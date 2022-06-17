Moody's upgrades one asset-backed security and affirms one note issued by RASPRO Trust 2005

New York, June 17, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has upgraded the rating of one security and affirmed the rating of a note issued by RASPRO Trust 2005, an aircraft lease backed ABS ("RASPRO"). The RASPRO securitization is backed by a portfolio of regional jets and turboprops and their related leases. In addition, the rated securities and notes benefit from a liquidity facility and a number of reserve accounts ("the reserve accounts") which will be available for principal repayment at the legal final maturity.

The complete ratings actions are as follows:

Issuer: RASPRO Class G Pass Through Trust 2005-1/RASPRO Trust 2005

Cl. B Nts, Affirmed Aa2 (sf); previously on Apr 1, 2009 Upgraded to Aa2 (sf)

Pref. Equity, Upgraded to Aa2 (sf); previously on Sep 27, 2005 Assigned Aa3 (sf)

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating actions are primarily the result of the deleveraging of both the Class B Notes and the Preferred Equity Amount, as well as the increase in the credit enhancement available from the reserve accounts.

RASPRO has two classes of outstanding rated securities: the Preferred Equity Amount and the subordinate Class B notes. The Class B notes were supported by a guarantee from an affiliate of the Province of Quebec whose policy ended in April 2022. Both of the rated securities benefit from the reserve accounts; however, they are only available to cover specific cash flow shortfalls before the legal final maturity and the full amounts of the reserve accounts will be available at the legal final maturity in 2024. Moody's expects that the majority of the principal repayment on the securities will be from funds available from the reserve accounts at the legal final maturity.

Additionally, Moody's analysis considered the upcoming mezzanine swap payment due in June 2022, which is senior to the Class B principal payment. As a result, it is our expectation, that the Class B notes will most likely not receive any principal payments until maturity, when the reserve accounts will then be used to pay the outstanding balance. The analysis for the Preferred Equity Amount considered the seniority of its payments to both the swap and the Class B notes, in addition to its fixed schedule which does not accelerate and will not enable the Preferred Equity Amount to fully amortize until the legal final maturity.

Further in its analysis, Moody's also considered the following sensitivity scenarios: 1) Varying amounts of funds available to the securities at legal final maturity from the reserve accounts and the liquidity facility, 2) the global macro economic impact that a pro-longed Russia-Ukraine conflict could have on the remaining lessees and assets in the portfolio, 3) additional scenario analysis on aircraft valuations given future uncertainty, and 4) LIBOR stress to account for rising interest rates.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Global Approach to Rating Securities Backed by Aircraft and Associated Leases" published in July 2020 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/67844. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:

Up

Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings on the notes are collateral cash flows that are significantly greater than Moody's initial expectations, including any funds in the reserve accounts.

Down

Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings on the notes are collateral cash flows that are materially below Moody's expectations, including any funds available under the reserve accounts and the liquidity facility or error on the part of transaction parties.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

The analysis relies on a Monte Carlo simulation that generates a large number of collateral loss or cash flow scenarios, which on average meet key metrics Moody's determines based on its assessment of the collateral characteristics. Moody's then evaluates each simulated scenario using model that replicates the relevant structural features and payment allocation rules of the transaction, to derive losses or payments for each rated instrument. The average loss a rated instrument incurs in all of the simulated collateral loss or cash flow scenarios, which Moody's weights based on its assumptions about the likelihood of events in such scenarios actually occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Sean Colter O'Connell

Associate Lead Analyst

Structured Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Inga Smolyar

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Structured Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

