Moody's upgrades rating on Class B Notes of Rongteng 2021-4 Retail Auto Loan Securitization

Hong Kong, March 01, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has upgraded the rating of the Class B Notes
of Rongteng 2021-4 Retail Auto Loan Securitization.
The affected rating is as follows:
Rongteng 2021-4 Retail Auto Loan Securitization
....RMB680M Class B Notes, Upgraded
to Aa1 (sf); previously on July 6, 2021, Assigned Aa2
(sf)
RATINGS RATIONALE
Moody's upgrade was prompted by the significant increase in the credit
enhancement available to the affected notes and the good loan performance.
Principal payments have been paid to the Class A Notes only since closing,
and credit enhancement for all outstanding rated notes has been increasing
quickly owing to the full turbo payment structure. After the payment
date in February 2022, Class B Notes credit enhancement arising
from subordination and over-collateralization was 12.4%,
up from 6.6% at closing.
At end January 2022, 37.5% of the closing collateral
pool had been amortized. A cumulative gross default rate of 0.05%
had materialized. Excluding defaulted loans, 30+ and
60+ day arrears were 0.09% and 0.04%
respectively.
The rating to Class B Notes is constrained by the financial disruption
risk in this transaction which involves the assessment of (1) the likelihood
that the servicer will be able to continue operations during the life
of the transaction, (2) the ease of transfer of responsibilities
from the servicer in case it needs to be replaced, and (3) the effectiveness
of the mitigants, if any, to mitigate the risk of cash flow
disruption caused by the financial distress of the servicer. Moody's
views the financial disruption risk for this transaction as not fully
mitigated because of the absence of prefunded reserve fund and the operational
risk embedded in the transaction. As a result, the maximum
achievable rating for Class B Notes is at Aa1 (sf).
Moody's compared the defaulted amounts that have materialized against
its closing assumption, and projected the future defaults based
on a roll rate analysis on delinquent loans. From this analysis,
Moody's mean default assumption is 1.3% on the outstanding
pool, which is equivalent to 0.87% of the original
pool balance (compared with 1.2% at closing) and maintained
the portfolio credit enhancement at 7.5%.
The transaction is a cash securitization of auto loan receivables extended
to obligors in China by SAIC-GMAC Automotive Finance Company Limited
(SAIC-GMAC). SAIC-GMAC, which is also the servicer,
is 55% owned by SAIC Motor Corporation Limited and 45% owned
by General Motors Company (Baa3, stable).
The principal methodology used in this rating was "Moody's Global
Approach to RatingAuto Loan- and Lease-Backed ABS" published
in September 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1264141.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the rating:
Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the rating include: (1)
a decrease in financial disruption risk in the transactions, and
(2) an improvement in the credit quality of the servicer.
Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the rating include: (1)
the underlying collateral performing worse than Moody's expectations;
(2) a decrease in the notes' available credit enhancement; and (3)
a deterioration in the credit quality of the transaction counterparties.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
