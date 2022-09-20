Moody's upgrades rating on Senior Notes of Bavarian Sky China Leasing 2021-1 Trust

Hong Kong, September 20, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has upgraded the rating of the Senior Notes issued by Bavarian Sky China Leasing 2021-1 Trust.

The affected rating is as follows:

Issuer: Bavarian Sky China Leasing 2021-1 Trust

....Senior Notes, Upgraded to Aa1 (sf); previously on Apr 15, 2021 Definitive Rating Assigned Aa2 (sf)

RATINGS RATIONALE

Moody's upgrade was prompted by the significant increase in the credit enhancement available to the affected notes and the good collateral performance.

Principal payments have been paid to the Senior Notes since closing, and credit enhancement of the notes has increased quickly owing to the full turbo payment structure. After the payment date in August 2022, Senior Notes' credit enhancement has increased to 54.5%, from 13.9% at closing.

At end July 2022, 68.8% of the closing collateral pool had been amortized. A cumulative gross default rate of 0.11% had materialized. Excluding defaulted leases, 30+ and 60+ day arrears were 0.06% and 0.02% respectively.

Moody's compared the defaulted amounts that have materialized against its closing assumption, considered the historical performance of auto lease receivables on the originator's book and similar securitization transactions, and projected the future defaults based on a roll rate analysis on delinquent leases. From this analysis, Moody's mean default assumption is 1.84% on the outstanding pool, which is equivalent to 0.68% of the original pool balance (compared with 2.1% at closing). The portfolio credit enhancement is lowered to 9.5% (compared with 10.5% at closing) and recovery rate is increased to 10% (compared with 5% at closing).

Moody's has also considered the very low lease termination risk, which may arise if the originator becomes bankrupt and the issuer has to claim against the originator's bankrupt estate for lost lease income.

The transaction is a cash securitization of auto lease receivables extended to obligors in China by Herald International Financial Leasing Co., Ltd., the originator and servicer.

The principal methodology used in this rating was "Moody's Global Approach to Rating Auto Loan- and Lease-Backed ABS" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/390478. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Please note that a Request for Comment was published in which Moody's requested market feedback on potential revisions to one or more of the methodologies used in determining these Credit Ratings. If the revised methodologies are implemented as proposed, it is not currently expected that the Credit Ratings referenced in this press release will be affected.

Request for Comments can be found on the rating methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the rating:

Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the rating include: (1) an increase in the notes' available credit enhancement, and (2) an improvement in the credit quality of the originator which leads to a lower lease termination risk.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the rating include: (1) the underlying collateral performing worse than Moody's expectations; (2) a decrease in the notes' available credit enhancement; (3) a deterioration in the credit quality of the originator which leads to a higher lease termination risk, and (4) a deterioration in the credit quality of the transaction counterparties.

The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement, loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected loss for each rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.

