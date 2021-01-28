Moody's upgrades provisional rating on one class of certificates to be issued by Mello Warehouse Securitization Trust 2021-1

New York, January 28, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has been advised that the
size of the issuance for Mello Warehouse Securitization Trust 2021-1
(the transaction) has increased from $300,000,000 to
$500,000,000 since Moody's initially assigned provisional
ratings to 7 classes of residential mortgage-backed securities
(RMBS) issued by the transaction on January 25, 2021. The
upsizing of the transaction had a positive impact on the Aaa and base
case expected losses due to improvement in diversification of the asset
pool. The updated assumed weighted average coupon of the notes
was also lower than the weighted average coupon used for assigning the
provisional ratings assigned on January 25, 2021. As a result,
Moody's has upgraded the provisional rating previously assigned to class
D from (P)Baa2 (sf) to (P)Baa1 (sf).
The securities in this transaction are backed by a revolving pool of newly
originated first-lien, fixed rate and adjustable rate,
residential mortgage loans which are eligible for purchase by Fannie Mae,
Freddie Mac or in accordance with the criteria of Ginnie Mae for the guarantee
of securities backed by mortgage loans to be pooled in connection with
the issuance of Ginnie Mae securities. The pool may also include
FHA Streamline mortgage loans or VA-IRRR mortgage Loans,
which may have limited valuation and documentation. The revolving
pool has a total size of $500,000,000.
The complete rating action are as follows.
Issuer: Mello Warehouse Securitization Trust 2021-1
Cl. D, Upgraded to (P)Baa1 (sf), previously on Jan
25, 2021 Assigned (P)Baa2 (sf)
The ratings of classes A, B, C, E, F and G remain
the same as announced in January 25, 2021 press release "Moody's
assigns provisional ratings to Mello Warehouse Securitization Trust 2021-1".
RATINGS RATIONALE
The transaction is based on a repurchase agreement between loanDepot.com,
LLC ("loanDepot"), as repo seller, and Mello Warehouse
Securitization Trust 2021-1 as buyer. LD Holdings Group,
LLC ("LD Holdings", senior unsecured rating B2) guarantees loanDepot's
payment obligations under the securitization's repurchase agreement.
We base our Aaa expected losses of 27.18% and base case
expected losses of 3.86% on a scenario in which loanDepot
and the guarantor LD Holdings does not pay the aggregate repurchase price
to pay off the notes at the end of the facility's three-year revolving
term, and the repayment of the notes will depend on the credit performance
of the remaining static pool of mortgage loans. The Aaa and base
case expected loss was decreased from 27.56% and 3.87%,
respectively, reflecting the upsize in asset pool and better diversification.
To assess the credit quality of the static pool, we created a hypothetical
adverse pool based on the facility's eligibility criteria, which
includes no more than 5% (by unpaid balance) adjustable-rate
mortgage (ARM) loans. Loans which are subject to payment forbearance,
a trial modification, or delinquency are ineligible to enter the
facility. We analyzed the pool using our US MILAN model and made
additional pool level adjustments to account for risks related to (i)
a weak representation and warranty enforcement framework (ii) existence
of compliance findings related to the TILA-RESPA Integrated Disclosure
(TRID) Rule in third-party diligence reports from prior Mello Warehouse
Securitization Trust transactions, which have raised concerns about
potential losses owing to TRID for the loans in this transaction.
The final rating levels are based on Moody's evaluation of the credit
quality of the collateral as well as the transaction's structural and
legal framework.
The ratings on the notes are the higher of (i) the repo guarantor's
(LD Holdings Group, LLC) rating and (ii) the rating of the notes
based on the credit quality of the mortgage loans backing the notes (i.e.,
absent consideration of the repo guarantor). If the repo guarantor
does not satisfy its obligations under the guaranty, then the ratings
on the notes will only reflect the credit quality of the mortgage loans
backing the notes.
Collateral Description:
The mortgage loans will be newly originated, first-lien,
fixed-rate and adjustable rate mortgage loans that also comply
with the eligibility criteria set forth in the master repurchase agreement.
The aggregate principal balance of the purchased loans at closing will
be $500,000,000. Per the transaction documents,
the mortgage pool will have a minimum weighted average FICO of 730 and
a maximum weighted average LTV of 82%.
The ultimate composition of the pool of mortgage loans remaining in the
facility at the end of the three-year term upon default of loanDepot
is unknown. We modeled this risk through evaluating the credit
risk of an adverse pool constructed using the eligibility criteria.
In generating the adverse pool: 1) We assumed the worst numerical
value from the criteria range for each loan characteristic. For
example, the credit score of the loans is not less than 660 and
the weighted average credit score of the purchased mortgage loans is not
less than 730; the maximum debt-to-income ratio is
50% in the adverse pool (per eligibility criteria); 2) We
assumed risk layering for the loans in the pool within the eligibility
criteria. For example, loans with the highest LTV also had
the lowest FICO to the extent permitted by the eligibility criteria;
3) We took into account the specified restrictions in the eligibility
criteria such as the weighted average LTV and FICO; 4) Since these
loans are eligible for purchase by the agencies, we also took into
account the specified restrictions in the underwriting criteria.
For example, no more than 97% LTV for fixed rate purchased
loans and 95% for adjustable rate purchase loans.
The transaction allows the warehouse facility to include up to 50%
(consistent with the prior deal) of mortgage loans (by outstanding principal
balance) whose collateral documents have not yet been delivered to the
custodian (wet loans). This transaction is more vulnerable to the
risk of losses owing to fraud from wet loans during the time it does not
hold the collateral documents. There are risks that a settlement
agent will fail to deliver the mortgage loan files after receipt of funds,
or the sponsor of the securitization, either by committing fraud
or by mistake, will pledge the same mortgage loan to multiple warehouse
lenders. However, our analysis has considered several operational
mitigants to reduce such risks, including (i) collateral documents
must be delivered to the custodian within 10 business days following a
wet loan's funding or it becomes ineligible, (ii) the transaction
will only fund a wet loan if the closing of the mortgage loan is handled
by a settlement agent (covered by errors and omissions insurance policy)
who will provide a closing protection letter to the repo seller (except
for attorney closings in the State of New York), (iii) the repo
seller maintains a fidelity bond in place, naming the issuer as
an additional insured party, in the event of fraud in connection
with the closing of the wet loans, (iv) the repo seller has acquired
services of an independent third party fraud detection and verification
vendor, PitchPoint Solutions Inc. (settlement agent vendor),
to verify credentials of settlement agents and the bank accounts for wires
in connection with the funding of such wet loans, and (v) Deutsche
Bank National Trust Company (Baa1), a highly rated independent counterparty,
act as the mortgage loan custodian. We view these mitigants as
adequate measures to prevent the likelihood of fraud by the settlement
agent or the sponsor.
The loans will be originated and serviced by loanDepot.com,
LLC (loanDepot). U.S. Bank National Association will
be the standby servicer. We consider the overall servicing arrangement
for this pool to be adequate. At the transaction closing date,
the servicer acknowledges that it is servicing the purchased loans for
the joint benefit of the issuer and the indenture trustee.
Transaction Structure:
Our analysis of the securitization structure includes reviewing bankruptcy
remoteness, assessing the ability of the indenture trustee to take
possession of the collateral in an event of default, conformity
of the collateral with the eligibility criteria as well as allocation
of funds to the notes.
The transaction is structured as a master repurchase agreement between
loanDepot (the repo seller) and the Mello Warehouse Securitization Trust
2021-1 (the trust or issuer). The U.S. Bankruptcy
Code provides repurchase agreements, security contracts and master
netting agreements a "safe harbor" from the Bankruptcy Code automatic
stay. Due to this safe harbor, in the event of a bankruptcy
of loanDepot or the guarantor, the issuer will be exempt from the
automatic stay and thus, the issuer will be able to exercise remedies
under the master repurchase agreement, which includes seizing the
collateral.
During the revolving period, the repo seller's obligations will
include making timely payments of interest accrued on the notes as well
as the aggregate monthly fees. Failure to make such payments will
constitute a repo trigger event whereby the indenture trustee will seize
the collateral and terminate the repo agreement. It is expected
that the notes will not receive payments of principal until the expected
maturity date or after the occurrence and continuance of an event of default
under the indenture unless the repo seller makes an optional prepayment.
In an event of default, principal will be distributed sequentially
amongst the classes. Realized losses will be allocated in a reverse
sequential order.
In addition, since the pool may consist of both fixed rate and adjustable
rate mortgages, the transaction may be exposed to potential risk
from interest rate mismatch. To account for the mismatch,
we assumed a stressed LIBOR curve by increasing the one-month LIBOR
rate incrementally for a certain period until it reaches the maximum allowable
interest rate as described in the transaction documents.
Ongoing Due Diligence
During the revolving period, Clayton Services LLC (or a qualified
successor diligence provider appointed by the repo seller) will conduct
ongoing due diligence every 90 days on 100 randomly selected loans (other
than wet loans). The first review will be performed 30 days following
the closing date. The scope of the review will include credit underwriting,
regulatory compliance, valuation and data integrity.
Because Moody's analysis is based on a scenario in which the facility
terms out, due diligence reviews provide some control on the credit
quality of the collateral. The due diligence framework in this
transaction combined with the collateral eligibility controls help mitigate
the risks of adverse selection in this transaction.
While the due diligence review will provide some validation on the quality
of the loans, it may not be fully representative of the collateral
quality of the facility at all times. This is mainly due to the
frequency of the due diligence review, the revolving nature of the
collateral pool, and that the review will be conducted on a sample
basis. Also, by the time the due diligence review is completed,
some of the sampled loans may no longer be in the pool.
Representation and Warranties
For a mortgage loan to qualify as an eligible mortgage loan, the
loan must meet representations and warranties described in the repurchase
agreement. The substance of the representations and warranties
are consistent with those in our published criteria for representations
and warranties for U.S. RMBS transactions. After
a repo event of default, which includes the repo seller or buyer's
failure to purchase or repurchase mortgage loans from the facility,
the repo seller or buyer's failure to perform its obligations or comply
with stipulations in the master repurchase agreement, bankruptcy
or insolvency of the buyer or the repo seller, any breach of covenant
or agreement that is not cured within the required period of time,
as well as the repo seller's failure to pay price differential when due
and payable pursuant to the master repurchase agreement, a delinquent
loan reviewer will conduct a review of loans that are more than 120 days
delinquent to identify any breaches of the representations and warranties
provided by the underlying sellers. Loans that breach the representations
and warranties will be put back to the repo seller for repurchase.
While the transaction has the above described representation and warranties
enforcement mechanism, in the amortization period, after an
event of default where the repo seller did not pay the notes in full,
it is unlikely that the repo seller will repurchase the loans.
In addition, the noteholders (holding 100% of the aggregate
principal amount of all notes) may waive the requirement to appoint such
delinquent loan reviewer.
Elevated social risks associated with the coronavirus
The coronavirus outbreak, the government measures put in place to
contain it, and the weak global economic outlook continue to disrupt
economies and credit markets across sectors and regions. Our analysis
has considered the effect on the performance of residential mortgage loans
from the current weak US economic activity and a gradual recovery for
the coming months. Although an economic recovery is underway,
it is tenuous and its continuation will be closely tied to containment
of the virus. As a result, the degree of uncertainty around
our forecasts is unusually high. We regard the coronavirus outbreak
as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial
implications for public health and safety.
We have not made any adjustments related to coronavirus for this transaction
because (i) loans that are subject to payment forbearance or a trial modification
are ineligible to enter the facility, and the repo seller must repurchase
loans in the facility that become subject to forbearance, (ii) delinquent
loans are ineligible to enter the facility, and (iii) loans are
unlikely to be modified while in the facility due to the seasoning constraint
specified in the eligibility criteria. The repo seller will be
required to repurchase any loans that do not meet the "eligible loan"
criteria.
Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the rating:
Up
Levels of credit protection that are higher than necessary to protect
investors against current expectations of loss could drive the ratings
up. Losses could decline from Moody's original expectations as
a result of a lower number of obligor defaults or appreciation in the
value of the mortgaged property securing an obligor's promise of payment.
Transaction performance also depends greatly on the US macro economy and
the state of the housing market.
Down
Levels of credit protection that are insufficient to protect investors
against current expectations of loss could drive the ratings down.
Losses could rise above our original expectations as a result of a weaker
collateral composition than that in the adverse pool, financial
distress of any of the counterparties. Transaction performance
also depends greatly on the US macro economy and housing market.
Methodology
The methodologies used in this rating were "Moody's Approach to
Rating US RMBS Using the MILAN Framework" published in April 2020
and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1201303,
and Rating Transactions Based on the Credit Substitution Approach:
Letter of Credit-backed, Insured and Guaranteed Debts published
in May 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1068154.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of these methodologies.
