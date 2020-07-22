Moody's upgrades rating on $1.2 million of SF CDO notes issued by Aspen Funding I, Ltd.

New York, July 22, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has upgraded the rating on
notes issued by Aspen Funding I, Ltd.:
U.S. $10,000,000 Class A-3L Floating
Rate Notes Due July 2037, Upgraded to Caa3 (sf); previously
on Sep 22, 2009 Downgraded to Ca (sf)
Aspen Funding I, Ltd., issued in May 2002, is
a collateralized debt obligation backed primarily by a portfolio of ABS
and RMBS originated in 2002.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The rating action is due primarily to the deleveraging of the senior notes
and an increase in the transaction's Class A-2 over-collateralization
(OC) ratio. The Class A-3L notes have been paid down by
approximately 64%, or $2.2 million since July
2019. Based on Moody's calculation, the OC ratio for the
Class A-3L notes is currently 205% and the notes are primarily
backed by performing assets rated Caa3.
Methodology Underlying the Rating Action
The principal methodology used in this rating was "Moody's Approach to
Rating SF CDOs" published in July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1231934.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Factors That Would Lead To an Upgrade or Downgrade of the Rating:
This transaction is subject to a number of factors and circumstances that
could lead to either an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings, as
described below:
1) Macroeconomic uncertainty: Primary causes of uncertainty about
assumptions are the extent of any deterioration in either consumer or
commercial credit conditions and in the residential real estate property
markets. The residential real estate property market's uncertainties
include housing prices; the pace of residential mortgage foreclosures,
loan modifications and refinancing; the unemployment rate; and
interest rates.
2) Deleveraging: One source of uncertainty in this transaction is
whether deleveraging from principal proceeds, recoveries from defaulted
assets, and excess interest proceeds will continue and at what pace.
Faster than expected deleveraging could have a significantly positive
impact on the notes' ratings.
3) Recovery of defaulted assets: The amount of recoveries received
from defaulted assets reported by the trustee and those that Moody's assumes
as having defaulted as well as the timing of these recoveries create additional
uncertainty. Moody's analyzed defaulted assets assuming limited
recoveries, and therefore, realization of any recoveries exceeding
Moody's expectation in the future would positively impact the notes' ratings.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
Moody's did not use any models, or loss or cash flow analysis,
in its analysis.
Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s)
and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Jayesh Joseph
Asst Vice President - Analyst
Structured Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
David Ham
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Structured Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653