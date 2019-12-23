Moody's upgrades one and affirms nine classes of GSMS 2012-GCJ9

Approximately $1.0 billion of structured securities affected
New York, December 23, 2019 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
upgraded the rating on one class and affirmed the ratings on nine classes
in GS Mortgage Securities Trust 2012-GCJ9, Commercial Mortgage
Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2012-GCJ9 as follows:
Cl. A-3, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Jun
19, 2018 Affirmed Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-AB, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Jun
19, 2018 Affirmed Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-S, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Jun
19, 2018 Affirmed Aaa (sf)
Cl. B, Upgraded to Aa2 (sf); previously on Jun 19,
2018 Affirmed Aa3 (sf)
Cl. C, Affirmed A3 (sf); previously on Jun 19,
2018 Affirmed A3 (sf)
Cl. D, Affirmed Baa3 (sf); previously on Jun 19,
2018 Affirmed Baa3 (sf)
Cl. E, Affirmed Ba2 (sf); previously on Jun 19,
2018 Affirmed Ba2 (sf)
Cl. F, Affirmed B2 (sf); previously on Jun 19,
2018 Affirmed B2 (sf)
Cl. X-A*, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on
Jun 19, 2018 Affirmed Aaa (sf)
Cl. X-B*, Affirmed B1 (sf); previously on
Jun 19, 2018 Affirmed B1 (sf)
* Reflects Interest Only Classes
RATINGS RATIONALE
The ratings on seven principal and interest (P&I) classes were affirmed
because the transaction's key metrics, including Moody's loan-to-value
(LTV) ratio, Moody's stressed debt service coverage ratio (DSCR)
and the transaction's Herfindahl Index (Herf), are within
acceptable ranges.
The rating on the P&I class, Cl. B, was upgraded
based primarily on an increase in credit support resulting from loan paydowns
and amortization as well as the significant increase in defeasance.
The deal has paid down 24% since securitization and defeasance
now represents 22% of the current pool balance.
The ratings on the interest only (IO) classes were affirmed based on the
credit quality of their referenced classes.
Moody's rating action reflects a base expected loss of 2.5%
of the current pooled balance, compared to 4.3% at
Moody's last review. Moody's base expected loss plus realized
losses is now 2.8% of the original pooled balance,
compared to 3.6% at the last review. Moody's
provides a current list of base expected losses for conduit and fusion
CMBS transactions on moodys.com at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_SF215255.
FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:
The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking
view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance
that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's
credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected.
Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant
amount of loan paydowns or amortization, an increase in the pool's
share of defeasance or an improvement in pool performance.
Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline
in the performance of the pool, loan concentration, an increase
in realized and expected losses from specially serviced and troubled loans
or interest shortfalls.
METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION
The methodologies used in rating all classes except interest-only
classes were "Approach to Rating US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion
CMBS" published in July 2017 and "Moody's Approach to
Rating Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower CMBS" published
in July 2017. The methodologies used in rating interest-only
classes were "Approach to Rating US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion
CMBS" published in July 2017, "Moody's Approach
to Rating Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower CMBS" published
in July 2017 and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance
Interest-Only (IO) Securities" published in February 2019.
Please see the list of ratings at the top of this announcement to identify
which classes are interest-only (indicated by the *).
Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of these methodologies.
DEAL PERFORMANCE
As of the December 2019 distribution date, the transaction's aggregate
certificate balance has decreased by 24% to $1.05
billion from $1.39 billion at securitization. The
certificates are collateralized by 64 mortgage loans ranging in size from
less than 1% to 13% of the pool, with the top ten
loans (excluding defeasance) constituting 55% of the pool.
Moody's uses a variation of Herf to measure the diversity of loan
sizes, where a higher number represents greater diversity.
Loan concentration has an important bearing on potential rating volatility,
including the risk of multiple notch downgrades under adverse circumstances.
The credit neutral Herf score is 40. The pool has a Herf of 13,
compared to 18 at Moody's last review.
Twelve loans, constituting 34% of the pool, are on
the master servicer's watchlist. The watchlist includes loans
that meet certain portfolio review guidelines established as part of the
CRE Finance Council (CREFC) monthly reporting package. As part
of Moody's ongoing monitoring of a transaction, the agency
reviews the watchlist to assess which loans have material issues that
could affect performance.
Four loans have been liquidated from the pool, resulting in an aggregate
realized loss of $12.8 million (for an average loss severity
of 61%). One loan, Residence Inn -- Buffalo ($5.6
million -- 0.5% of the pool), is currently in
special servicing. The loan is secured by a 112-unit extended
stay lodging property located in Buffalo, NY. Loan transferred
to special servicing in June 2019 for a borrower declared imminent default.
Moody's estimates a moderate loss for the specially serviced loan.
Moody's received full year 2018 operating results for 98% of the
pool, and partial year 2019 operating results for 100% of
the pool (excluding specially serviced and defeased loans). Moody's
weighted average conduit LTV is 97%, compared to 96%
at Moody's last review. Moody's conduit component excludes
loans with structured credit assessments, defeased and CTL loans,
and specially serviced and troubled loans. Moody's net cash
flow (NCF) reflects a weighted average haircut of 11% to the most
recently available net operating income (NOI). Moody's value
reflects a weighted average capitalization rate of 9.3%.
Moody's actual and stressed conduit DSCRs are 1.53X and 1.09X,
respectively, compared to 1.65X and 1.11X at the last
review. Moody's actual DSCR is based on Moody's NCF
and the loan's actual debt service. Moody's stressed
DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and a 9.25% stress rate
the agency applied to the loan balance.
The top three conduit loans represent 32% of the pool balance.
The largest loan is the Bristol Portfolio loan ($140 million --
13.3% of the pool), which is secured by two multifamily
properties located at 200 East 65th Street and 336 East 71st Street in
New York City. The property on 200 East 65th Street, also
known as Bristol Plaza, contains 297 residential condominiums,
medical office and retail space, of which 173 condominium units
and the commercial space serve as collateral for the loan. The
property at 336 East 71st Street is a 30-unit apartment building
built in 1910. As of September 2019, the portfolio was 88%
occupied, compared to 97% as of December 2018. The
loan is interest only for the full term. Moody's current LTV and
stressed DSCR are 82% and 1.04X, respectively,
the same as at the last review.
The second largest loan is the Pinnacle I loan ($124.3 million
-- 11.8% of the pool), which is secured
by a Class A, six-story, 393,000 square foot
(SF) office building that includes a four-level sub-grade
parking garage located in Burbank, California. In February
2019, the largest tenant Warner Music Group (195,166 SF,
50% of the net rentable area (NRA); lease expiration December
2019) announced that it is moving to a building located in Downtown Los
Angeles. The borrower has entered into three lease agreements commencing
2020 for a combined 218,479 SF. The leases will back-fill
the space currently occupied by Warner Music Group in its entirety.
As per the June 2019 rent roll, the property was 96% leased,
compared to 97% leased as of December 2018 and December 2017.
Moody's current LTV and stressed DSCR are 109% and 0.94X,
respectively, compared to 112% and 0.92X at the last
review.
The third largest loan is the Jamaica Center loan ($70.4
million -- 6.7% of the pool), which
is secured by a leasehold interest in a 3-story mixed-use
complex containing 215,806 SF located in Jamaica Queens, New
York. The improvements were constructed in 2002 and contain 95,295
SF of retail space, 83,000 SF of theater space, and
37,511 SF of office space. In addition, there is a
two-level, below grade parking garage providing 375 parking
spaces. As per the June 2019 rent roll the property was 80%
leased, compared to 77% leased as of December 2018 and 88%
leased as of December 2017. The loan benefits from amortization
and has amortized 13% since securitization. Moody's LTV
and stressed DSCR are 97% and 0.99X, respectively,
compared to 96% and 1.00X at the last review.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity
analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity
to Assumptions of the disclosure form.
The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and
performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected
collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a
second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash
flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement,
loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected
loss for each rated instrument.
Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security, this announcement provides certain regulatory
disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or
note of the same series, category/class of debt, security
or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively
from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices.
For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides
certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action
on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating
action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support
provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Kevin Li
Analyst
Structured Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Romina Padhi
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Structured Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653