Moody's upgrades rating of UK Housing Association notes issued by Finance for Residential Social Housing PLC (Fresh)

Moody's also affirms the ratings on GBP539.3M of notes. Approximately GBP540.6M of notes affected

London, June 10, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today upgraded the rating of one class of UK Housing Association Notes issued by Finance for Residential Social Housing PLC (Fresh):

....GBP40.92M (GBP1.3M currently outstanding) Ser. 2 - A Notes, Upgraded to Aa1 (sf); previously on Jul 21, 2021 Upgraded to Aa2 (sf)

Moody's has also affirmed the ratings on the following notes:

....GBP727.88M (GBP434.6M currently outstanding) Ser. 1 - A1 Notes, Affirmed Aa2 (sf); previously on Jul 21, 2021 Upgraded to Aa2 (sf)

....GBP115.91M (GBP60.3M currently outstanding) Ser. 1 - A2 Notes, Affirmed Aa2 (sf); previously on Jul 21, 2021 Upgraded to Aa2 (sf)

....GBP37.09M (GBP22.1M currently outstanding) Ser. 1 - A3 Notes, Affirmed Baa1 (sf); previously on Jul 21, 2021 Affirmed Baa1 (sf)

....GBP37.09M (GBP22.1M currently outstanding) Ser. 1 - B Notes, Affirmed Ba1 (sf); previously on Jul 21, 2021 Affirmed Ba1 (sf)

....GBP3.11M (GBP0.1M currently outstanding) Ser. 2 - B Notes, Affirmed Ba1 (sf); previously on Jul 21, 2021 Affirmed Ba1 (sf)

Moody's does not rate the Series 3 - C Notes.

Finance for Residential Social Housing PLC (Fresh) is a securitization of a portfolio of loans granted to UK Housing Associations (HAs). Series 1 notes are secured by a granular portfolio of Series 1 fixed rate loans while the Series 2 notes are secured by a smaller, concentrated, portfolio of Series 2 floating rate loans.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating upgrade on the Series 2 - A Notes, is driven by the transaction's exposure to the account bank and follows the replacement of the current account bank, NatWest Markets Plc ("NWM", formerly known as The Royal Bank of Scotland plc, or "RBS", (A2, P-1)) with a higher rated bank, National Westminster Bank Plc ("NWB") (A1, P-1) via a deed of novation and amendment. For further details please refer to the press release on http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PR_463667.

Moody's had previously determined the A3 rating replacement trigger of the transaction's account bank as ineffective because the previous account bank, RBS was not replaced following its downgrade to Baa1 from A3 on 13 March 2014.

Moody's uses two sets of rating caps based on the size of the possible exposure to an account bank ("standard" exposure versus "strong" exposure). Moody's has analysed the degree of linkage between the Account Bank and the transaction and has concluded that it falls in the strong linkage category. Moody's has determined the exposure to the transaction's account bank as "strong" based on the exposure ratio being greater than 40%. Moody's measures the exposure as a ratio of the cash expected to be in the bank account or investment - net of expected recoveries after a default - divided by the amount of credit enhancement. A 45% recovery rate is assumed.

Considering the ineffective replacement trigger and "strong" exposure, the maximum achievable rating for this transaction is Aa1 (sf).

Moody's assesses the Issuer's exposure to the account bank in accordance with its cross-sector methodology "Moody's Approach to Assessing Counterparty Risks in Structured Finance" published in May 2021.

The affirmation rating action on Series 1 - A1, Series 1 - A2, Series 1 - A3, Series 1 - B and Series 2 - B Notes is based on the underlying stable performance of the transaction.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Approach to Rating EMEA CMBS Transactions" published in May 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/72130. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:

Main factors or circumstances that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings are generally: (i) a decrease in default risk assessment driven by a change in the ratings or credit estimates of the underlying borrowers; (ii) an improvement in the property values backing the underlying loans; or (iii) an improvement in the credit of the counterparties especially the account bank or the replacement of the current account bank with a higher rated bank.

Main factors or circumstances that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings are generally: (i) an increase in default risk assessment driven by a change in the ratings or credit estimates of the underlying borrowers; (ii) a decline in the property values backing the underlying loans; or (iii) a deterioration in the credit of the counterparties, especially the account bank and the replacement trigger remains ineffective.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

The analysis relies on a Monte Carlo simulation that generates a large number of collateral loss or cash flow scenarios, which on average meet key metrics Moody's determines based on its assessment of the collateral characteristics. Moody's then evaluates each simulated scenario using model that replicates the relevant structural features and payment allocation rules of the transaction, to derive losses or payments for each rated instrument. The average loss a rated instrument incurs in all of the simulated collateral loss or cash flow scenarios, which Moody's weights based on its assumptions about the likelihood of events in such scenarios actually occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

