Moody's upgrades rating on Alberta PowerLine Limited Partnership to A1, outlook remains stable

Approximately CAD 1,384.7 million of rated debt affected

Toronto, January 31, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") upgraded Alberta PowerLine Limited Partnership's (APL) senior secured rating to A1 from A2. The rating outlook remains stable.

The fully amortizing senior bonds have staggered maturities: CAD 548.6 million Series A bonds due December 1, 2053, CAD 548.6 million Series B bonds due March 1, 2054, CAD 143.7 million Series C bonds due September 1, 2032, and CAD 143.8 million Series D bonds due June 1, 2032 (together, the Bonds).

Alberta PowerLine Limited Partnership ("APL" or "ProjectCo") is a single purpose entity that has a standard availability P3 Project Agreement with the Alberta Electric System Operator (AESO) to design, build, own, operate and maintain the Fort McMurray West 500-kV (kilovolt) Transmission Project ("Project") for a 35-year term. The Project has been operating and receiving availability payments from the AESO since March 2019, as part of AESO's Long Term Transmission System Plan to meet increased electricity demand in the Fort McMurray area, in Northern Alberta.

Upgrades:

..Issuer: Alberta PowerLine Limited Partnership

....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Upgraded to A1 from A2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Alberta PowerLine Limited Partnership

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings action reflects:

- A four-year operating history with practically no deductions, resulting in annual debt service coverage ratios (DSCR) of 1.25x, in line with the average / minimum DSCR expected.

- An effective working relationship between the ProjectCo and the AESO, with four years of operating track record working effectively together.

- Improved credit quality for the Province of Alberta (Aa2 stable).

- An experienced operator (ATCO Electric Ltd.) performing typical requirements for a power transmission line, with operating, maintenance and rehabilitation obligations passed down to the Operator. The operator's obligations are guaranteed by its parent, Canadian Utilities Limited (CU), which has an investment-grade credit profile.

- A typical P3 payment mechanism, with availability payments made by the AESO, a creditworthy counterparty, to APL covering debt service, equity return, indexed O&M costs, insurance adjustments and any deductions adjustments. The AESO's credit quality is linked to that of the Province of Alberta.

- A very supportive Project Agreement (PA) with a low likelihood of material deductions. There are no termination rights for the AESO if APL has accumulated certain levels of deductions, as is normally the case in P3s.

- Limited rehabilitation requirements during the term of the PA, with the fixed escalated O&M payment including amounts necessary to meet APL's rehabilitation plan.

- APL is expected to continue to generate solid financial metrics with an average debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) of 1.25 times and a 45% minimum cash break even ratio (or better).

- Standard debt structure incorporating a relatively strong DSCR permitted distribution test (at 1.15 times) but a weak event of default DSCR (at 1.00 time), and a standard six-month debt service reserve account (DSRA).

- Minimal regulatory risk under very limited circumstances.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the Project will generate its planned DSCRs and will operate with very minimal deductions to its availability payments received from the AESO.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATING UP

Continued track record of zero or minimal deductions, ongoing strong working relationship with the AESO, and costs with in budgeted amounts.

WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATING DOWN

- The credit worthiness of the AESO deteriorates materially, which is derived from the rating on the Province of Alberta;

- The Project's actual DSCR is consistently below 1.20x;

- The providers of the DSRA letters of credit are downgraded below A3 and not replaced in a timely manner.

ProjectCo is a single purpose entity that has a standard availability P3 Project Agreement with the AESO to design, build, own, operate and maintain the Fort McMurray West Project for a 35-year term. In December 2019, CU and Quanta Services, Inc., APL's former equity sponsors, completed the sale of their equity interests in APL to Genesee Lake Holding Corp. (64.83%), a consortium of composed of TD Greystone Asset Management, IST3 Infrastruktur Global and a group of Indigenous Communities, and to IC GP (35.17%), an entity wholly owned by Indigenous Communities.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Operational Privately Financed Public Infrastructure (PFI/PPP/P3) Projects Methodology published in June 2021.

