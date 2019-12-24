Moody's upgrades one and affirms two classes of JPMCC 2005-LDP2

Approximately $15.3 million of structured securities affected
New York, December 24, 2019 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
upgraded the rating on one class and affirmed the ratings on two classes
in J.P. Morgan Chase Commercial Mortgage Securities Corp.
Series 2005-LDP2 ("JPMCC 2005-LDP2") as follows:
Class G, Upgraded to B1 (sf); previously on February 20,
2019 Upgraded to Caa2 (sf)
Class H, Affirmed C (sf); previously on February 20,
2019 Affirmed C (sf)
Class X-1*, Affirmed C (sf); previously on February
20, 2019 Affirmed C (sf)
* Reflects Interest Only Classes
RATINGS RATIONALE
The rating on Principal & Interest (P&I) Cl. G was upgraded
primarily due to an increase in credit support resulting from loan paydowns
and amortizations as well as an increase in the pool's share of
defeasance. The deal has paid down 73% since Moody's
last review and defeasance increased to 12.9% of the pool
from 1.1% at last review.
The rating of P&I Class H was affirmed because the rating is consistent
with Moody's expected loss plus realized losses. Class H
has already experienced a 74% realized loss as a result of previously
liquidated loans.
The rating of Interest Only (IO) Class X-1 was affirmed based on
the credit quality of its referenced classes.
Moody's rating action reflects a base expected loss of 12.3%
of the current pooled balance, compared to 3.2% at
Moody's last review. Moody's base expected loss plus realized
losses is now 6.8% of the original pooled balance,
unchanged since the last review. Moody's provides a current
list of base expected losses for conduit and fusion CMBS transactions
on moodys.com at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_SF215255.
FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:
The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking
view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance
that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's
credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected.
Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant
amount of loan paydowns or amortization, an increase in the pool's
share of defeasance or an improvement in pool performance.
Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline
in the performance of the pool, loan concentration, an increase
in realized and expected losses from specially serviced and troubled loans
or interest shortfalls.
METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION
The principal methodology used in rating all classes except interest-only
classes was "Moody's Approach to Rating Large Loan and Single Asset/Single
Borrower CMBS" published in July 2017. The methodologies used in
rating interest-only classes were "Moody's Approach to Rating Large
Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower CMBS" published in July 2017 and
"Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only (IO)
Securities" published in February 2019. Please see the list of
ratings at the top of this announcement to identify which classes are
interest-only (indicated by the *). Please see the Rating
Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these
methodologies.
DEAL PERFORMANCE
As of the December 2019 distribution date, the transaction's aggregate
certificate balance has decreased by 99.5% to $15.3
million from $2.98 billion at securitization. The
certificates are collateralized by 13 mortgage loans ranging in size from
less than 1% to 15.5% of the pool. Two loans,
constituting 12.9% of the pool, have defeased and
are secured by US government securities.
Moody's uses a variation of Herf to measure the diversity of loan
sizes, where a higher number represents greater diversity.
Loan concentration has an important bearing on potential rating volatility,
including the risk of multiple notch downgrades under adverse circumstances.
The credit neutral Herf score is 40. The pool has a Herf of 8,
the same as at Moody's last review.
Two loans, constituting 28.6% of the pool, are
on the master servicer's watchlist. The watchlist includes
loans that meet certain portfolio review guidelines established as part
of the CRE Finance Council (CREFC) monthly reporting package. As
part of Moody's ongoing monitoring of a transaction, the agency
reviews the watchlist to assess which loans have material issues that
could affect performance.
Sixty-one loans have been liquidated from the pool with a loss,
contributing to an aggregate realized loss of $200.6 million
(for an average loss severity of 35%). One loan, the
Landmark Retail Portfolio ($1.9 million -- 12.1%
of the pool), is currently in special servicing. The specially
serviced loan was originally secured by three retail centers totaling
78,131 SF. The loan transferred to special servicing in June
2014 due to imminent default. Two of the properties were sold between
2017 and 2018. The loan is now secured by one retail center,
Prestige Plaza, totaling 22,661 SF located and located in
Miamisburg, Ohio. The remaining property was 76% leased
as of August 2018. The asset is currently REO and the special servicer
is working to lease up the property.
Moody's received full year 2018 operating results for 100% of the
pool, and full or partial year 2019 operating results for 59%
of the pool (excluding specially serviced and defeased loans).
Moody's weighted average conduit LTV is 50%, compared
to 70% at Moody's last review. Moody's conduit
component excludes loans with structured credit assessments, defeased
and CTL loans, and specially serviced and troubled loans.
Moody's net cash flow (NCF) reflects a weighted average haircut
of 14% to the most recently available net operating income (NOI).
Moody's value reflects a weighted average capitalization rate of
9.4%.
Moody's actual and stressed conduit DSCRs are 1.19X and 3.78X,
respectively, compared to 1.21X and 1.81X at the last
review. Moody's actual DSCR is based on Moody's NCF
and the loan's actual debt service. Moody's stressed
DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and a 9.25% stress rate
the agency applied to the loan balance.
The top three non-defeased performing loans represent 43.7%
of the pool balance. The largest loan is the Cedar Breaks Retail
Loan ($2.4 million -- 15.5% of the pool),
which is secured by 26,813 SF retail center located in Georgetown,
TX, approximately 34 miles north of Austin, TX. The
retail center was constructed in 2004 and its largest tenant is CVS (52%
of NRA, lease expiration in March 2024). As of March 2019
rent roll, the property was 100% occupied. This loan
has amortized approximately 59% since securitization. Moody's
LTV and stressed DSCR are 44% and 2.34X, respectively.
The second largest loan is the Townparc at Tyler Loan ($2.3
million -- 15.0% of the pool), which is secured
by a 96-unit garden style multifamily community located in Tyler,
TX, approximately 95 miles southeast of Dallas, TX and 98
miles west of Shreveport, LA. The property was constructed
in 2003 and was 95% leased as of October 2019 rent roll.
The loan has amortized approximately 26% since securitization.
Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 72% and 1.35X, respectively.
The third largest loan is The Boulders Center Loan ($2.0
million -- 13.1% of the pool), which is secured
by a 32,000 square foot (SF) retail center, located in Richmond,
VA. The property was constructed in 1972 and includes Aaron's
Rental, WaWa and an auto body shop. As of September 2019
rent roll, the property was 100% leased. The loan
has amortized approximately 41% since securitization. Moody's
LTV and stressed DSCR are 52% and 1.97X, respectively.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity
analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity
to Assumptions of the disclosure form.
The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and
performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected
collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a
second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash
flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement,
loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected
loss for each rated instrument.
Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security, this announcement provides certain regulatory
disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or
note of the same series, category/class of debt, security
or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively
from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices.
For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides
certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action
on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating
action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support
provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Suzanna Sava
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Structured Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Matthew Halpern
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Structured Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653