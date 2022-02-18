Moody's upgrades rating on Class M Loan of OSCAR US 2021-1 backed by auto loan receivables

JPY3.6 billion in debt securities affected

Tokyo, February 18, 2022 -- Moody's Japan K.K. has upgraded the rating on the Class M Loan of OSCAR US 2021-1, which is backed by auto loan receivables.

The affected rating is as follows:

....Class M Loan, Upgraded to Aa2 (sf); previously on Feb 26, 2021 Definitive Rating Assigned Aa3 (sf)

Deal Name: OSCAR US 2021-1

Interest Rate: Fixed

Closing Date: February 26, 2021

Final Maturity Date: April 10, 2028

Underlying Asset: Auto loan receivables

Seller (Originator/Initial Servicer): Orient Corporation

Asset Trustee: Mizuho Trust & Banking Co., Ltd.

Issuer: OSCAR US Funding XII LLC

Arranger: Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd. ("MHSC")

Initial Lender: MHSC

Underwriters: Mizuho Securities USA LLC, BNP Paribas

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating upgrade of the Class M Loan reflects the increased credit enhancement from the redemption of the debt in a sequential manner that starts with the senior class, followed by the junior classes. The Class M Loan benefits from approximately 3.5% subordination after the payment date on November 2021 — excluding the cash reserve for liquidity risk, compared with approximately 2.5% subordination at closing.

The performance of the underlying assets is in line with Moody's expectation.

Moody's estimated an expected annualized default rate of the underlying assets at approximately 0.70% (expected cumulative default rate against the current outstanding balance: approximately 1.29% which is equivalent to that against the original outstanding balance at approximately 1.15%, Aaa credit enhancement: approximately 8.12%) after taking into consideration the monitored performance of the securitized pool and comparable transactions.

The expected default rate is based on the default definition used in Moody's analysis and may not be universally comparable to other default rates.

The transaction will suspend interest and principal payment to the Class M Loan upon the occurrence of a redemption acceleration event. Such an event includes, for example, a servicer replacement event occurring, or an asset performance trigger being reached.

In addition, interest on the Class M Loan is deferrable and it will not receive liquidity support from principal collections or from the cash reserve. The payment of interest on the Class M Loan is subordinated to the excess spread trapping mechanism, through which excess spread is used for principal payments up to the amount of defaulted loans in that collection period. If the defaulted receivables are larger than the available excess spread in any collection period, interest on the Class M Loan will be deferred.

Moody's conducted a cash flow analysis in which it incorporated the above arrangements, and added stress consistent with the rating on parameters such as the expected default rate.

The principal methodology used in this rating was "Moody's Global Approach to Rating Auto Loan- and Lease-Backed ABS (Japanese)" published in September 2021 and available at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1264321. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the rating:

Factors that could lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the rating include an improvement or deterioration in the credit quality of the collateral pool and the amount of credit enhancement available for the Class M Loan.

Moody's has also conducted the sensitivity analysis below which provides the number of notches by which the model-indicated output of the deal would have varied if different assumptions had been made as to certain key model parameters. The analysis assumes that the deal has not aged.

If the expected annualized default rate was changed from 0.70% to 1.40% and 2.10% and other assumptions remained unchanged, the model-indicated output of the Class M Loan would change by 2 and 3 notches, respectively.

The analysis results are model-indicated outputs, which are one of the many quantitative and qualitative factors considered by rating committees in determining actual ratings. This analysis does not intend to measure how the rating of the deal might migrate over time, but rather, how the initial model-indicated output of the deal might have differed if certain key model parameters had been varied.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step, Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument. The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario, weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Chiharu Nagayoshi

Analyst

Structured Finance Group

Moody's Japan K.K.

Atago Green Hills Mori Tower 20fl

2-5-1 Atago, Minato-ku

Tokyo 105-6220

Japan

JOURNALISTS: 81 3 5408 4110

Client Service: 81 3 5408 4100



Marie Lam

Associate Managing Director

Structured Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Releasing Office:

Moody's Japan K.K.

Atago Green Hills Mori Tower 20fl

2-5-1 Atago, Minato-ku

Tokyo 105-6220

Japan

JOURNALISTS: 81 3 5408 4110

Client Service: 81 3 5408 4100

