Moody's upgrades rating on Class B Notes of Rongteng 2021-4 Retail Auto Loan Securitization

Hong Kong, March 01, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has upgraded the rating of the Class B Notes of Rongteng 2021-4 Retail Auto Loan Securitization.

The affected rating is as follows:

Rongteng 2021-4 Retail Auto Loan Securitization

....RMB680M Class B Notes, Upgraded to Aa1 (sf); previously on July 6, 2021, Assigned Aa2 (sf)

RATINGS RATIONALE

Moody's upgrade was prompted by the significant increase in the credit enhancement available to the affected notes and the good loan performance.

Principal payments have been paid to the Class A Notes only since closing, and credit enhancement for all outstanding rated notes has been increasing quickly owing to the full turbo payment structure. After the payment date in February 2022, Class B Notes credit enhancement arising from subordination and over-collateralization was 12.4%, up from 6.6% at closing.

At end January 2022, 37.5% of the closing collateral pool had been amortized. A cumulative gross default rate of 0.05% had materialized. Excluding defaulted loans, 30+ and 60+ day arrears were 0.09% and 0.04% respectively.

The rating to Class B Notes is constrained by the financial disruption risk in this transaction which involves the assessment of (1) the likelihood that the servicer will be able to continue operations during the life of the transaction, (2) the ease of transfer of responsibilities from the servicer in case it needs to be replaced, and (3) the effectiveness of the mitigants, if any, to mitigate the risk of cash flow disruption caused by the financial distress of the servicer. Moody's views the financial disruption risk for this transaction as not fully mitigated because of the absence of prefunded reserve fund and the operational risk embedded in the transaction. As a result, the maximum achievable rating for Class B Notes is at Aa1 (sf).

Moody's compared the defaulted amounts that have materialized against its closing assumption, and projected the future defaults based on a roll rate analysis on delinquent loans. From this analysis, Moody's mean default assumption is 1.3% on the outstanding pool, which is equivalent to 0.87% of the original pool balance (compared with 1.2% at closing) and maintained the portfolio credit enhancement at 7.5%.

The transaction is a cash securitization of auto loan receivables extended to obligors in China by SAIC-GMAC Automotive Finance Company Limited (SAIC-GMAC). SAIC-GMAC, which is also the servicer, is 55% owned by SAIC Motor Corporation Limited and 45% owned by General Motors Company (Baa3, stable).

The principal methodology used in this rating was "Moody's Global Approach to RatingAuto Loan- and Lease-Backed ABS" published in September 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1264141. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the rating:

Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the rating include: (1) a decrease in financial disruption risk in the transactions, and (2) an improvement in the credit quality of the servicer.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the rating include: (1) the underlying collateral performing worse than Moody's expectations; (2) a decrease in the notes' available credit enhancement; and (3) a deterioration in the credit quality of the transaction counterparties.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

Moody's either did not receive or take into account one or more third-party due diligence assessment(s) regarding the underlying assets or financial instruments (the "Due Diligence Assessment(s)") in this credit rating action.

The Due Diligence Assessment(s) referenced herein were prepared and produced solely by parties other than Moody's. While Moody's uses Due Diligence Assessment(s) only to the extent that Moody's believes them to be reliable for purposes of the intended use, Moody's does not independently audit or verify the information or procedures used by third-party due-diligence providers in the preparation of the Due Diligence Assessment(s) and makes no representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the accuracy, timeliness, completeness, merchantability or fitness for any particular purpose of the Due Diligence Assessment(s).

The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement, loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected loss for each rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating when it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless noted in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity, the rated entity is participating and the rated entity or its agent(s) generally provide Moody's with information for the purposes of its ratings process. Please refer to www.moodys.com for the Regulatory Disclosures for each credit rating action under the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page and for details of Moody's Policy for Designating Non-Participating Rated Entities.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

For PRC only: Neither MCO nor any of its majority-owned affiliates is a qualified credit rating agency within the PRC. Any rating assigned by MCO or any of its majority-owned affiliates: (1) does not constitute a rating as required under any relevant PRC laws or regulations; (2) cannot be included in any registration statement, offering circular, prospectus or any other documents submitted to the PRC regulatory authorities; and (3) cannot be used within the PRC for any regulatory purpose or for any other purpose which is not permitted under relevant PRC laws or regulations. For the purposes of this paragraph only, "PRC" refers to the mainland of the People's Republic of China, excluding (i)Hong Kong SAR, China, (ii) Macau SAR, China and (iii) Taiwan, China.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving this Credit Rating.

Kan Leung, CFA

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Structured Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.

24/F One Pacific Place

88 Queensway

Hong Kong

China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)

Marie Lam

Associate Managing Director

Structured Finance Group

