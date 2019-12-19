Moody's upgrades rating of Obligations Prioritaires P2 Notes in FCT GIAC Obligations Long Terme

Frankfurt am Main, December 19, 2019 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has upgraded
the rating of Obligations Prioritaires P2 Notes issued by FCT GIAC Obligations
Long Terme ("FCT GIAC OLT"):
....EUR 10M (current oustanding balance EUR
7.52M) Obligations Prioritaires P2 Notes, Upgraded to Aaa
(sf); previously on Feb 27, 2019 Upgraded to Aa2 (sf)
FCT GIAC OLT is a collateralised loan obligations ("CLO") backed by a
portfolio of bonds issued by French small and medium-sized enterprises
("SMEs") and mid-cap corporates. FCT GIAC OLT was issued
in July 2012 and the portfolio is now in its amortization phase.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The upgrade of the Notes is primarily a result of the deleveraging of
the transaction following the amortisation of the underlying portfolio
since the last rating action in February 2019.
Since the closing date, the Obligations Prioritaires P2 Notes have
paid down by approximately EUR 2.48 million including EUR 1.17
million since the last rating action in February 2019. As a result
of the deleveraging, the over-collateralisation (OC) has
increased. According to the trustee report dated October 2019,
the OC ratio for the Obligations Prioritaires P2 Notes was 307%
compared to January 2019 level of 206% .
The key model inputs Moody's uses in its analysis, such as par,
weighted average rating factor, diversity score and the weighted
average recovery rate, are based on its published methodology and
could differ from the trustee's reported numbers. In its base case,
Moody's analysed the underlying collateral pool as having a performing
par and principal proceeds balance of EUR 23.1 million, defaulted
par of EUR 12.1 million, a weighted average default probability
of 9.0% (consistent with WARF of 2732 and a weighted average
life of 1.4 years), a diversity score of 16, a weighted
average recovery rate upon default of 25% for a Aaa liability target
rating and a weighted average spread of 3.05%.
In FCT GIAC OLT, the obligors of the underlying bonds are not rated
by Moody's. Their credit quality has been assessed using the Ellipro
score produced by Ellisphere. A mapping was used to convert the
Ellipro Scores into Moody's rating factors. In its base case,
Moody's has stressed large concentrations of single obligors, with
an additional stress on obligors deemed more vulnerable to sudden adverse
difficulties according to the size of their revenues.
The default probability derives from the credit quality of the collateral
pool and Moody's expectation of the remaining life of the collateral pool.
Methodology Underlying the Rating Action:
The principal methodology used in this rating was "Moody's Global Approach
to Rating Collateralized Loan Obligations" published in March 2019.
Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Counterparty Exposure:
Today's rating action took into consideration the Notes' exposure to relevant
counterparties, such as account bank and swap providers, using
the methodology "Moody's Approach to Assessing Counterparty Risks in Structured
Finance" published in November 2019. Moody's concluded the rating
of the Notes is not constrained by these risks.
Factors that would lead to a downgrade of the rating:
This transaction is subject to a high level of macroeconomic uncertainty,
which could negatively affect the rating on the Notes, in light
of uncertainty about credit conditions in the general economy.
CLO Notes' performance may also be impacted either positively or negatively
by: (1) the manager's investment strategy and behavior; and
(2) divergence in the legal interpretation of documentation by different
transactional parties because of embedded ambiguities.
Additional uncertainty about performance is due to the following:
Portfolio amortisation: The main source of uncertainty in this transaction
is the pace of amortisation of the underlying portfolio, which can
vary significantly depending on market conditions and have a significant
impact on the Notes' rating. Amortisation could accelerate
as a consequence of high loan prepayment levels or collateral sales by
the collateral manager or be delayed by an increase in loan amend-and-extend
restructurings. Fast amortisation would usually benefit the rating
of the Notes beginning with the Notes having the highest prepayment priority.
Recovery of defaulted assets: Market value fluctuations in trustee-reported
defaulted assets and those Moody's assumes have defaulted can result
in volatility in the deal's over-collateralisation levels.
Further, the timing of recoveries and the manager's decision
whether to work out or sell defaulted assets can also result in additional
uncertainty. Recoveries higher than Moody's expectations
would have a positive impact on the Notes' rating.
Lack of portfolio granularity: The performance of the portfolio
depends to a large extent on the credit conditions of a few large obligors
with low non-investment-grade ratings, especially
when they default. Because of the deal's lack of granularity,
Moody's substituted its typical Binomial Expansion Technique analysis
with a simulated default distribution using Moody's CDOROM™ software
and an individual scenario analysis.
In addition to the quantitative factors that Moody's explicitly modelled,
qualitative factors are part of the rating committee's considerations.
These qualitative factors include the structural protections in the transaction,
its recent performance given the market environment, the legal environment,
specific documentation features, the collateral manager's track
record and the potential for selection bias in the portfolio. All
information available to rating committees, including macroeconomic
forecasts, input from other Moody's analytical groups, market
factors, and judgments regarding the nature and severity of credit
stress on the transactions, can influence the final rating decision.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity
analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity
to Assumptions of the disclosure form.
The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to
determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function
that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to
each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step,
Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a
model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments
and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument.
The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario,
weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario
occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.
Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios
that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into
account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows.
Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its
assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Yuezhen Wang
Analyst
Structured Finance Group
Moody's Deutschland GmbH
An der Welle 5
Frankfurt am Main 60322
Germany
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Raja Iyer
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Structured Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Releasing Office:
Moody's Deutschland GmbH
An der Welle 5
Frankfurt am Main 60322
Germany
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454