Moody's upgrades rating on Class E Notes issued by L-STaRS One

Tokyo, December 11, 2020 -- Moody's Japan K.K. has today upgraded the rating of the
Class E Notes issued by L-STaRS One Funding Limited.
The affected rating is as follows:
....Class E, Upgraded to Aaa (sf);
previously on March 5, 2020 Upgraded to Aa2 (sf)
Deal Name: L-STaRS One Funding Limited
Coupon: Class E = None
Issue Date: November 29, 2006
Final Maturity Date: October 27, 2043
Underlying Assets: Investment-purpose condominium loans and
residential mortgages
Originators (Sellers): Libertus Jutaku Loan K.K. and
New Century Finance Co., Ltd.
Servicer/Special Servicer: Capital Servicing Co., Ltd.
Note/Bond Trustee: Deutsche Trustee Company Limited
Arranger: Lehman Brothers Japan Inc. (as of the Issue Date)
RATINGS RATIONALE
The rating upgrade reflects the increased credit enhancement on the Class
E Notes due to the redemption of the Class A notes which are senior to
the Class E Notes.
The increase was prompted by scheduled loan amortization, the recent
high prepayment rate, and the use of excess spread to redeem the
Class A Notes.
Currently, only Class A, Class E and Class F Notes are outstanding.
The principal collection amounts and excess spread are used to repay the
notes sequentially, starting from Class A Notes.
The performance of the loans has been stable since the last rating action
in March 2020 and is within Moody's expectation.
Moody's assumed the current portfolio's Expected Loss (EL) at 7.3%
and MILAN Credit Enhancement (CE) at 21.8%. Based
on the historical performance, Moody's estimated an expected
cumulative gross loss rate of 15.5% for the pool.
The expected cumulative gross loss rate is the cumulative loan default
amount before the recovery that is expected to occur over the life of
the pool, divided by the pool balance at close.
For the underlying pool, Moody's determined a probability loss distribution
using the portfolio EL and the MILAN CE, and conducted a cash flow
analysis with multiple portfolio loss scenarios of the distribution.
The principal methodology used in this rating was "Moody's Approach
to Rating RMBS Using the MILAN Framework" (Japanese) published in May
2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1228958.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the rating:
Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the rating include a deterioration
in the credit quality of the collateral pool and the amount of credit
enhancement available for the tranche.
The coronavirus outbreak, the government measures put in place to
contain it, and the weak global economic outlook continue to disrupt
economies and credit markets across sectors and regions. Our analysis
has considered the effect on the performance of consumer assets from the
current weak Japanese economic activity and a gradual recovery for the
coming months. Although an economic recovery is underway,
it is tenuous and its continuation will be closely tied to containment
of the virus. As a result, the degree of uncertainty around
our forecasts is unusually high.
We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework,
given the substantial implications for public health and safety.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and
performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected
collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a
second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash
flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement,
loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected
loss for each rated instrument.
Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios
that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into
account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows.
Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its
assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s)
and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Shinji Yoshizawa
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Structured Finance Group
Moody's Japan K.K.
Atago Green Hills Mori Tower 20fl
2-5-1 Atago, Minato-ku
Tokyo 105-6220
Japan
JOURNALISTS: 81 3 5408 4110
Client Service: 81 3 5408 4100
Marie Lam
Associate Managing Director
Structured Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077
Releasing Office:
Moody's Japan K.K.
Atago Green Hills Mori Tower 20fl
2-5-1 Atago, Minato-ku
Tokyo 105-6220
Japan
JOURNALISTS: 81 3 5408 4110
Client Service: 81 3 5408 4100