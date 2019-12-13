Moody's upgrades one and affirms three classes of COMM 2007-C9

Approximately $41 million of structured securities affected
New York, December 13, 2019 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
upgraded the ratings on one class and affirmed the ratings on three classes
in COMM 2007-C9 Mortgage Trust, Commercial Mortgage Pass-Through
Certificates, Series 2007-C9:
Cl. K, Upgraded to B2 (sf); previously on Sep 27,
2018 Upgraded to Caa1 (sf)
Cl. L, Affirmed C (sf); previously on Sep 27,
2018 Affirmed C (sf)
Cl. M, Affirmed C (sf); previously on Sep 27,
2018 Affirmed C (sf)
Cl. XS*, Affirmed C (sf); previously on Sep 27,
2018 Affirmed C (sf)
* Reflects Interest Only classes
RATINGS RATIONALE
The rating on the principal and interest (P&I) Class K was upgraded
based primarily on an increase in credit support resulting from loan paydowns
and amortization. The deal has paid down 40% since Moody's
last review and nearly 99% since securitization.
The ratings on two P&I classes, Class L and Class M, were
affirmed because the ratings are consistent with Moody's expected
losses. Class M has already experienced a 9% realized loss
as a result of previously liquidated loans.
The rating on the interest only (IO) class was affirmed based on the credit
quality of the referenced classes.
Moody's rating action reflects a base expected loss of 36.9%
of the current pooled balance, compared to 29.2% at
Moody's last review. Moody's base expected loss plus realized losses
is now 3.2% of the original pooled balance, the same
as the last review. Moody's provides a current list of base expected
losses for conduit and fusion CMBS transactions on moodys.com at
http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_SF215255.
FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:
The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking
view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance
that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's
credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected.
Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant
amount of loan paydowns or amortization or an improvement in pool performance.
Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline
in the performance of the pool, an increase in realized and expected
losses from specially serviced and troubled loans or interest shortfalls.
METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION
The principal methodology used in rating all classes except interest-only
classes was "Moody's Approach to Rating Large Loan and Single Asset/Single
Borrower CMBS" published in July 2017. The methodologies
used in rating interest-only classes were "Moody's Approach
to Rating Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower CMBS" published
in July 2017 and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance
Interest-Only (IO) Securities" published in February 2019.
Please see the list of ratings at the top of this announcement to identify
which classes are interest-only (indicated by the *).
Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of these methodologies.
Moody's analysis also incorporated a loss and recovery approach in rating
the P&I classes in this deal since 78% of the pool is in special
servicing, and one loan, 22% of the pool, was
identified as a troubled loan. In this approach, Moody's
determines a probability of default for each specially serviced loan and
troubled loan and estimates a loss given default based on a review of
broker's opinions of value (if available), other information from
the special servicer, available market data and Moody's internal
data. The loss given default for each loan also takes into consideration
repayment of servicer advances to date, estimated future advances
and closing costs. Translating the probability of default and loss
given default into an expected loss estimate, Moody's then applies
the aggregate loss from specially serviced to the most junior classes
and the recovery as a pay down of principal to the most senior classes.
DEAL PERFORMANCE
As of the November 12, 2019 distribution date, the transaction's
aggregate certificate balance has decreased by 99% to $40.9
million from $2.89 billion at securitization. The
certificates are collateralized by three mortgage loans and one B -Note
(Hope Note).
One loan, constituting 22% of the pool, is on the master
servicer's watchlist. The watchlist includes loans that meet certain
portfolio review guidelines established as part of the CRE Finance Council
(CREFC) monthly reporting package. As part of Moody's ongoing monitoring
of a transaction, the agency reviews the watchlist to assess which
loans have material issues that could affect performance.
Twenty loans have been liquidated from the pool, contributing to
an aggregate realized loss of $77 million (for an average loss
severity of 22%). Two loans and one B-Note,
constituting 78% of the pool, are currently in special servicing.
The largest specially serviced loan is the Grants Pass Shopping Center
-- A note Loan ($19.9 million -- 48.7%
of the pool), which is secured by a 279,000 square foot (SF)
community shopping center in Grants Pass, Oregon. The loan
was first transferred to special servicing in 2011 and was modified and
bifurcated into a $20 million A-Note and a $4.9
million B-Note. The loan was subsequently transferred back
to the master servicer, however, it returned to special servicing
in April 2017. As of December 2018, the property was 72%
leased compared to 81% in December 2017. Recently,
TJ Maxx has announced that they will be moving into the prior JC Penney
location (8% of the net rentable area (NRA)). The special
servicer has filed foreclosure in November 2019 and will continue to dual
track the foreclosure proceedings with any workout alternatives.
The second specially serviced loan is The Western Plaza Loan ($6.9
million -- 17.0% of the pool), which is secured
by a 68,400 SF retail center located in Jacksonville, North
Carolina. The loan was transferred to special servicing in June
2017 due to maturity default. The largest tenant Office Max (23,400
SF) and one other tenant vacated the property. The property is
shadow-anchored by a 200,000 SF Walmart store. The
borrower was unable to refinance the loan due to declining performance.
As of December 2018, the property was 63% leased.
The loan has been declared non-recoverable by the master servicer.
The special servicer will continue to dual track the foreclosure process
while discussing workout alternatives.
The largest non-specially serviced loan is the 1130 Rainier Avenue
South Loan ($9.1 million -- 22.2% of
the pool), which is secured by a 62,000 SF office building
in Seattle, Washington. The occupancy decreased as a result
of Darigold. Inc. (100% of NRA) vacating the property
at its lease expiration in May 2017. The property is currently
34% occupied by the tenant Gray and Osborne (21,400 SF) since
June 2018, and there is further leasing momentum at the property.
As of June 2019, the DSCR was 0.25X due to low occupancy.
The loan is on the servicer's watchlist and due to the low occupancy and
DSCR. Moody's has identified this as a troubled loan.
Moody's has assumed a high default probability for all remining loans
in the pool and has estimated an aggregate loss of $15.1
million (a 37% expected loss on average).
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity
analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity
to Assumptions of the disclosure form.
The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and
performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected
collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a
second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash
flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement,
loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected
loss for each rated instrument.
Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Dariusz Surmacz
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Structured Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Romina Padhi
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Structured Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653