Moody's upgrades rating on SSL Finance Inc. to A2; rating outlook changed to stable

Approximately CAD688.6 million of debt securities affected (face value)

Toronto, December 06, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has upgraded SSL Finance Inc. / SSL Financement Inc. (Finco) senior secured rating to A2 from A3. The rating outlook is changed to stable from positive.

Upgrades:

..Issuer: SSL Finance Inc. / SSL Financement Inc.

....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Upgraded to A2 from A3

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: SSL Finance Inc. / SSL Financement Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Positive

RATINGS RATIONALE

Today's rating action reflects the project's strong operating performance since achieving Total DB Substantial Completion on March 10, 2020 (deemed to have occurred on October 31, 2019), with minimal deductions to the availability payments made by the Government of Canada (the Authority, Aaa stable) to Signature on the Saint-Laurent Group G.P. (Private Partner), the party to which SSL Finance Inc. / SSL Financement Inc. (Finco) on-lent the proceeds of its bond issue. The availability payments cover debt service, equity returns and maintenance and rehabilitation costs, only subject to deductions for non-availability or non-performance. To date, deductions for non-availability or non-performance have been minimal. Our rating action acknowledges that the Total DB Final Completion has not yet been achieved because of some minor deficiencies and some deferred non-core works. That said, Final Completion is expected by Q3, 2023, with the critical path being deferred works and correction of minor deficiencies. The delay has no financial implications on Private Partner and Finco.

The Private Partner has retained all the operating, maintenance, and lifecycle requirements under the project agreement on a self-perform basis, a structure that is weaker than the subcontracting of all obligations to a creditworthy entity because it exposes Private Partner to potential changes in operating costs. However, adequate financial metrics (rating case with 1.20x minimum debt service coverage ratio (DSCR), 1.53x average DSCR and 21% minimum DSCR break-even ratio) help mitigate the Private Partner's exposure to fluctuating operating and lifecycle costs.

The strong operating performance reflected in lower deductions, higher payments and lower than budgeted O&M costs, has resulted in higher DSCRs compared to the forecast. As calculated in the Compliance Certificate, for the 12 months ended January 31, 2022, the DSCR was 1.25x, increasing to 1.35x for the 12 months ended October 31, 2022. The DSCR is projected to reach 1.29x for the following 12-month period ending October 31, 2023.

The A2 rating recognizes that the availability payments are paid by a highly rated entity, the Government of Canada, which is an important rating consideration. Also, the A2 rating is underpinned by the essentiality of the asset that is operated, maintained, and rehabilitated by Private Partner, the experience of the owners with road assets in a similar climate and the low complexity of the operating period obligations.

The structure of the debt that Private Partner issued through Finco is standard for Canadian P3s. Bondholders benefit from a solid liquidity position in the form of a funded debt service reserve fund equivalent to six months of debt service, an operating and maintenance (O&M) reserve equivalent to six months of O&M expense and a major maintenance reserve to be funded as per the agreed upon formula.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation of continued strong operating performance with minimal occurrence of payment deductions for availability and performance failures in addition to strong cost controls with respect to life cycle obligations so that Private Partner will generate DSCRs consistent or higher than those in the rating case forecast.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Factors that could lead to an upgrade:

Following the project reaching Final Completion, consideration of an upgrade could occur if the project can continue to demonstrate a track record of strong operating performance with minimal deductions, while maintaining or improving forecasted DSCRs because of better than budgeted life cycle costs.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade:

-Material changes, including increased rehabilitation costs, that result in deteriorating credit metrics (such as a DSCR below 1.16x) on a sustained basis;

-A material downgrade of the Government of Canada's rating.

PROFILE

Finco is a single purpose finance conduit that has on-lent the proceeds from its two bond issues on a back-to-back basis to Private Partner, which is a single purpose general partnership that has entered into a Project Agreement with His Majesty the King in Right of Canada to design, build, finance, maintain and rehabilitate the project (a new Champlain Bridge over the St. Lawrence River, a new Ile des Soeurs bridge and associated roads) located in Montréal, Québec for a project term expiring in October 2049.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Operational Privately Financed Public Infrastructure (PFI/PPP/P3) Projects Methodology published in June 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/72487. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

