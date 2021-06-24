Moody's upgrades one and affirms three classes of MSC 2006-Top21

Approximately $36.5 million of structured securities affected

New York, June 24, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has upgraded the rating on one class and affirmed the ratings on three classes in Morgan Stanley Capital I Trust 2006-TOP21, Commercial Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2006-TOP21:

Cl. B, Upgraded to Baa1 (sf); previously on Sep 11, 2019 Affirmed Ba1 (sf)

Cl. C, Affirmed Caa2 (sf); previously on Sep 11, 2019 Downgraded to Caa2 (sf)

Cl. D, Affirmed C (sf); previously on Sep 11, 2019 Affirmed C (sf)

Cl. X*, Affirmed C (sf); previously on Sep 11, 2019 Affirmed C (sf)

* Reflects interest-only classes

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating on Cl. B was upgraded due to an increase in defeasance and principal paydowns from loan payoffs and amortization. The deal's certificate balance has decreased by 97% since securitization and defeasance now represents 43% of the pool.

The ratings on two P&I classes were affirmed because the ratings are consistent with Moody's expected loss plus realized losses. Cl. D has already experienced an 85% realized loss as a result of previously liquidated loans.

The rating on the IO class was affirmed based on the credit quality of the referenced classes.

Moody's does not anticipate losses from the remaining collateral in the current environment. However, over the remaining life of the transaction, losses may emerge from macro stresses to the environment and changes in collateral performance. Our ratings reflect the potential for future losses under varying levels of stress.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:

The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected.

Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant amount of loan paydowns or amortization, an increase in the pool's share of defeasance or an improvement in pool performance.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline in the performance of the pool, an increase in realized and expected losses from specially serviced and troubled loans or interest shortfalls.

METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION

The principal methodology used in rating all classes except interest-only classes was "Moody's Approach to Rating Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower CMBS" published in September 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1190579. The methodologies used in rating interest-only classes were "Moody's Approach to Rating Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower CMBS" published in September 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1190579 and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only (IO) Securities" published in February 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1111179. Please see the list of ratings at the top of this announcement to identify which classes are interest-only (indicated by the *). Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

DEAL PERFORMANCE

As of the June 12, 2021 distribution date, the transaction's aggregate certificate balance has decreased by 97% to $36.5 million from $1.4 billion at securitization. The certificates are collateralized by six mortgage loans ranging in size from less than 1% to 50% of the pool. Two loans, constituting 43% of the pool, have defeased and are secured by US government securities.

Moody's uses a variation of Herf to measure the diversity of loan sizes, where a higher number represents greater diversity. Loan concentration has an important bearing on potential rating volatility, including the risk of multiple notch downgrades under adverse circumstances. The credit neutral Herf score is 40. The pool has a Herf of one, compared to 2 at Moody's last

review.

One loan, constituting 3% of the pool, are on the master servicer's watchlist. The watchlist includes loans that meet certain portfolio review guidelines established as part of the CRE Finance Council (CREFC) monthly reporting package. As part of Moody's ongoing monitoring of a transaction, the agency reviews the watchlist to assess which loans have material issues that could affect performance.

Thirteen loans have been liquidated from the pool, contributing to an aggregate realized loss of $96.6 million (for an average loss severity of 74%). No loans are currently in special servicing.

Moody's received full year 2019 and full year 2020 operating results for 100% of the pool (excluding specially serviced and defeased loans).

The top three non-defeased loans represent 56% of the pool balance. The largest loan is the Anthem Health Loan ($18.3 million -- 50.1% of the pool), which is secured by a 234,000 square foot (SF) office building built in 2005 and located in Louisville, Kentucky. The loan had an anticipated repayment date (ARD) in August 2015 with a final maturity date in 2035. The property is 100% leased to Anthem Health with a current lease expiration in August 2025. Moody's incorporated a Lit/Dark analysis to account for the single-tenant exposure. The loan has amortized 31% since securitization and Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 101% and 1.04X, respectively, compared to 110% and 0.95X at the last review.

The second largest loan is the Amberwood Garden Apartments Loan ($1.1 million -- 3.1% of the pool), which is secured by a 72-unit multifamily property located in Hayward, California, approximately 15 miles south of the Oakland CBD. The loan is fully amortizing and has paid down 64% since securitization. The property was 100% occupied as of December 2020, unchanged from the prior year. The loan matures in November 2025 and Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 14% and greater than 4.00X, respectively, compared to 21% and greater than 4.00X at the last review.

The third largest loan is the Tuscan Plaza Loan ($977,309 -- 2.7% of the pool), which is secured by an 18,800 SF retail property located in Clovis, California, approximately 11 miles northeast of downtown Fresno and five miles north of the Fresno Yosemite International Airport. The loan is fully amortizing and has paid down 68% since securitization. The property was 100% leased as of December 2020. The loan matures in July 2025 and Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 23% and greater than 4.00X, respectively, compared to 31% and 3.06X at the last review.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement, loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected loss for each rated instrument.

Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1263068.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Rhett Terrell

Analyst

Structured Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Matthew Halpern

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Structured Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

