Moody's upgrades rating in Portuguese NPL transaction GAIA FINANCE

Madrid, March 09, 2022 -- Moody’s Investors Service, (“Moody’s”) has today upgraded the rating of the Class B notes in GAIA FINANCE (“GAIA”). The rating action reflects better than expected collateral performance which translates into an increased credit enhancement for the affected notes.

....EUR 7.6M Class B Notes, Upgraded to Baa1 (sf); previously on Oct 11, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned Ca (sf)

Maximum achievable rating is Aa2 (sf) for structured finance transactions in Portugal, driven by the corresponding local currency country ceiling of the country.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating action is prompted by better than expected collateral performance which translates into an increased credit enhancement for the affected notes.

Better than expected collateral performance

Although the GAIA transaction is underperforming its original business plan, Moody's expectations at closing of the transaction were lower than the original business plan and the transaction is performing above our initial expectations. Cumulative Collection Ratio (computed as the ratio between actual collections net of Recovery Expenses and collections net of Recovery Expenses expected in the servicer’s original projections (“business plan”)) stands at 91% as of the end of the last collection period.

The servicer has updated its original projections with a reduction from the original business plan, larger than the reductions observed for other Portuguese NPL transactions but mild compared to some Italian NPL transactions.

The pace of collections went down in 2021 compared to 2020 but Gross collections up to October 2021 as a percentage of the original Gross Book Value ("GBV") stood at around 25% and NPV Cumulative Profitability Ratio (which compares the sum of the net present values of gross collections net of Recovery Expenses received for Exhausted Debt Relationships compared to the expected in the original business plan) remains at healthy levels of 109.5%.

In terms of underlying portfolio, the reported GBV stood at EUR 142.94 million as of October 2021 down from EUR 234.29 million at closing.

NPL transactions' cash flows depend on the timing and amount of collections. Due to the current economic environment, Moody's has considered additional stresses in its analysis, including a 6 -month delay in the recovery timing.

Increase in Available Credit Enhancement

The recovery process of the defaulted loans has so far produced higher cash flows in a shorter period of time than Moody’s expected, resulting in the advance rate for the Class B notes, i.e. the ratio between Class B notes' balance and the outstanding GBV at cut-off date for positions still being worked on by the servicer, reducing to 5.28% after last payment date down from 23.52% at closing. A lower advance rate translates into higher protection against credit losses for the notes. Comparing the servicer's expected collections net of Recovery Expenses and fees from November 2021 onwards to the balance of the Class B Notes, the ratio exceeds 3x. Net collections are applied according to the transaction's priority of payments with costs and interests ranking senior to the Class B notes, but this is a strong coverage compared to other transactions.

Counterparty Exposure

Today's rating action took into consideration the Notes' exposure to relevant counterparties, such as servicer, or account banks.

Moody's considered the transaction’s arrangements to support continuity of note payments in case of servicer default. The ratings of the Class B notes are constrained by operational risk. The lack of liquidity (there is no longer a Cash Reserve after the repayment of the Class A notes) and the lack of a back-up servicer or a back-up facilitator means that continuity of note payments could be affected in case of servicer disruption.

The principal methodology used in this rating was "Non-Performing and Re-Performing Loan Securitizations Methodology" published in April 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1222103. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the rating:

Factors or circumstances that could lead to an upgrade of the rating include: (i) the recovery process of the non-performing loans producing significantly higher cash-flows in a shorter time frame than expected; (ii) improvements in the credit quality of the transaction counterparties; and (iii) a decrease in sovereign risk.

Factors or circumstances that could lead to a downgrade of the rating include: (i) significantly lower or slower cash-flows generated from the recovery process on the non-performing loans; (ii) deterioration in the credit quality of the transaction counterparties; and (iii) increase in sovereign risk.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody’s key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody’s Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

The analysis relies on a Monte Carlo simulation that generates a large number of collateral loss or cash flow scenarios, which on average meet key metrics Moody’s determines based on its assessment of the collateral characteristics. Moody’s then evaluates each simulated scenario using model that replicates the relevant structural features and payment allocation rules of the transaction, to derive losses or payments for each rated instrument. The average loss a rated instrument incurs in all of the simulated collateral loss or cash flow scenarios, which Moody’s weights based on its assumptions about the likelihood of events in such scenarios actually occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.

Moody’s quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody’s weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody’s Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody’s general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody’s affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody’s Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody’s office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Maria Turbica Manrique

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Structured Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Espana, S.A.

Calle Principe de Vergara, 131, 6 Planta

Madrid, 28002

Spain

Gaby Trinkaus, CFA

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Structured Finance Group

Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Espana, S.A.

Calle Principe de Vergara, 131, 6 Planta

Madrid, 28002

Spain

