Moody's upgrades rating on Class E Notes issued by L-STaRS One

Tokyo, December 11, 2020 -- Moody's Japan K.K. has today upgraded the rating of the Class E Notes issued by L-STaRS One Funding Limited.

The affected rating is as follows:

....Class E, Upgraded to Aaa (sf); previously on March 5, 2020 Upgraded to Aa2 (sf)

Deal Name: L-STaRS One Funding Limited

Coupon: Class E = None

Issue Date: November 29, 2006

Final Maturity Date: October 27, 2043

Underlying Assets: Investment-purpose condominium loans and residential mortgages

Originators (Sellers): Libertus Jutaku Loan K.K. and New Century Finance Co., Ltd.

Servicer/Special Servicer: Capital Servicing Co., Ltd.

Note/Bond Trustee: Deutsche Trustee Company Limited

Arranger: Lehman Brothers Japan Inc. (as of the Issue Date)

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating upgrade reflects the increased credit enhancement on the Class E Notes due to the redemption of the Class A notes which are senior to the Class E Notes.

The increase was prompted by scheduled loan amortization, the recent high prepayment rate, and the use of excess spread to redeem the Class A Notes.

Currently, only Class A, Class E and Class F Notes are outstanding. The principal collection amounts and excess spread are used to repay the notes sequentially, starting from Class A Notes.

The performance of the loans has been stable since the last rating action in March 2020 and is within Moody's expectation.

Moody's assumed the current portfolio's Expected Loss (EL) at 7.3% and MILAN Credit Enhancement (CE) at 21.8%. Based on the historical performance, Moody's estimated an expected cumulative gross loss rate of 15.5% for the pool.

The expected cumulative gross loss rate is the cumulative loan default amount before the recovery that is expected to occur over the life of the pool, divided by the pool balance at close.

For the underlying pool, Moody's determined a probability loss distribution using the portfolio EL and the MILAN CE, and conducted a cash flow analysis with multiple portfolio loss scenarios of the distribution.

The principal methodology used in this rating was "Moody's Approach to Rating RMBS Using the MILAN Framework" (Japanese) published in May 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1228958. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the rating:

Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the rating include a deterioration in the credit quality of the collateral pool and the amount of credit enhancement available for the tranche.

The coronavirus outbreak, the government measures put in place to contain it, and the weak global economic outlook continue to disrupt economies and credit markets across sectors and regions. Our analysis has considered the effect on the performance of consumer assets from the current weak Japanese economic activity and a gradual recovery for the coming months. Although an economic recovery is underway, it is tenuous and its continuation will be closely tied to containment of the virus. As a result, the degree of uncertainty around our forecasts is unusually high.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement, loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected loss for each rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Shinji Yoshizawa

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Structured Finance Group

Moody's Japan K.K.

Atago Green Hills Mori Tower 20fl

2-5-1 Atago, Minato-ku

Tokyo 105-6220

Japan

JOURNALISTS: 81 3 5408 4110

Client Service: 81 3 5408 4100



Marie Lam

Associate Managing Director

Structured Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Releasing Office:

Moody's Japan K.K.

Atago Green Hills Mori Tower 20fl

2-5-1 Atago, Minato-ku

Tokyo 105-6220

Japan

JOURNALISTS: 81 3 5408 4110

Client Service: 81 3 5408 4100

