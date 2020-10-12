Moody's upgrades rating of CEVA Logistics to B3 from Caa1; outlook remains stable

Stockholm, October 12, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today upgraded CEVA Logistics
AG's ("CEVA") corporate family rating (CFR) to B3 from
Caa1, its Caa1-PD probability of default rating to B3-PD
and the Caa1 rating on the senior secured credit facilities issued by
CEVA Logistics Finance B.V. to B3. The outlook remains
stable.
A full list of debt can be found in the end of the press release.
RATINGS RATIONALE
Today's rating action reflects stronger than expected operating
performance during COVID-19 than anticipated, increasing
prospects of the company achieving structurally higher profitability coupled
with a deleveraged balance sheet, and positive free cash flow generation.
Also incorporated in the rationale is the last couple of months evidence
of CMA CGM S.A.'s ("CMA") strong commitment
to support the company both financially and operationally. Exemplifying
this is CMA's equity contributions of around USD730 million since
Q4 2019. Notwithstanding signs of positive, albeit small,
positive developments operationally, the company would need to further
lift profitability before becoming free cash flow positive.
Constraining the rating is the fact that CEVA's operating performance
has historically been weak, with a Moody's adjusted EBIT margin
peaking at 2.2% in 2015 but in many years being below 1%.
Coupled with an unstainable capital structure historically, free
cash flow has been negative in each year since 2013. Somewhat balancing
financial performance is that the revenue base has stayed stable during
this time, which speaks in favor of the company's offering.
This supports prospects of turning around the business with a dedicated
owner such as CMA.
CEVA's liquidity profile is weak, with cash on balance sheet
amounting to $270 million pro forma for debt repayments in July.
The $510 million revolving credit facility, of which $395
million is available for cash drawings, was more or less fully drawn
as of June 30, 2020. Working capital has historically been
volatile, and Moody's expects around $50 million -
$100 million working capital outflow in the next 12 months.
Adding annual lease principal payments of around $360 million,
Moody's projections points to continued negative free cash flow
generation in 2021.
RATIONALE FOR STABLE OUTLOOK
With a less leveraged capital structure, as well as a committed
shareholder in CMA, negative ratings pressure has continued to abate.
As a result, we foresee stronger credit metrics within the next
12-18 months. That being said, Moody's is still
projecting adjusted free cash flow to be negative, $50 million
- $100 million, within the next 12 months but expects
a turnaround to positive levels thereafter. The B3 rating factors
in Moody's expectation that CEVA will continue to strengthen its
liquidity profile going forward.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Positive ratings pressure could start to build it the company shows clear
signs of a structurally higher profitability leading it to become free
cash flow positive. This would also require the company's
debt/EBITDA staying below 5.5x and the preservation of an adequate
liquidity profile.
There could be downward pressure on the ratings if any of: (i) leverage
remains above 6.5x for a sustained period of time; (ii) deterioration
in liquidity, including recurring negative free cash flow and diminishing
headroom under financial covenants.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Surface Transportation
and Logistics published in May 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1113382.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
COMPANY PROFILE
CEVA is one of the leading third-party logistics providers in the
world (number five in Contract Logistics, number 14 in Freight Management).
CEVA offers integrated supply-chain services through the two service
lines of Contract Logistics and Freight Management and maintains leadership
positions in several sectors globally including automotive, high-tech
and consumer/retail. The group is fully owned by CMA CGM group
since April 2019. In 2019, the company generated revenue
of $7.1 billion and EBITDA of $494 million.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS
Upgrades:
..Issuer: CEVA Logistics AG
....Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded
to B3 from Caa1
....Probability of Default Rating, Upgraded
to B3-PD from Caa1-PD
..Issuer: CEVA Logistics Finance B.V.
....Backed Senior Secured Bank Credit Facilities,
Upgraded to B3 from Caa1
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: CEVA Logistics AG
....Outlook, Remains Stable
..Issuer: CEVA Logistics Finance B.V.
....Outlook, Remains Stable
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Daniel Harlid
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service (Nordics) AB
Norrlandsgatan 20
Stockholm 111 43
Sweden
Christian Hendker, CFA
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service (Nordics) AB
Norrlandsgatan 20
Stockholm 111 43
Sweden
