Moody's upgrades rating on Class B ABL from Consumer Loan Receivables ABL(2018-5)

JPY5.0 billion of debt securities affected

Tokyo, November 16, 2022 -- Moody's SF Japan K.K. has upgraded the rating on the Class B ABL from the Consumer Loan Receivables ABL(2018-5) which is backed by card loan receivables.

The affected rating is as follows:

....JPY5.0 billion Class B ABL, Upgraded to Aa2 (sf); previously on January 27, 2022 Upgraded to A1 (sf)

Transaction Name: Consumer Loan Receivables ABL(2018-5)

Total Issue Amount: JPY5.0 billion

Closing Date: May 18, 2018

Warehousing Period: From May 2018 to March 2019

Revolving Period: From April 2019 to May 2021

Final Maturity Date: March 25, 2030

Coupon: Floating

Underlying Asset: Card loan receivables

Arranger: Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited

Cap Provider: Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating upgrade reflects the increased credit enhancement from the redemption of the ABL in a sequential manner that starts with the senior class, followed by the junior classes. Since the end of the revolving period in May 2021, monthly scheduled amortization of Class A ABL has started, and credit enhancement for Class A ABL and Class B ABL is building up.

The performance of the underlying loans so far is in line with Moody's expectations. Credit enhancement is provided by the senior/subordinated structure and available excess spread. Defaulted loans have been compensated by the excess spread and no loss has incurred.

After considering the loan performance, Moody's has maintained its annualized expected default rate (charge-off rate) assumption at 9.5% for the underlying assets and portfolio annual yield at 15.5% at the start of early amortization under the stress scenario, both assumptions are unchanged since the last rating action in January 2022. On the other hand, Moody's has lowered its monthly principal payment rate assumption to 1.2% at the start of early amortization under the stress scenario. These parameters are based on Moody's definition for analytical purposes, and may not be comparable to other data.

Moody's Aaa LGSD for the transaction has increased to 30.5% from 28.4 % at the last rating action. Aaa LGSD corresponds to the maximum loss that is consistent with an Aaa (sf) rating, assuming that the sponsor has closed its cardholders' accounts. This scenario is associated with sponsors that are in or near to default.

The principal methodology used in this rating was "Moody's Approach to Rating Credit Card Receivables-Backed Securities (Japanese)" published in October 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/394067. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the rating:

Factors that could lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the rating include an improvement or deterioration in the credit quality of the underlying pool, and the increasing or decreasing amount of credit enhancement available for the Class B ABL.

Moody's uses a cash flow model to determine the collateral losses in a maximum stress scenario. As a second step, Moody's haircuts such collateral losses based on the sponsor's credit quality. Finally, Moody's compares the available credit enhancement for each class of ABL with the collateral losses, taking into account loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected loss for each rated instrument.

Moody's has also conducted the sensitivity analysis below which provides the number of notches by which the model-indicated output of the deal would have varied if different assumptions had been made as to certain key model parameters. The analysis assumes that the deal has not aged.

If the annualized expected charge-off rate and expected long-run charge-off rate were changed from 9.5% / 10.0% to 10.5% / 11.0% and 11.5% / 12.0%, and other assumptions remained unchanged, the model-indicated output of the Class B ABL would change by 0 and 1 notch respectively.

The analysis results are model-indicated outputs, which are one of the many quantitative and qualitative factors considered by rating committees in determining actual ratings. This analysis does not intend to measure how the rating of the deal might migrate over time, but rather, how the initial model-indicated output of the deal might have differed if certain key model parameters had been varied.

