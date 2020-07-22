Moody's upgrades rating on $1.2 million of SF CDO notes issued by Aspen Funding I, Ltd.

New York, July 22, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has upgraded the rating on notes issued by Aspen Funding I, Ltd.:

U.S. $10,000,000 Class A-3L Floating Rate Notes Due July 2037, Upgraded to Caa3 (sf); previously on Sep 22, 2009 Downgraded to Ca (sf)

Aspen Funding I, Ltd., issued in May 2002, is a collateralized debt obligation backed primarily by a portfolio of ABS and RMBS originated in 2002.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating action is due primarily to the deleveraging of the senior notes and an increase in the transaction's Class A-2 over-collateralization (OC) ratio. The Class A-3L notes have been paid down by approximately 64%, or $2.2 million since July 2019. Based on Moody's calculation, the OC ratio for the Class A-3L notes is currently 205% and the notes are primarily backed by performing assets rated Caa3.

Methodology Underlying the Rating Action

The principal methodology used in this rating was "Moody's Approach to Rating SF CDOs" published in July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1231934. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Factors That Would Lead To an Upgrade or Downgrade of the Rating:

This transaction is subject to a number of factors and circumstances that could lead to either an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings, as described below:

1) Macroeconomic uncertainty: Primary causes of uncertainty about assumptions are the extent of any deterioration in either consumer or commercial credit conditions and in the residential real estate property markets. The residential real estate property market's uncertainties include housing prices; the pace of residential mortgage foreclosures, loan modifications and refinancing; the unemployment rate; and interest rates.

2) Deleveraging: One source of uncertainty in this transaction is whether deleveraging from principal proceeds, recoveries from defaulted assets, and excess interest proceeds will continue and at what pace. Faster than expected deleveraging could have a significantly positive impact on the notes' ratings.

3) Recovery of defaulted assets: The amount of recoveries received from defaulted assets reported by the trustee and those that Moody's assumes as having defaulted as well as the timing of these recoveries create additional uncertainty. Moody's analyzed defaulted assets assuming limited recoveries, and therefore, realization of any recoveries exceeding Moody's expectation in the future would positively impact the notes' ratings.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

Moody's did not use any models, or loss or cash flow analysis, in its analysis.

Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

