Moody's upgrades rating of CEVA Logistics to B3 from Caa1; outlook remains stable

Stockholm, October 12, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today upgraded CEVA Logistics AG's ("CEVA") corporate family rating (CFR) to B3 from Caa1, its Caa1-PD probability of default rating to B3-PD and the Caa1 rating on the senior secured credit facilities issued by CEVA Logistics Finance B.V. to B3. The outlook remains stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Today's rating action reflects stronger than expected operating performance during COVID-19 than anticipated, increasing prospects of the company achieving structurally higher profitability coupled with a deleveraged balance sheet, and positive free cash flow generation. Also incorporated in the rationale is the last couple of months evidence of CMA CGM S.A.'s ("CMA") strong commitment to support the company both financially and operationally. Exemplifying this is CMA's equity contributions of around USD730 million since Q4 2019. Notwithstanding signs of positive, albeit small, positive developments operationally, the company would need to further lift profitability before becoming free cash flow positive.

Constraining the rating is the fact that CEVA's operating performance has historically been weak, with a Moody's adjusted EBIT margin peaking at 2.2% in 2015 but in many years being below 1%. Coupled with an unstainable capital structure historically, free cash flow has been negative in each year since 2013. Somewhat balancing financial performance is that the revenue base has stayed stable during this time, which speaks in favor of the company's offering. This supports prospects of turning around the business with a dedicated owner such as CMA.

CEVA's liquidity profile is weak, with cash on balance sheet amounting to $270 million pro forma for debt repayments in July. The $510 million revolving credit facility, of which $395 million is available for cash drawings, was more or less fully drawn as of June 30, 2020. Working capital has historically been volatile, and Moody's expects around $50 million - $100 million working capital outflow in the next 12 months. Adding annual lease principal payments of around $360 million, Moody's projections points to continued negative free cash flow generation in 2021.

RATIONALE FOR STABLE OUTLOOK

With a less leveraged capital structure, as well as a committed shareholder in CMA, negative ratings pressure has continued to abate. As a result, we foresee stronger credit metrics within the next 12-18 months. That being said, Moody's is still projecting adjusted free cash flow to be negative, $50 million - $100 million, within the next 12 months but expects a turnaround to positive levels thereafter. The B3 rating factors in Moody's expectation that CEVA will continue to strengthen its liquidity profile going forward.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Positive ratings pressure could start to build it the company shows clear signs of a structurally higher profitability leading it to become free cash flow positive. This would also require the company's debt/EBITDA staying below 5.5x and the preservation of an adequate liquidity profile.

There could be downward pressure on the ratings if any of: (i) leverage remains above 6.5x for a sustained period of time; (ii) deterioration in liquidity, including recurring negative free cash flow and diminishing headroom under financial covenants.

COMPANY PROFILE

CEVA is one of the leading third-party logistics providers in the world (number five in Contract Logistics, number 14 in Freight Management). CEVA offers integrated supply-chain services through the two service lines of Contract Logistics and Freight Management and maintains leadership positions in several sectors globally including automotive, high-tech and consumer/retail. The group is fully owned by CMA CGM group since April 2019. In 2019, the company generated revenue of $7.1 billion and EBITDA of $494 million.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Upgrades:

..Issuer: CEVA Logistics AG

....Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded to B3 from Caa1

....Probability of Default Rating, Upgraded to B3-PD from Caa1-PD

..Issuer: CEVA Logistics Finance B.V.

....Backed Senior Secured Bank Credit Facilities, Upgraded to B3 from Caa1

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: CEVA Logistics AG

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: CEVA Logistics Finance B.V.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

