Moody's upgrades rating of one note in Equity Release Funding (No.2) PLC

London, October 14, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today upgraded the rating of the Class A2 note in reverse mortgage transaction Equity Release Funding (No.2) PLC. The rating action reflects better than expected collateral performance as well as the increased levels of credit enhancement for the affected notes.

....GBP255M A2 Notes, Upgraded to Aaa (sf); previously on Feb 29, 2016 Downgraded to Aa1 (sf)

RATINGS RATIONALE

Today's upgrade for Equity Release Funding (No.2) PLC reflects better than expected collateral performance, namely the house price appreciation observed in recent years, which led to the low indexed Loan to Values of the underlying loans of the transaction.

In addition, the Class A2 Notes benefit from No Negative Equity Insurance provided by Aviva Life & Pensions UK Limited (Aa3 (Insurance Financial Strength)). Pursuant to the terms of this policy, the insurance covers loss suffered by the Issuer arising as a result of the proceeds from a sale of a property being less than the outstanding amount under the relevant loan where such sale has occurred following the death or need for Long Term Care of the relevant borrower.

The Class A2 Notes are subject to scheduled redemption in quarterly instalments. To meet the schedule, the Issuer can draw on the Liquidity Facility of Â£70 millions amortising with Class A2 provided by Barclays Bank PLC (A1(cr) (counterparty risk assessment)) . The Issuer also has the possibility to draw on the Replenishment Amount currently standing at Â£17.4 millions as at August 2022 IPD.

The principal methodology used in this rating was "Reverse Mortgage Securitizations Methodology" published in April 2020 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/67107. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

The analysis undertaken by Moody's at the initial assignment of a rating for an RMBS security may focus on aspects that become less relevant or typically remain unchanged during the surveillance stage. Please see "Reverse Mortgage Securitizations Methodology" for further information on Moody's analysis at the initial rating assignment and the on-going surveillance in RMBS.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the rating:

Factors or circumstances that could lead to a downgrade of the rating include (1) an increase in sovereign risk, (2) performance of the underlying collateral that is worse than Moody's expected, (3) deterioration in the notes' available credit enhancement and (4) deterioration in the credit quality of the transaction counterparties.

