Moody's upgrades one and affirms nine classes of CFCRE 2011-C2

Approximately $312 million of structured securities affected
New York, January 28, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
upgraded the rating on one class and affirmed the ratings on nine classes
in CFCRE Commercial Mortgage Trust 2011-C2, Commercial Mortgage
Pass-Through Certificates Series 2011-C2, as follows:
Cl. A-4, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Mar
18, 2019 Affirmed Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-J, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Mar
18, 2019 Affirmed Aaa (sf)
Cl. B, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Mar 18,
2019 Affirmed Aaa (sf)
Cl. C, Upgraded to Aa2 (sf); previously on Mar 18,
2019 Affirmed Aa3 (sf)
Cl. D, Affirmed A2 (sf); previously on Mar 18,
2019 Affirmed A2 (sf)
Cl. E, Affirmed Baa3 (sf); previously on Mar 18,
2019 Affirmed Baa3 (sf)
Cl. F, Affirmed Ba2 (sf); previously on Mar 18,
2019 Affirmed Ba2 (sf)
Cl. G, Affirmed B2 (sf); previously on Mar 18,
2019 Affirmed B2 (sf)
Cl. X-A*, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on
Mar 18, 2019 Affirmed Aaa (sf)
Cl. X-B*, Affirmed B1 (sf); previously on
Mar 18, 2019 Affirmed B1 (sf)
* Reflects interest-only classes
RATINGS RATIONALE
The rating on one P&I class was upgraded due to an increase in credit
support resulting from loan paydowns and amortization, as well as
an increase in defeasance. The deal has paid down 7% since
Moody's last review and defeasance increased to 37% of the
pool from 11% at last review.
The ratings on seven P&I classes were affirmed because the transaction's
key metrics, including Moody's loan-to-value (LTV)
ratio, Moody's stressed debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) and the
transaction's Herfindahl Index (Herf), are within acceptable
ranges.
The ratings on the IO classes were affirmed based on the credit quality
of their referenced classes.
Moody's rating action reflects a base expected loss of 3.4%
of the current pooled balance, compared to 4.2% at
Moody's last review. Moody's base expected loss plus realized
losses is now 1.8% of the original pooled balance,
compared to 2.0% at the last review. Moody's
provides a current list of base expected losses for conduit and fusion
CMBS transactions on moodys.com at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_SF215255.
FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:
The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking
view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance
that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's
credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected.
Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant
amount of loan paydowns or amortization, an increase in the pool's
share of defeasance or an improvement in pool performance.
Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline
in the performance of the pool, loan concentration, an increase
in realized and expected losses from specially serviced and troubled loans
or interest shortfalls.
METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION
The methodologies used in rating all classes except interest-only
classes were "Approach to Rating US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion CMBS"
published in July 2017 and "Moody's Approach to Rating Large
Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower CMBS" published in July 2017.
The methodologies used in rating interest-only classes were "Approach
to Rating US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion CMBS" published in July 2017,
"Moody's Approach to Rating Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower
CMBS" published in July 2017 and "Moody's Approach to
Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only (IO) Securities"
published in February 2019. Please see the list of ratings at the
top of this announcement to identify which classes are interest-only
(indicated by the *). Please see the Rating Methodologies page
on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.
DEAL PERFORMANCE
As of the January 17, 2020 distribution date, the transaction's
aggregate certificate balance has decreased by 56% to $337.2
million from $774.1 million at securitization. The
certificates are collateralized by 29 mortgage loans ranging in size from
less than 1% to 26% of the pool, with the top ten
loans (excluding defeasance) constituting 54% of the pool.
Twelve loans, constituting 37% of the pool, have defeased
and are secured by US government securities.
Moody's uses a variation of Herf to measure the diversity of loan
sizes, where a higher number represents greater diversity.
Loan concentration has an important bearing on potential rating volatility,
including the risk of multiple notch downgrades under adverse circumstances.
The credit neutral Herf score is 40. The pool has a Herf of 5,
compared to 9 at Moody's last review.
Five loans, constituting 10% of the pool, are on the
master servicer's watchlist. The watchlist includes loans
that meet certain portfolio review guidelines established as part of the
CRE Finance Council (CREFC) monthly reporting package. As part
of Moody's ongoing monitoring of a transaction, the agency
reviews the watchlist to assess which loans have material issues that
could affect performance.
Three loans have been liquidated from the pool, resulting in an
aggregate realized loss of $2.2 million (for an average
loss severity of 12%). There are no loans currently in special
servicing.
Moody's has assumed a high default probability for two poorly performing
loans, constituting 8% of the pool, and has estimated
an aggregate loss of $10.4 million (a 39% expected
loss on average) from these troubled loans. The largest troubled
loan is secured by a regional mall in Hanford, California which
is discussed further below. The second troubled loan is secured
by a mixed use (retail/multifamily) property in Dearborn, Michigan
which is experiencing low DSCR as a result of a decline in occupancy since
securitization.
Moody's received full year 2018 operating results, and full or partial
year 2019 operating results for 95% of the pool (excluding specially
serviced and defeased loans). Moody's weighted average conduit
LTV is 84%, compared to 78% at Moody's last
review. Moody's conduit component excludes loans with structured
credit assessments, defeased and CTL loans, and specially
serviced and troubled loans. Moody's net cash flow (NCF)
reflects a weighted average haircut of 20% to the most recently
available net operating income (NOI). Moody's value reflects
a weighted average capitalization rate of 9.9%.
Moody's actual and stressed conduit DSCRs are 1.50X and 1.33X,
respectively, compared to 1.58X and 1.40X at the last
review. Moody's actual DSCR is based on Moody's NCF
and the loan's actual debt service. Moody's stressed
DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and a 9.25% stress rate
the agency applied to the loan balance.
The top three conduit loans represent 38% of the pool balance.
The largest loan is the RiverTown Crossings Mall Loan ($86.4
million -- 25.6% of the pool), which
represents a pari-passu portion of a $134.9 million
senior mortgage loan. The loan is secured by a 635,769 square
foot (SF) portion of a 1.2 million SF regional mall located in
Grandville, Michigan. The property was built in 2000 and
is anchored by Macy's, Sears, Kohl's, J.C.
Penney, Dick's Sporting Goods and Celebration Cinemas. The
property contains one vacant anchor space (150,081 SF), a
former Younkers that vacated in 2018 as a result of Bon-Ton's bankruptcy.
Only Dick's and Celebration Cinemas are part of the collateral.
As of March 2019, the inline space was 87% leased,
compared to 91% at the last review. The property's
2018 net operating income was 18% above underwritten levels,
however, it has declined 6% from year-end 2016.
The loan sponsor, Brookfield Properties, purchased the vacant
anchor box (former Younkers) for $4.4 million in 2019.
The loan has amortized approximately 13% since securitization.
While the property benefits from stable performance and high in-place
DSCR (NOI DSCR was 2.07X in 2018), the loan matures in June
2021 and regional malls may face higher refinancing risk as compared to
other major property types. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 83%
and 1.34X, respectively, compared to 76% and
1.39X at the last review.
The second largest loan is the Hanford Mall Loan ($22.8
million -- 6.8% of the pool), which
is secured by a 331,080 SF portion within a 488,833 SF enclosed
regional mall located in Hanford, California. At securitization
the mall was anchored by Sears, J.C. Penney,
Forever 21 (non-collateral), and Kohl's (non-collateral).
However, Forever 21 vacated in 2016 and Sears vacated in 2018.
As of September 2019, the collateral space was 92% leased,
however, excluding Sears the collateral occupancy would be 65%.
The former Forever 21 box (non-collateral) is reportedly being
renovated by its owner, who is dividing the former 80,000
SF space into four tenant spots. The new tenants would include
a new trampoline gym, Urban Air, a new 10,000 SF Boot
Barn, and an additional 20,000 SF tenant. The property
is located in a tertiary market and performance has declined since securitization
as a result of lower rental revenues. The loan has amortized 10.5%
since securitization and matures in December 2021. Due to the decline
in the collateral's performance and loan DSCR, Moody's has
identified this as a troubled loan.
The third largest loan is the Marketplace at Santee Loan ($19.8
million -- 5.9% of the pool), which is secured
by a 71,000 SF retail property located in Santee, California.
The property was built in 2008 and is 100% leased as of September
2019, unchanged from 2018 and compared to 90% at securitization.
The largest tenant, Sprouts farmers market, represents 41%
of the NRA. The property is located in a busy retail corridor and
is surrounded by several shadow anchors. The loan has amortized
12.8% since securitization and Moody's LTV and stressed
DSCR are 100% and 0.97X, respectively, compared
to 102% and 0.95X at the last review.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity
analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity
to Assumptions of the disclosure form.
The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and
performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected
collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a
second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash
flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement,
loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected
loss for each rated instrument.
Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
