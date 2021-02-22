Moody's upgrades one tranche issued by Weser Funding S.A., Compartment No. 1

Frankfurt am Main, February 22, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today upgraded the rating of Comp.1 Fixed Rate Notes in Weser Funding S.A., Compartment No. 1. The rating action reflects the increased levels of credit enhancement for the affected Notes.

....EUR 310,000,000 (Current outstanding amount 122,327,632.21) Comp.1 Fixed Rate Notes, Upgraded to Aa2 (sf); previously on May 11, 2017 Assigned A2 (sf)

The transaction is a revolving cash securitisation of term loans granted to medium-sized enterprises and smaller corporates predominantly located in Germany and originated by Oldenburgische Landesbank AG ("OLB") (Baa2 / P-2 / A3(cr)) (previously Bremer Kreditbank Aktiengesellschaft ). The revolving period ended in June 2020.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating action is prompted by an increase in credit enhancement for the affected tranche.

The credit enhancement (CE) for Comp.1 Fixed Rate Notes has increased to 43.09% from 22.88% at the transaction closing in May 2017.

Revision of Key Collateral Assumptions:

As part of the rating action, Moody's reassessed its default probability for the portfolio reflecting the collateral performance to date.

The performance of the transaction has continued to be stable since the closing. Total delinquencies and cumulative defaults are zero, with pool factor at 53% in February 2021. Moody's observes that the number of loans has reduced to 70 in February 2021 from 137 in July 2020 resulting from principal collections after the revolving period. This has also led to the enhanced concentration risk; the largest 10 debtor group now represent around 52% of the current portfolio balance. Accordingly Moody's has stressed large concentrations of single obligors in its quantitative analysis.

Moody's increased the default probability assumption to 13.8% from 8.95% at closing date to reflect the portfolio composition based on updated loan by loan information, taking into consideration the current industry concentration among other credit risk factors. Moody's has updated the CoV to 57.6%, which combined with the revised key collateral assumptions, corresponds to a portfolio credit enhancement of 47.5%.

The coronavirus outbreak, the government measures put in place to contain it, and the weak global economic outlook continue to disrupt economies and credit markets across sectors and regions. Our analysis has considered the effect on the performance of corporate assets from the current weak global economic activity and a gradual recovery for the coming months. Although an economic recovery is underway, it is tenuous and its continuation will be closely tied to containment of the virus. As a result, the degree of uncertainty around our forecasts is unusually high.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

Counterparty Exposure

Today's rating action took into consideration the Notes' exposure to relevant counterparties, such as account bank, using the methodology "Moody's Approach to Assessing Counterparty Risks in Structured Finance" published in June 2020. Moody's concluded the rating of the Notes is not constrained by these risks.

Principal Methodology

The principal methodology used in this rating was "Moody's Global Approach to Rating SME Balance Sheet Securitizations" published in May 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1225856. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the rating:

Factors or circumstances that could lead to an upgrade of the rating include (1) performance of the underlying collateral that is better than Moody's expected; (2) an increase in available credit enhancement.

Factors or circumstances that could lead to a downgrade of the rating include (1) an increase in sovereign risk; (2) performance of the underlying collateral that is worse than Moody's expected; (3) deterioration in the Notes' available credit enhancement; and (4) deterioration in the credit quality of the transaction counterparties.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step, Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument. The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario, weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1243406.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

