHES ITS PUBLICATIONS WITH THE EXPECTATION AND UNDERSTANDING THAT EACH INVESTOR WILL, WITH DUE CARE, MAKE ITS OWN STUDY AND EVALUATION OF EACH SECURITY THAT IS UNDER CONSIDERATION FOR PURCHASE, HOLDING, OR SALE.



MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS, AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY RETAIL INVESTORS AND IT WOULD BE RECKLESS AND INAPPROPRIATE FOR RETAIL INVESTORS TO USE MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS OR PUBLICATIONS WHEN MAKING AN INVESTMENT DECISION. IF IN DOUBT YOU SHOULD CONTACT YOUR FINANCIAL OR OTHER PROFESSIONAL ADVISER.



ALL INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS PROTECTED BY LAW, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, COPYRIGHT LAW, AND NONE OF SUCH INFORMATION MAY BE COPIED OR OTHERWISE REPRODUCED, REPACKAGED, FURTHER TRANSMITTED, TRANSFERRED, DISSEMINATED, REDISTRIBUTED OR RESOLD, OR STORED FOR SUBSEQUENT USE FOR ANY SUCH PURPOSE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN ANY FORM OR MANNER OR BY ANY MEANS WHATSOEVER, BY ANY PERSON WITHOUT MOODY'S PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT.



MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY ANY PERSON AS A BENCHMARK AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED FOR REGULATORY PURPOSES AND MUST NOT BE USED IN ANY WAY THAT COULD RESULT IN THEM BEING CONSIDERED A BENCHMARK.



All information contained herein is obtained by MOODY'S from sources believed by it to be accurate and reliable. Because of the possibility of human or mechanical error as well as other factors, however, all information contained herein is provided "AS IS" without warranty of any kind. MOODY'S adopts all necessary measures so that the information it uses in assigning a credit rating is of sufficient quality and from sources MOODY'S considers to be reliable including, when appropriate, independent third-party sources. However, MOODY'S is not an auditor and cannot in every instance independently verify or validate information received in the rating process or in preparing its Publications.



To the extent permitted by law, MOODY'S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability to any person or entity for any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information, even if MOODY'S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers is advised in advance of the possibility of such losses or damages, including but not limited to: (a) any loss of present or prospective profits or (b) any loss or damage arising where the relevant financial instrument is not the subject of a particular credit rating assigned by MOODY'S.



To the extent permitted by law, MOODY'S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for any direct or compensatory losses or damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud, willful misconduct or any other type of liability that, for the avoidance of doubt, by law cannot be excluded) on the part of, or any contingency within or beyond the control of, MOODY'S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information.



NO WARRANTY, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, AS TO THE ACCURACY, TIMELINESS, COMPLETENESS, MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR ANY PARTICULAR PURPOSE OF ANY CREDIT RATING, ASSESSMENT, OTHER OPINION OR INFORMATION IS GIVEN OR MADE BY MOODY'S IN ANY FORM OR MANNER WHATSOEVER.



Moody's Investors Service, Inc., a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Corporation ("MCO"), hereby discloses that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by Moody's Investors Service, Inc. have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to Moody's Investors Service, Inc. for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from $1,000 to approximately $2,700,000. MCO and Moody's investors Service also maintain policies and procedures to address the independence of Moody's Investors Service credit ratings and credit rating processes. Information regarding certain affiliations that may exist between directors of MCO and rated entities, and between entities who hold credit ratings from Moody's Investors Service and have also publicly reported to the SEC an ownership interest in MCO of more than 5%, is posted annually at



Additional terms for Australia only: Any publication into Australia of this document is pursuant to the Australian Financial Services License of MOODY'S affiliate, Moody's Investors Service Pty Limited ABN 61 003 399 657AFSL 336969 and/or Moody's Analytics Australia Pty Ltd ABN 94 105 136 972 AFSL 383569 (as applicable). This document is intended to be provided only to "wholesale clients" within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. By continuing to access this document from within Australia, you represent to MOODY'S that you are, or are accessing the document as a representative of, a "wholesale client" and that neither you nor the entity you represent will directly or indirectly disseminate this document or its contents to "retail clients" within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. MOODY'S credit rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a debt obligation of the issuer, not on the equity securities of the issuer or any form of security that is available to retail investors.



Additional terms for Japan only: Moody's Japan K.K. ("MJKK") is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Group Japan G.K., which is wholly-owned by Moody's Overseas Holdings Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of MCO. Moody's SF Japan K.K. ("MSFJ") is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of MJKK. MSFJ is not a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization ("NRSRO"). Therefore, credit ratings assigned by MSFJ are Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings. Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings are assigned by an entity that is not a NRSRO and, consequently, the rated obligation will not qualify for certain types of treatment under U.S. laws. MJKK and MSFJ are credit rating agencies registered with the Japan Financial Services Agency and their registration numbers are FSA Commissioner (Ratings) No. 2 and 3 respectively.



MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) hereby disclose that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from JPY125,000 to approximately JPY250,000,000.



MJKK and MSFJ also maintain policies and procedures to address Japanese regulatory requirements.



